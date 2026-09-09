Host Cities Score: Local Customers Drive a Strong SMB Summer

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Thank you for registering. Please confirm your email to view all our Trackers.

Get Unlimited Access Complete the form below for free, unlimited access to all our Data Studies, Trackers, and PYMNTS Intelligence reports.

SMBs in World Cup host metros were more likely to report strong sales this summer.

It was a good summer for SMBs in host metros. Forty-three percent said their sales for the season were stronger than they would be in a typical summer. Just 10% reported weaker sales. In comparison, only 33% of SMBs in non-host metros reported higher sales, and 15% reported lower sales. Roughly half of businesses in both groups said their summer looked about typical. In general, host-metro businesses were about 1.3 times as likely as other businesses to report a better-than-usual summer.

The stronger sales stopped at the host-metro line.

The stronger sales appeared only inside host-metro boundaries; being nearby was not enough. Inside host metros, 43% of SMBs reported higher summer sales. Just outside those same metros but less than 50 miles away, only 28% reported higher sales, making a business inside the host-metro boundary about 1.5 times as likely to report a stronger summer as a business just over the border. Farther out, the pattern returned to normal. One-third of SMBs located 50 or more miles from any host metro reported higher sales, in line with the 33% figure for non-host SMBs nationally.

The sales bump showed up in customers walking into stores. Foot traffic showed a modest increase in host metros. Thirty-four percent of host-metro SMBs reported more customers walking through their door than in a typical summer, versus 29% outside host metros, a difference of five percentage points. More visitors on the ground likely could have meant more browsing, and potentially more buying, or more local visitors patronizing shops.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

None of this data demonstrates that the World Cup caused a sales boost for local businesses. What it shows is a correlation. Businesses inside host metros were more likely to have a good summer at a time when small business sales across the country were essentially flat to slightly negative in June and July 2026, according to National Federation of Independent Business data.

World Cup host-metro SMBs only partly credit their location for their strong results.

What’s clear is that geography doesn’t get all the credit. Roughly 85% of SMBs in both host and non-host metros said non-World Cup factors, including their own marketing, changes to products or pricing, repeat customers and word of mouth, affected their sales.

Nearly six in 10 host-metro SMBs updated their online listings and reviews or ran social and digital ads aimed at visitors, compared with 51% outside host metros. Meanwhile, SMBs outside host metro areas leaned slightly more on other levers: community ties, such as local events, festivals or partnerships with hotels and tourism boards (35% versus 33% in host metros), and offers like seasonal products or promotions (51% versus 48% in host metros).

Regardless of location, most businesses attributed their success to a combination of internal and external factors. Two in three host-metro SMBs with strong summer sales and 61% of non-host SMBs said both their own operational efforts and external factors played a role in boosting sales.

People-facing industries, meaning restaurants, retail stores, hotels, arts venues and personal-service businesses, reported higher summer sales more often inside host metros than outside them, 39% against 30%.

At the same time, visitors were a minority of the customer base in both groups: 88% of host-metro SMBs and 87% of non-host SMBs said visitors made up less than half of their summer customers.

Read More

PYMNTS Intelligence is the leading provider of information on the consumer trends driving innovation in consumer finance, digital payments and financial inclusion. To stay up to date, subscribe to our newsletters and read our in-depth reports.

Methodology

PYMNTS Intelligence gathered these findings for the latest edition of the SMB Growth Monitor by surveying 529 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the United States, including 528 in operation for more than 12 months and 136 in the U.S. metro areas that hosted World Cup matches. Fielded July 10–21, 2026, the survey covered the final 10 days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which ran from June 11–July 19 across 11 U.S. venues, plus the days right after the tournament ended. Results are weighted to reflect the broader U.S. SMB population, and all businesses included have a physical location.