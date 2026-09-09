Host Cities Score: Local Customers Drive a Strong SMB Summer

A crowded shopping district near a packed World Cup venue can seem like a compact economic engine. More people on the sidewalks, more eyes on storefronts and more customers potentially opening their wallets at restaurants and checkout counters. But for Main Street businesses in the 11 major U.S. cities and metropolitan areas that hosted event matches, including Los Angeles, Miami and New York/New Jersey, the commercial boost from this year’s tournament seems more modest than might have been expected. Throughout this report, a “host city” means the full metro area around its venue rather than the formal city limits.
Research promoted by World Cup organizer FIFA and the World Trade Organization predicted the event would have a $30.5 billion economic impact in the U.S., including $6.4 billion in tourist spending on accommodations, food and retail. Independent economists typically describe the boost of major sporting events as overstated; locals tend to shift their spending around rather than add new money to the economy, and crowds deter regular tourists. With the World Cup, much of the money that comes in goes to international hotel chains and FIFA coffers in Switzerland rather than to local businesses.
So did U.S. business owners enjoy any economic windfall this time? SMBs inside the 11 U.S. metro areas that hosted 78 World Cup matches this year were more likely to report higher summer sales than those located elsewhere. At the same time, World Cup visitors were a minority of the customer base for nearly nine in 10 small businesses in venue metro areas. As the U.S. prepares to host the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028, the data contributes to a robust body of independent research on business and consumption trends during major sporting events that demonstrates or suggests limited economic benefits to local businesses from major sporting events.
Those are just some of the findings from the latest edition of PYMNTS Intelligence’s SMB Growth Monitor, a survey of 529 SMBs fielded in July 2026, spanning the tournament’s final days and the period immediately after it ended.
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PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multi-lingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this report:
Lynnley Browning: Managing Editor
Chinbo Chong, Ph.D.: Senior Research Analyst
Franco Coraggio: Research Analyst
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