April 2026
PYMNTS Data Book

New Data Shows How BNPL and Installments Shape Where Consumers Shop

Consumers use financing far beyond the checkout aisle. In many cases, financing helps decide where they shop in the first place. This report shows where BNPL and merchant-offered installment plans have the most influence, which consumers are driving that shift and why the effect is far stronger in some purchasing categories.

Get Unlimited Access
Complete the form below for free, unlimited access to all our Data Studies, Trackers, and PYMNTS Intelligence reports.

Thank you for registering. Please confirm your email to view all our Trackers.

    yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.

    By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

    Consumers use financing far beyond the checkout aisle. They often factor it into where they choose to shop. This data book shows how the availability of BNPL and installment plans affects a consumer’s choice of merchant in categories where shoppers can compare options, delay a decision or weigh a bigger purchase. It’s far weaker in routine spending shaped by habit or necessity.

    Financing Availability Influences Where Consumers Shop

    Consumers are more likely to shop with a merchant that offers point-of-sale options.

    Financing has the most pull where consumers still have options for how to pay. Nearly four in 10 consumers say BNPL availability influences where they shop for travel and food delivery, versus roughly one in five for groceries and restaurant purchases.

    Older generations are less likely to choose where to shop based on whether a merchant offers financing.

    Younger consumers are far more likely than older ones to let BNPL shape their choice of merchant. For travel, 62% of millennials say BNPL availability influences where they book, compared with 37% overall and just 5% of baby boomers and seniors.

    Consumers who already use BNPL are more likely to choose merchants that offer it.

    BNPL gets sticky with shoppers. Across all purchase categories, 57% to 87% of consumers who already use the financing method for both everyday and discretionary purchases say its availability is either very or extremely influential on where they shop.

    The availability of credit card installment plans primarily influences shoppers who already use them.

    Merchant-offered installment plans also influence shopping decisions, but that’s mainly among engaged users. More than 60% of consumers who use installments for both everyday and discretionary purchases say the availability of financing shapes where they shop for travel and events. Fewer than one in four non-users say the same in any category.

    Financing options determine where Gen Z consumers seek medical or dental care.

    For Gen Z, access to financing influences their healthcare choices. More than half of Gen Z consumers say merchant-offered installment plans affect where they seek medical or dental care. Nearly half (49%) say the same about BNPL availability.

    Methodology

    New Data Shows How BNPL and Installments Shape Where Consumers Shop” is based on findings from the April 2026 edition of the Pay Later Ecosystem, a PYMNTS Intelligence exclusive series. The report is based on a survey of 2,763 U.S. consumers conducted between from Feb. 10–March 2, 2026, and examines how BNPL and merchant-offered installment plans affect merchant choice across 10 purchase categories. The sample was balanced to match the U.S. adult population by age, gender, education and income.

    About

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multi-lingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

    We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions or comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email us at feedback@pymnts.com.

    Disclaimer

    PYMNTS Data Books may be updated periodically. While reasonable efforts are made to keep the content accurate and up to date, PYMNTS MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE CORRECTNESS, ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, ADEQUACY, OR RELIABILITY OF OR THE USE OF OR RESULTS THAT MAY BE GENERATED FROM THE USE OF THE INFORMATION OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL SATISFY YOUR REQUIREMENTS OR EXPECTATIONS. THE CONTENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” AND ON AN “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. YOU EXPRESSLY AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE CONTENT IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK. PYMNTS SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY INTERRUPTIONS IN THE CONTENT THAT IS PROVIDED AND DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THE CONTENT, INCLUDING THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NONINFRINGEMENT AND TITLE. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OF CERTAIN WARRANTIES, AND, IN SUCH CASES, THE STATED EXCLUSIONS DO NOT APPLY. PYMNTS RESERVES THE RIGHT AND SHOULD NOT BE LIABLE SHOULD IT EXERCISE ITS RIGHT TO MODIFY, INTERRUPT, OR DISCONTINUE THE AVAILABILITY OF THE CONTENT OR ANY COMPONENT OF IT WITH OR WITHOUT NOTICE.
    PYMNTS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, AND, IN PARTICULAR, SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, OR DAMAGES FOR LOST PROFITS, LOSS OF REVENUE, OR LOSS OF USE, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THE CONTENT, WHETHER SUCH DAMAGES ARISE IN CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, TORT, UNDER STATUTE, IN EQUITY, AT LAW, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF PYMNTS HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
    SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW FOR THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, AND IN SUCH CASES, SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS DO NOT APPLY. THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS ARE PROVIDED BY PYMNTS AND ITS PARENTS, AFFILIATED AND RELATED COMPANIES, CONTRACTORS, AND SPONSORS, AND EACH OF ITS RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, MEMBERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, CONTENT COMPONENT PROVIDERS, LICENSORS, AND ADVISERS.
    Components of the content original to and the compilation produced by PYMNTS is the property of PYMNTS and cannot be reproduced without its prior written permission.