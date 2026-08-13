August 2026
The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report

New PYMNTS Data Shows Basic Expenses Breaking the Summer Budget

Summer pressure starts in the grocery aisle, on the utility bill and at the gas pump long before a family takes a vacation. New PYMNTS Intelligence data shows that 14% of U.S. consumers who began the season outside the paycheck-to-paycheck economy have since crossed that line. The report reveals which costs drive the squeeze, who faces the greatest strain and how long the financial effects may last.

Header image for the August 2026 edition of the PYMNTS Intelligence Paycheck-to-Paycheck report. PYMNTS Intelligence finds summer costs push more consumers to live paycheck to paycheck and leave many paying those expenses into fall.

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    Ask someone what makes summer expensive, and they’ll probably mention vacation plans or camp for the kids. But for most households, the heavier strain comes from keeping the lights on, the refrigerator stocked and the gas tank full just as seasonal expenses emerge. Consumers with younger children on the three-month annual break need extra childcare while they continue working. For U.S. households, summer financial strain starts with basics expenses, not with a weeklong beach vacation. And the pressure can follow consumers into the fall.

    That pocketbook strain is counterintuitive to the idea that summer costs routinely increase primarily due to seasonal spending on children’s activities and travel. Instead, the 2026 season is stacking those expenses on top of basics that are already difficult to afford, creating a pile-up that can strain household finances.

    The share of American households living paycheck to paycheck held nearly steady in July 2026 at 67%, up just one percentage point from January 2026. But beneath that flat trend are the 14% of households that hadn’t been living paycheck to paycheck before summer began but have now been pushed into that financial lifestyle. What often materializes come September is a financial hangover that lasts into fall.

    This report examines the source, reach and duration of this seasonal pocketbook pressure. It looks past the costs consumers associate with summer to those they identify as budget pressures. The findings reveal a squeeze less about discretionary spending than about necessities that are difficult to cut—expenses that can continue to pressure household finances after the season ends.

    These are just some of the findings detailed in “New PYMNTS Data Shows Basic Expenses Breaking the Summer Budget,” the newest installment of the PYMNTS Intelligence exclusive series, The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report. This edition examines which costs put pressure on household budgets each summer, who gets pushed into paycheck-to-paycheck living and how long the strain lasts. It draws on insights from a survey of 2,881 U.S. adult consumers conducted from July 1–9, 2026.

    Key Findings

    Summer is quietly pushing 14% of financially secure U.S. consumers into paycheck-to-paycheck living.

    About one in seven consumers who said they were keeping up financially before summer began report that the season has pushed their households into living paycheck to paycheck. Most of them say they never saw this coming.

    Consumers name spending on everyday expenses, not summer costs, as their biggest budget pressures for the season.

    Roughly four in five households cite everyday necessities as a cause of summer financial pressure, compared with 41% for optional costs such as dining out and entertainment. Groceries, utilities and fuel top the list, ranking well above travel and other discretionary spending.

    For families, summer childcare expenses are a necessity, not a luxury.

    Nearly half of U.S. parents of children under 18 need extra summer childcare and prioritize it across income levels. Lower earners cope by giving up work, and higher earners do so by paying more.

    The summer spending squeeze will follow consumers into fall.

    Fifty-eight percent of consumers expect their household to still be paying off summer costs after the season ends. Younger consumers are the most likely to face this hangover, especially Gen Z, at 77%.

    Paycheck-to-Paycheck Trends

    Strain continues to intensify for households living paycheck to paycheck, while the overall headline rate remains steady.

    Since 2024, the share of U.S. consumers living paycheck to paycheck has ranged from roughly 58% to 71%, peaking in July 2025 before settling in the 66% to 69% range for the last year. But a closer look at the data reveals signs of growing pressure. The share of consumers living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills has climbed to 26%, near the highest level in the series. Meanwhile, the portion of consumers living paycheck to paycheck without issues paying bills has dropped to roughly 41%, one of its lowest levels since late 2024.

    July 2026 brought a notable increase in the share of consumers who say they’re living paycheck to paycheck by choice—in other words, that they’re opting to spend rather than save. The shift aligns with the broader summer spending story. Seasonal costs can push consumers who had previously stayed above the paycheck-to-paycheck threshold across that line. The long-term trend, though, reflects growing pressure, with the share of consumers who say they live this financial lifestyle out of necessity still higher than it was from 2024 to early 2025.

    Summer Expenses Push Financially Secure Households Over the Line

    Many households entered summer expecting tighter pocketbooks, and seasonal spending pushed others into paycheck-to-paycheck living.

    Roughly one-third of consumers expect this summer to be harder than usual for keeping up with bills. Only 14% think it will be easier. Concern rises with financial pressure. More than half of consumers already struggling to pay bills anticipated a difficult summer. Roughly one-third of those not struggling and 16% of those not living paycheck to paycheck said the same.

    The biggest sign of seasonal pressure comes from the 35% of consumers who weren’t living paycheck to paycheck before summer. Fourteen percent of that group—5% of U.S. consumers overall—now say they started living this financial lifestyle this summer. This demonstrates how summer costs can become the tipping point for households that usually have more financial breathing room.

    Many households caught by the summer squeeze have been caught by surprise. Among consumers who moved into paycheck-to-paycheck living at the start of summer, 58% had expected no change or an easier season. In other words, they were blindsided.

    For most households, summer strain isn’t a one-time challenge. More than one-quarter (28%) of U.S. consumers say summer left them financially stretched in most or every one of the past five years. Another quarter say it happened for some of those years. That said, the 2026 season looks like it will be more challenging. Among those with prior summer strain, 38% say this summer feels worse than usual.

    Everyday Expenses Drive the Summer Squeeze

    Everyday essentials drive more summer financial pressure than seasonal spending.

    Vacations and back-to-school shopping may seem like obvious summer budget strains, but consumers point mostly to basic costs instead. Groceries top the list, with 53% of consumers citing cost pressure. Utility bills follow at 46% and gas or transportation at 36%. The costs most associated with summer rank much lower. Just 19% of consumers cite travel as a cost pressure, followed by 10% for back-to-school shopping and 6% each for summer camps and childcare.

    Overall, 79% of consumers cite at least one unavoidable cost as a summer pressure, compared with 41% citing any optional or summer-specific cost. The contrast shows that summer strain is less about seasonal expenses than about necessities becoming harder to absorb as the season adds its own costs.

    The pressure is not small. Consumers expect roughly $508 in extra monthly spending this summer on top of their usual expenses. When asked which single cost hurts most, the top spot is split between groceries and utility bills rather than vacation spending.

    Summer heat makes utility costs an especially heavy burden.

    Summer heat means utilities stand apart from the broader list of basic costs. Roughly one-third of consumers say utility costs pressure their budgets and typically climb in summer, ahead of groceries (22%), fuel (14%) and travel (11%) on the same measure. Among consumers already feeling utility pressure, 72% say the cost is higher in summer, versus 41% of those flagging groceries.

    Summertime childcare expenses add another layer of financial pressure for parents.

    Childcare also deserves separate attention. Roughly half of parents need extra care once school ends, and they need to find a way to cover it. Strategies to do so vary by income level. Those earning less than $100,000 a year are more likely to cut a parent’s work hours, with about one-quarter doing so, compared with 17% at the top income tier. Higher earners instead tend to pay more out of pocket, spending $1,567 from June through August when they make more than $150,000 a year versus $869 when they make less than $50,000 a year.

    Who Feels the Most Summer Heat

    Lower-income consumers are more likely to start summer already stretched, but the pressure of summer expenses reaches across demographic groups.

    Income levels strongly impact where consumers start the summer. Nearly eight in 10 consumers earning less than $50,000 a year were already living paycheck to paycheck before summer. For those earning at least $150,000, 43% were living this financial lifestyle at the start of summer. However, 4% to 6% of consumers in each band moved into the paycheck-to-paycheck financial lifestyle this summer, with surprising consistency across income levels. The simple takeaway is just how quickly seasonal pressure can take up financial slack, even for higher-earning households.


    Turning to age groups, the youngest consumers are most exposed to the seasonal shift. Gen Z has the highest newly caught share, at 8%, followed by millennials at 6%, Gen X and bridge millennials at 4%, and boomers and seniors at 2%.1 Baseline paycheck-to-paycheck rates are relatively close across working-age groups, so the summer movement is the main story here. Pressure concentrates among younger earners, consistent with smaller savings cushions and less predictable income early in a career.

    Living arrangement shows a similar divide. People who live alone are the most likely to move into paycheck-to-paycheck living this summer, at 8%, ahead of parents (6%), other adults without children (4%) and retirees (1%). Because most consumers in each group were already living this financial lifestyle, the newly caught share captures the seasonal effect. That effect falls primarily on working-age households.

    Summer Spending Follows Consumers Into Fall

    For many households, summer expenses don’t end with the season. They carry into the fall and weigh most heavily on younger consumers.

    Nearly six in 10 consumers (58%) expect to still be paying off summer expenses after the season ends. That financial hangover can limit household flexibility well into the fall and beyond. In particular, many households that started living paycheck to paycheck when summer began will not immediately regain their previous financial flexibility on Labor Day.

    Younger households are more likely to carry summer spending into the fall. More than three-quarters of Gen Z (77%) expect to still be making payments, followed by millennials at 72% and boomers and seniors at 36%. Many consumers say they were not prepared. About 36% say they entered summer with little or no savings set aside for seasonal costs, making credit or deferred payments the fallback for some households.

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    Methodology

    New PYMNTS Data Shows Basic Expenses Breaking the Summer Budget” is the newest installment of The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report, a PYMNTS Intelligence exclusive series. The report is based on a survey of 2,881 U.S. adult consumers conducted from July 1–9, 2026. The report examines who summer pushes across the paycheck-to-paycheck line, what drives that pressure, how consumers absorb it, and how genuinely seasonal costs differ from year-round financial strain, especially across paycheck-to-paycheck personas and financial lifestyles. All findings are descriptive and reflect self-reported behavior; results describe associations rather than causal relationships. Our sample was balanced to match the U.S. adult population by age, gender, education and income.

    1. PYMNTS Intelligence uses the following birth dates and age ranges in 2026 for generational cohorts: baby boomers: born in 1964 or earlier and now aged 62 or older; Generation X: born between 1965 and 1980 and now aged 46–61; millennials: born between 1981 and 1996 and now aged 30–45; bridge millennials, a micro-cohort born roughly between 1977 and 1980 and now aged 46–49; and Generation Z: born in 1997 or later and now aged 29 or younger.

    About

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multi-lingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

    The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this report:
    Daniel Gallucci: Senior Writer
    Franco Coraggio: Research Analyst
    Maria Luz Gimenez Stretch: Research Analyst

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