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Summer spending pressure isn’t primarily coming from vacations, camps or other seasonal extras. Higher costs for groceries, utilities and transportation are straining household budgets, pushing some consumers into paycheck-to-paycheck living and leaving many with bills that will follow them into fall.

Summer Spending Pushes Households Into Paycheck-to-Paycheck Status

Summer Spending Tips Households

14% of consumers who had been keeping up before summer say the season pushed them into living paycheck to paycheck.

One in seven lost their financial cushion.

Necessities Drive Pressure

79% of consumers say at least one necessary expense is putting pressure on their summer budget.

Unavoidable bills outweigh seasonal extras.

Childcare Adds Strain

49% of parents need additional childcare during the summer that they don’t need during the school year.

Families pay with money or lost work.

Bills Outlast Summer

58% of consumers expect to keep paying summer expenses after the season ends.

Summer spending carries over into fall balances.

Squeeze Keeps Returning

28% of consumers say summer spending has strained their finances in most or every one of the past five years.

The pressure follows a predictable cycle.

Methodology

“No Summer Break: How Everyday Bills Push Families to the Edge” is based on the August 2026 edition of the PYMNTS Intelligence Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report. Data is derived from a PYMNTS Intelligence survey of 2,881 U.S. adults from July 1-9, 2026. Responses were weighted to reflect the U.S. adult population by age, gender, education and income. The findings reflect consumers’ self-reported financial circumstances and behavior.