September 2026
PYMNTS Data Dives

No Summer Break: How Everyday Bills Push Families to the Edge

Summer is supposed to feel like a break. Instead, groceries, utilities and gas keep climbing, and those costs are pushing more households into paycheck-to-paycheck living. This report looks at what's driving the summer squeeze and shows why the bills that pile up in July and August don't disappear when the season ends.

Header image for the September 2026 PYMNTS Intelligence Paycheck-to-Paycheck Data Dive. PYMNTS Intelligence finds that summer spending has pushed more households into paycheck-to-paycheck living this year.

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    Summer spending pressure isn’t primarily coming from vacations, camps or other seasonal extras. Higher costs for groceries, utilities and transportation are straining household budgets, pushing some consumers into paycheck-to-paycheck living and leaving many with bills that will follow them into fall.

    Summer Spending Pushes Households Into Paycheck-to-Paycheck Status

    Summer Spending Tips Households

    14% of consumers who had been keeping up before summer say the season pushed them into living paycheck to paycheck.

    One in seven lost their financial cushion.

    Necessities Drive Pressure

    79% of consumers say at least one necessary expense is putting pressure on their summer budget.

    Unavoidable bills outweigh seasonal extras.

    Childcare Adds Strain

    49% of parents need additional childcare during the summer that they don’t need during the school year.

    Families pay with money or lost work.

    Bills Outlast Summer

    58% of consumers expect to keep paying summer expenses after the season ends.

    Summer spending carries over into fall balances.

    Squeeze Keeps Returning

    28% of consumers say summer spending has strained their finances in most or every one of the past five years.

    The pressure follows a predictable cycle.

    Methodology

    No Summer Break: How Everyday Bills Push Families to the Edge” is based on the August 2026 edition of the PYMNTS Intelligence Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report. Data is derived from a PYMNTS Intelligence survey of 2,881 U.S. adults from July 1-9, 2026. Responses were weighted to reflect the U.S. adult population by age, gender, education and income. The findings reflect consumers’ self-reported financial circumstances and behavior.

    About

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

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