Pay Later Plans Power Holiday Shopping Strategies

About
Splitit powers the next generation of commerce innovation through its merchant-branded card-linked installments platform. Splitit is solving the challenges businesses face with legacy BNPL while unlocking BNPL at the point of sale for card networks, issuers and acquirers all through a single network API.
Splitit’s white-label platform mitigates issues with legacy BNPL like the declining conversion funnel, clutter at the checkout and a lack of control of the merchant's customer experience while putting the power back in the hands of merchants to nurture and retain customers, drive conversion and increase average order value. Easy to adopt, integrate and operate, Splitit delivers an uncluttered, simplified, card-attached experience embedded into their existing purchase flow.
PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists include leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this report:
Senior Research Manager: Story Edison, PhD
Senior Writer: Adam Putz, PhD
Senior Content Editor and Head of Reports: Matt Vuchichevich
We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions or comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email us at feedback@pymnts.com.
