June 2025
What’s Next in Payments

Payments Execs Speak Out on How to Woo Gen Z Customers

Banks and payment firms are racing to win over Gen Z and Gen Alpha, and three payments executives reveal to PYMNTS the stark ultimatum these younger cohorts have rallied around: deliver instant, seamless digital experiences or risk losing relevance in a market where patience—and paper—is no longer part of the plan.

Get Unlimited Access
Complete the form below for free, unlimited access to all our Data Studies, Trackers, and MonitorEdge reports.

Thank you for registering. Please confirm your email to view all our Trackers.

    yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.

    By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

    Change in payments used to be a matter of technological evolution. Now, it’s a matter of generational urgency.

    A deep dive into recent conversations with payments industry leaders for the “What’s Next In Payments Series: The Alphabet Strategy” reveals four defining themes in how financial institutions and payment providers are thinking about the impact of Generation Z and the rising Generation Alpha on payment experience expectations, workflows, and even business models:

    This rising cohort of digital natives, raised exclusively on smartphones and streaming, isn’t just asking for speed and convenience across payments and business; they are demanding it.

    This mindset, rooted in immediacy and designed for a life lived through screens, is forcing a reckoning across the payments industry. From instant money movement and API-first architecture to consumer-grade B2B experiences, the new table stakes are higher, faster, and more flexible than ever before.

    Generational Expectations Are Redefining Payments

    Younger cohorts (Gen Z and Gen Alpha) drive a fundamental shift in how consumers perceive payment experiences. Instant payments, digital wallets, and seamless experiences are now baseline expectations, not future aspirations. Decades of banking evolution are not what shape these emerging generational expectations. The seamless experiences that platforms like Uber, Amazon, Venmo and TikTok offer shape them.

    “When I was in school, I learned from books, from people in front of me, real people face-to-face,” David Durovy, senior vice president and head of enterprise transformation at i2c, explained. “Fast forward to today … is that where younger generations are taught and how they trust information? I would say they’re really not.”

    Instead, consumers now build trust in businesses through screens, the same channels where younger users learn, shop, bank and communicate.

    “They’re digital first,” said Elena Casal, chief client officer of The Clearing House. “And they also have a philosophy of ‘Let’s do something now, or let’s not do it.’ There’s not a case for ‘later.’”

    These digital-first, real-time expectations are pushing financial institutions and payment providers to prioritize speed, transparency and ease of use.

    Infrastructure Must Be Modular, Flexible, and Future-Ready

    The implications of this generational shift? It’s the startlingly stark fact that, across both B2C and B2B contexts, legacy systems and rigid roadmaps are liabilities. The winners in payments innovation will be those who can scale rapidly, integrate new technologies without disruption, and flex to evolving user needs.

    But while the temptation for brands may be to chase the latest platform or gimmick — say, TikTok-powered campaigns or AI chatbots — industry leaders caution against mistaking fads for strategy.

    “We need to be very careful of where we’re placing bets,” explained i2c’s Durovy, citing the metaverse as an example of the pitfalls of trend-chasing.

    Instead, Durovy urged a return to first principles: building adaptable, modular systems that can evolve alongside users, not ahead of them or behind them.

    “We’ve built a platform that is integrated, but allows you to have that future flexibility,” he explained, noting the importance of API connectivity and AI readiness. “If you’re not already executing, developing, maturing, expanding [with AI], then you are absolutely behind against the industry.”

    This emphasis on modularity and resilience over trend-chasing may be the only reliable defense against a world where consumer behaviors change overnight.

    “Everyone talks about agile development,” Zachary Held, head of product and commercialization at Boost Payment Solutions, said. “But we’re applying that same model across the entire organization, so we’re constantly evolving with the changing needs of our customers.”

    Ultimately, whether through APIs, AI, or automation, organizations must architect these systems for change, not just speed.

    Consumerization of B2B Payments Is Accelerating

    One key implication as younger professionals ascend into decision-making roles? The growing pressure on B2B payments to reflect the user experience of consumer platforms. The exact expectations that Gen Z brings to Venmo and Uber also apply to procurement and accounts payable and accounts receivable (AP/AR) workflows.

    Even trust itself, once the domain of face-to-face interactions and printed disclosures, is undergoing a shift. “If you send me a printed disclosure, but I applied through a digital channel — am I at odds?” Durovy asked. “If I have a physical interaction, am I less likely to trust it because of human error?”

    In other words, Gen Z trusts screens more than people in some circumstances, and payments must meet them where they already are.

    “B2B payments are complex, but that doesn’t mean they have to feel complex,” said Boost’s Held.

    After all, for Gen Z professionals entering the workforce, many of whom have never written a check, the experience of using legacy payment systems may feel, at times, like a glitch in the matrix.

    “There’s a fundamental misalignment between the expectations of the younger generation and the reality of how things happen in the workplace,” Held said. “Forty-four percent of Gen Zers don’t even know how to write a check. At the same time, one-third of B2B payments are still made via check.”

    Visibility and control are, and will be, expected by Gen Z and Gen Alpha customers as they move fully into their own careers, especially as they act as consultants, sole proprietors or gig economy workers. Being able to move money 24/7, stressed TCH’s Casal, “brings an end-to-end experience that these generations will use … to ‘level up’ financial accounting and planning.”

    Personalization and Contextual Trust Are Critical

    What began as a conversation about youth and speed has become a broader narrative about transformation. The future of payments isn’t just about faster money. It’s about reengineering systems to serve users who expect the world to work like their favorite app — personalized, transparent and immediate.

    “This generation is comfortable with evolving technologies,” Casal explained. “And all of us [in financial services] can leverage that to be our best selves.”

    Preferences can evolve. The only constant is the need for adaptive infrastructure that can evolve alongside them.

    “The further we go towards allowing the digital to speak to the analog … that really creates the set of experiences users want and expect,” Durovy said. “Consumer cohorts splinter faster than ever before. If your infrastructure can’t pivot with them, you’re done.”

    The challenge is for businesses to not only deliver tailored solutions but to deliver them through the mediums where consumers build trust: screens, apps, and frictionless flows.

    In this new landscape, the most successful payments don’t feel like payments at all. They’re invisible — woven seamlessly into the user journey, like Uber’s background billing or Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” checkout.

    About

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multi-lingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

    We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions or comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email us at feedback@pymnts.com.

    Disclaimer

    The What’s Next in Payments Series may be updated periodically. While reasonable efforts are made to keep the content accurate and up to date, PYMNTS MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE CORRECTNESS, ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, ADEQUACY, OR RELIABILITY OF OR THE USE OF OR RESULTS THAT MAY BE GENERATED FROM THE USE OF THE INFORMATION OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL SATISFY YOUR REQUIREMENTS OR EXPECTATIONS. THE CONTENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” AND ON AN “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. YOU EXPRESSLY AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE CONTENT IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK. PYMNTS SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY INTERRUPTIONS IN THE CONTENT THAT IS PROVIDED AND DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THE CONTENT, INCLUDING THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NONINFRINGEMENT AND TITLE. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OF CERTAIN WARRANTIES, AND, IN SUCH CASES, THE STATED EX CLUSIONS DO NOT APPLY. PYMNTS RESERVES THE RIGHT AND SHOULD NOT BE LIABLE SHOULD IT EXERCISE ITS RIGHT TO MODIFY, INTERRUPT, OR DISCONTINUE THE AVAILABILITY OF THE CONTENT OR ANY COMPONENT OF IT WITH OR WITHOUT NOTICE.
    PYMNTS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, AND, IN PARTICULAR, SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAM AGES, OR DAMAGES FOR LOST PROFITS, LOSS OF REVENUE, OR LOSS OF USE, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THE CONTENT, WHETHER SUCH DAMAGES ARISE IN CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, TORT, UNDER STATUTE, IN EQUITY, AT LAW, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF PYMNTS HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
    SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW FOR THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, AND IN SUCH CASES SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS DO NOT APPLY. THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS ARE PROVIDED BY PYMNTS AND ITS PARENTS, AFFILIATED AND RELATED COMPANIES, CONTRACTORS, AND SPONSORS, AND EACH OF ITS RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, MEMBERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, CONTENT COMPONENT PROVIDERS, LICENSORS, AND ADVISERS.
    Components of the content original to and the compilation produced by PYMNTS is the property of PYMNTS and cannot be reproduced without its prior written permission.