Black Friday 2024 Report

Sales, Not Sentiment, Drives Black Friday Turnout

December 2024

Black Friday shoppers spent more and shopped earlier, with turnout reaching its highest point since 2020. Great deals on fun and nice-to-have items energize and fuel shoppers’ Black Friday experiences.

Get Unlimited Access
Complete the form below for free, unlimited access to all our Data Studies, Trackers, and MonitorEdge reports.

Thank you for registering. Please confirm your email to view all our Trackers.

    yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.

    By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

    Black Friday participation is on the rise. PYMNTS Intelligence data finds that 62% of U.S. consumers made at least one purchase on November 29, representing a jump from 53% in 2023. That increased engagement looks and feels vastly different from the event’s traditional Friday-only doorbuster origins, however.

    Early shopping played a significant role this year, with consumers spending 42% of their total holiday budgets before the day. In fact, 39% of Black Friday shopping happened before November 29, as consumers sought to secure deals and avoid crowded stores.

    Deal-hunting during the event is now a mostly online pursuit. Seventy-two percent of shoppers made their purchases via the internet this year. Most in-store shopping supplemented consumers’ online spending. Economic motivations for the best deals drive Black Friday shopping, yet most consumers focus on discretionary spending, with 59% purchasing ‘nice-to-have’ items for others, 53% purchasing those items for themselves and 14% indulging in experiences like trips or massages.

    Additionally, data revealed that Black Friday shoppers using buy now, pay later (BNPL) spent more on average than others using credit or debit cards. Those in stable financial situations utilized BNPL most dramatically, spending 86% more than their financially stable peers who used other payment methods.

    These are just some of the findings detailed in “Sales, Not Sentiment, Drives Black Friday Turnout,” a PYMNTS Intelligence special report. This research examines how U.S. consumers’ spending patterns, early deal-seeking and payment preferences shaped Black Friday shopping. This report draws on insights from a survey of 2,811 respondents conducted on November 29 and 30.

    Black Friday anchors holiday shopping budgets

    But early shopping already captured a significant portion of holiday spend

    Black Friday continues to dominate holiday shopping, with 43% of consumers’ total holiday budgets allocated to spending on Black Friday sales. However, 39% of “Black Friday” spending happened before Black Friday did, showcasing how the day itself has grown. Many merchants leveraged consumers’ desire for flexible deals by opening “Black Friday” offers throughout the week — and consumers took advantage.

    Turnout is up

    Black Friday turnout continues to climb, with 62% of consumers making at least one purchase on the day — up from 53% in 2023 and continuing an upward trend from 48% in 2020. Generation Z and millennial consumers remain the most engaged, with 75% of these generations participating in Black Friday shopping.

    Further analysis of how much participants spent can be found below.

    In-store shopping is more a supplement, less a focus

    Online channels overshadowed all others, with just 28% of Black Friday participants shopping exclusively in-store. That means 72% of shoppers made at least some purchases online. In-store Black Friday shopping, while still significant, primarily supplements online efforts. Although 56% of consumers still visit physical stores, that figure represents a slight decline from 57% last year and a greater overall decline from 62% in 2022.

    More than one-third of Black Friday spending happened early

    Eight-five percent of consumers have made or will make at least one purchase throughout the holiday shopping season (defined in our research as late October to New Year’s). A growing share has already made a holiday shopping purchase before Black Friday.

    Spending patterns reveal that consumers allocated 26% of holiday budgets to Black Friday (Nov 29th). Consumers spent an additional 17% on Black Friday deals ahead of the day. Altogether, consumers allocated 42% of their holiday spending budgets to purchases preceding the Friday shopping event, spotlighting a shift toward early shopping. Analysis suggests that convenience and crowd avoidance drove early shopping. Consumers who make most of their purchases using Black Friday deals before the day are the most likely to cite concerns about long lines and crowded stores.

    This behavior also aligns with broader trends in shopping channels. While Black Friday remains crucial for holiday spending, online shopping continues to dominate, with in-store purchases supplementing holiday spending — the steady rise of online shopping and the decline of in-store exclusivity throughout the years.

    In pursuit of the luxury look now — and the bill later

    Consumers shop with a plan and prioritize looks over brands

    Forty-seven percent of consumers shopped with specific items in mind during Black Friday, demonstrating a purposeful approach to their spending. One-third browse by general category, while 19% shop spontaneously, purchasing items that capture their attention in the moment.

    While most shoppers have an idea of what they want to buy, and 57% express interest in luxury purchases, just 22% prioritize specific luxury brands due to their status or reputation. Thirty-five percent focus on the look and feel of items rather than the brand.

    These preferences matter for consumers’ spending choices. Data reveals that many turn to BNPL to leverage available deals. Shoppers prioritizing luxury brands spent the most on November 29, averaging $471.99. They were also the most likely to rely on BNPL (15% of them used this payment method). Those focused on the look and feel of luxury spent an above average $379.06.

    Shoppers uninterested in luxury items spent less, averaging $230.92 — and just 2% paid using BNPL.

    Millennials, high earners lead Black Friday spending

    Spending differences highlight financial stability trends

    The average Black Friday shopper spent $340.93 this year, but spending varied significantly across generations and financial situations. Millennial consumers opened their wallets widest, averaging $388.40 in spending. Generations X and Z followed at $364.22 and $323.04, respectively. Baby boomers and seniors spent the least, averaging $253.47.

    Spending differences align with financial lifestyles, highlighting how financial stability can impact gifting. On average, consumers who do not live paycheck to paycheck had the most to share, spending $376.17. Those living paycheck to paycheck who comfortably pay bills were not far behind, spending an average $351.12. Paycheck-to-paycheck consumers who struggle to pay bills spent the least but still averaged $282.81.

    Sales drive Black Friday participation

    Nice-to-have spending dominates Black Friday shopping

    One in three consumers report that Black Friday is still a significant holiday shopping event for them. Why? Respondents tell us that economic value is key. Overall, the availability to access exclusive higher-value deals drives their shopping motivation more than tradition or sentiment.

    While nearly 29% of participants cited finding the best deals as their main reason for shopping on November 29, another 28% participated because the timing of the event was easy to remember. In contrast, just 17% shopped for the excitement, and 5% cited tradition as their primary motivator.

    Shoppers look for the best deals so they can afford more “nice-to-have” items for themselves and their loved ones. Fifty-nine percent of Black Friday shoppers purchased non-essential ‘nice-to-have’ goods for others, and 53% did so for themselves. Some consumers also added fun experiences to their list, with purchases such as trips or massages (11.5% purchased for others and 5.9% purchased for themselves). In comparison, essentials were less common, purchased by 29% of shoppers for personal use and 32% for others.

    These insights suggest that consumers cherish the Black Friday event as an opportunity to treat themselves and others at great value — especially when they can do it online without the hassle of crowds.

    Read More

    PYMNTS Intelligence is the leading provider of information on the trends driving consumer spending during the holiday shopping season. To stay up to date, subscribe to our newsletters and read our in-depth reports.

    Methodology

    Sales, Not Sentiment, Drives Turnout” is based on a survey conducted on November 29 and 30, 2024. The report examines consumer spending patterns, preferences for online and in-store shopping, and the role of payment methods like BNPL in shaping Black Friday behavior.

    Our survey included 2,691 respondents who planned to make holiday purchases, providing insights across demographics and financial lifestyles. The sample was census-balanced, capturing perspectives from paycheck-to-paycheck consumers and those in stable financial situations. Findings reveal how economic motivations, early deal-seeking, and shifting luxury preferences defined Black Friday 2024.

    About

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists include leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

    The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this report:
    Yvonni Markaki, PhD: SVP, Data Products
    Adam Putz, PhD: Senior Writer
    Matt Vuchichevich: Senior Content Editor, Head of Reports

    We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions or comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email us at feedback@pymnts.com.

    Disclaimer

    Black Friday 2024 Special Report may be updated periodically. While reasonable efforts are made to keep the content accurate and up to date, PYMNTS MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE CORRECTNESS, ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, ADEQUACY, OR RELIABILITY OF OR THE USE OF OR RESULTS THAT MAY BE GENERATED FROM THE USE OF THE INFORMATION OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL SATISFY YOUR REQUIREMENTS OR EXPECTATIONS. THE CONTENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” AND ON AN “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. YOU EXPRESSLY AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE CONTENT IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK. PYMNTS SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY INTERRUPTIONS IN THE CONTENT THAT IS PROVIDED AND DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THE CONTENT, INCLUDING THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NONINFRINGEMENT AND TITLE. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OF CERTAIN WARRANTIES, AND, IN SUCH CASES, THE STATED EXCLUSIONS DO NOT APPLY. PYMNTS RESERVES THE RIGHT AND SHOULD NOT BE LIABLE SHOULD IT EXERCISE ITS RIGHT TO MODIFY, INTERRUPT, OR DISCONTINUE THE AVAILABILITY OF THE CONTENT OR ANY COMPONENT OF IT WITH OR WITHOUT NOTICE.
    PYMNTS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, AND, IN PARTICULAR, SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, OR DAMAGES FOR LOST PROFITS, LOSS OF REVENUE, OR LOSS OF USE, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THE CONTENT, WHETHER SUCH DAMAGES ARISE IN CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, TORT, UNDER STATUTE, IN EQUITY, AT LAW, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF PYMNTS HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
    SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW FOR THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, AND IN SUCH CASES SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS DO NOT APPLY. THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS ARE PROVIDED BY PYMNTS AND ITS PARENTS, AFFILIATED AND RELATED COMPANIES, CONTRACTORS, AND SPONSORS, AND EACH OF ITS RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, MEMBERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, CONTENT COMPONENT PROVIDERS, LICENSORS, AND ADVISERS.
    Components of the content original to and the compilation produced by PYMNTS is the property of PYMNTS and cannot be reproduced without its prior written permission.