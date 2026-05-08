May 2026
PYMNTS Data Book

Scaling Identity Verification: How Growth Raises Fraud and Friction Risks

As companies grow, identity risk doesn’t just get bigger. It changes shape. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest research with Trulioo shows that billion-dollar firms face more agent-driven identity threats, more financial losses and more customer friction, creating a new challenge for enterprises trying to stop fraud without turning away good customers.

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    As companies grow, identity risk compounds across verification systems. PYMNTS Intelligence’s “Scale Amplification: How Revenue Scale Amplifies Agent-Driven Identity Risk,” a collaboration with Trulioo, finds that larger firms face greater identity risk, more agent-driven threats, more actual losses and more customer friction. The data shows that scale doesn’t just create a bigger target. It changes the kind of identity attacks companies face and raises the cost of getting verification wrong.

    Agent-Driven Identity Risk

    Agent-Driven Identity Risk Grows With Scale

    Know Your Agent (KYA) threat prevalence rises from 46% among firms with $50 million to $250 million in annual revenue to 71% among firms with $1 billion or more in annual revenue. No other threat category scales as sharply with revenue.

    Sharper Attacks

    Larger firms are more likely to face sophisticated attacks tied to identity risk. Among $1 billion-plus firms, 58% report AI-generated identity documents or deepfakes, compared with 47% of the smallest firms.

    Losses Rise at Larger Firms

    Agent threats are more likely to become financial losses at larger firms. Among $1 billion-plus companies that identify KYA as a threat, 80% report actual losses tied to those threats.

    Internal Exposure Expands

    As firms scale, they tend to bring more identity risk and verification systems in-house. Among $1 billion-plus firms, 74% manage KYC/KYB internally. Yet internal-only firms that don’t also work with a third-party provider report higher KYA incident rates than those with hybrid models.

    Identity Risk Raises Customer Friction

    The largest firms are most likely to face rising friction. One-third of $1 billion-plus companies say digital transaction decline rates increased in the past year, while 22% report rising false positives.

    Methodology

    This data book is based on the April 2026 report, “Scale Amplification: How Revenue Scale Amplifies Agent-Driven Identity Risk,” a PYMNTS Intelligence collaboration with Trulioo. Data in the report comes from a survey of 350 companies conducted from Aug. 1–Sept. 10, 2025, and respondents represented companies in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The report examines how digital identity verification systems prevent fraud and support growth across industries, including financial services, gig platforms, online marketplaces, retail, software, travel and hospitality.

    About

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists include leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multi-lingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

    The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this report:

    John Gaffney: Chief Content Officer
    Lynnley Browning: Managing Editor
    Matthew Albrecht, Ph.D.: Senior Research Analyst

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