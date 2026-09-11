September 2026
PYMNTS Data Dives

The E-Shaped Economy: What Keeps the Middle Standing

They’re paying their bills, but their financial footing isn’t secure. In the E-shaped economy, households living paycheck to paycheck without payment difficulties form a vulnerable middle, as 81% of households newly struggling with bills came from this group. Five findings reveal what separates consumers who hold steady from those who slip and give banks and merchants a clearer view of customers’ capacity to spend.

America’s economy has become an alphabet debate. The K-shaped view describes a smaller group of higher-income households pulling ahead while a larger cohort of consumers with less income fall behind. The C-shaped thesis, advanced by Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta in a quarterly earnings call in April 2026, suggests that lower- and middle-income consumers are catching up. Each view captures a different slice of spending, with Nassetta’s focused on lodging and travel. But there’s also a household-level test: How much financial freedom remains after consumers pay for commitments they can’t easily cut?

The PYMNTS Consumer Expectations Index offers a third frame: the E-shaped consumer economy, popularized by the chief economist of the nation’s largest credit union, Navy Federal Credit Union, in a recent CNBC interview. For PYMNTS Intelligence, the letter’s three arms represent consumers who don’t live paycheck to paycheck, those who do but manage their bills, and those who struggle to pay those monthly costs. The five findings below examine the differences in consumers’ financial capacity, the households moving into financial difficulty and the savings that mean the difference between backsliding and holding steady. For banks and merchants, understanding the differences within a three-speed economy can help distinguish customers who need better financing products from those who need more room in their budgets.

Get Unlimited Access
Complete the form below for free, unlimited access to all our Data Studies, Trackers, and PYMNTS Intelligence reports.

Thank you for registering. Please confirm your email to view all our Trackers.

    Subscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.

    By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

    Five Forces Shaping the Financial Middle

    Three Economies Emerge

    20.1 points on the PYMNTS Consumer Expectations Index (PCEI) separate the strongest and weakest groups of consumers. The middle segment scores higher than neutral but remains between consumers with room to spend and those struggling with bills.

    Income Masks Strain

    Nine percent of households with annual incomes between $100,000 and $150,000 who live paycheck to paycheck do so out of financial necessity. A six-figure income can still leave little room after household commitments. The reported share was 19% at the end of 2025. Even basic expenses can break a budget.

    Middle Loses Ground

    Eighty-one percent of paycheck-to-paycheck households that are newly struggling with monthly bills came from consumers who previously lived paycheck to paycheck without issues paying bills. Most households entering a lifestyle of payment difficulty had previously kept up with their bills while living paycheck to paycheck.

    Savings Separate Outcomes

    Sixty-two percenet of households who lived paycheck to paycheck without issues paying bills and who report financial improvement hold more than three months of savings. That compares with 46% whose financial lifestyle held steady and 26% whose situation worsened.

    Payment Choices Diverge

    Thirty-five percent of struggling households facing an emergency already carried a credit card balance. Among households facing a major unexpected expense, struggling consumers used cash less often and carried credit card balances more often than those not living paycheck to paycheck.

    Methodology

    The E-Shaped Economy: What Keeps the Middle Standing” is based on data from the PYMNTS Consumer Expectations Index.

    About

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

    We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions or comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email us at feedback@pymnts.com.

    Disclaimer

    PYMNTS Data Dives may be updated periodically. While reasonable efforts are made to keep the content accurate and up to date, PYMNTS MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE CORRECTNESS, ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, ADEQUACY, OR RELIABILITY OF OR THE USE OF OR RESULTS THAT MAY BE GENERATED FROM THE USE OF THE INFORMATION OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL SATISFY YOUR REQUIREMENTS OR EXPECTATIONS. THE CONTENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” AND ON AN “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. YOU EXPRESSLY AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE CONTENT IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK. PYMNTS SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY INTERRUPTIONS IN THE CONTENT THAT IS PROVIDED AND DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THE CONTENT, INCLUDING THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NONINFRINGEMENT AND TITLE. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OF CERTAIN WARRANTIES, AND, IN SUCH CASES, THE STATED EXCLUSIONS DO NOT APPLY. PYMNTS RESERVES THE RIGHT AND SHOULD NOT BE LIABLE SHOULD IT EXERCISE ITS RIGHT TO MODIFY, INTERRUPT, OR DISCONTINUE THE AVAILABILITY OF THE CONTENT OR ANY COMPONENT OF IT WITH OR WITHOUT NOTICE.
    PYMNTS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, AND, IN PARTICULAR, SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, OR DAMAGES FOR LOST PROFITS, LOSS OF REVENUE, OR LOSS OF USE, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THE CONTENT, WHETHER SUCH DAMAGES ARISE IN CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, TORT, UNDER STATUTE, IN EQUITY, AT LAW, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF PYMNTS HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
    SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW FOR THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, AND IN SUCH CASES, SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS DO NOT APPLY. THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS ARE PROVIDED BY PYMNTS AND ITS PARENTS, AFFILIATED AND RELATED COMPANIES, CONTRACTORS, AND SPONSORS, AND EACH OF ITS RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, MEMBERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, CONTENT COMPONENT PROVIDERS, LICENSORS, AND ADVISERS.
    Components of the content original to and the compilation produced by PYMNTS is the property of PYMNTS and cannot be reproduced without its prior written permission.