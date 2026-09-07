The Labor Day Ledger: Five Findings from America’s Hourly Workforce

Labor Day arrives with cookouts, end-of-summer sales and a Monday off for many salaried employees. It also offers a useful moment to look at the people whose pay often depends on the hours or shifts they work. What better time for PYMNTS Intelligence’s Labor Day edition to revisit its landmark work with WorkWhile, the The Wage to Wallet Index? Since October 2025, the monthly series has followed a workforce that keeps warehouses moving, restaurants serving, stores open and patients cared for. Its findings show that a wage tells only part of the story. The path that carries those earnings into a household budget can be shortened, delayed or blocked by forces that barely register in a salary.
The Wage to Wallet Index measures how wage growth, job stability, work schedules and access to pay affect household resilience, consumer spending and the wider economy. Its original framework combined WorkWhile’s real-time data on wages, labor use and shifts with PYMNTS Intelligence research, Ingo Payments disbursement data and government statistics. Reports publish survey dates and relevant sample sizes with each figure. At the center is the Labor Economy, roughly 60 million U.S. adults or 36.5% of employed Americans, who are generally paid by the hour, shift or gig. They earn no more than $25 an hour and typically less than $50,000 a year. They work across warehousing, transportation, hospitality, retail, construction and healthcare support. Together, they generate about 15% of U.S. consumer spending.
The modern divide between hourly and salaried work took legal shape during the New Deal. The Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 put a federal floor under hourly pay and established overtime protections around the 40-hour week. It allowed exemptions for certain executive, administrative, professional and outside sales employees. The Department of Labor says job duties and the method of pay determine that status, not the title alone. A qualifying salary provides a preset weekly amount, while pay for many nonexempt workers remains tied to time. Hourly pay is still mainstream. The Bureau of Labor Statistics counted 80.3 million hourly workers in 2024, equal to 55.6% of wage and salary workers. That history helps explain why a missed day, empty shift or longer drive produces different household results.
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PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists include leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
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