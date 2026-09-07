September 2026
The Labor Day Ledger

The Labor Day Ledger: Five Findings from America’s Hourly Workforce

Labor Day celebrates the value of work, but five months of PYMNTS Intelligence data show that the hourly wage tells only part of the story. For 60 million U.S. workers, shifting schedules, fuel costs, sick days and limited training can reduce what reaches the household wallet. The Labor Day Ledger follows that path and identifies ways employers and financial providers can help protect worker income.

Header image for the PYMNTS Intelligence Labor Day Ledger Report. PYMNTS Intelligence examines how schedules, fuel costs, sick leave and automation affect Labor Economy workers and their household budgets.

Labor Day arrives with cookouts, end-of-summer sales and a Monday off for many salaried employees. It also offers a useful moment to look at the people whose pay often depends on the hours or shifts they work. What better time for PYMNTS Intelligence’s Labor Day edition to revisit its landmark work with WorkWhile, the The Wage to Wallet Index? Since October 2025, the monthly series has followed a workforce that keeps warehouses moving, restaurants serving, stores open and patients cared for. Its findings show that a wage tells only part of the story. The path that carries those earnings into a household budget can be shortened, delayed or blocked by forces that barely register in a salary.

The Wage to Wallet Index measures how wage growth, job stability, work schedules and access to pay affect household resilience, consumer spending and the wider economy. Its original framework combined WorkWhile’s real-time data on wages, labor use and shifts with PYMNTS Intelligence research, Ingo Payments disbursement data and government statistics. Reports publish survey dates and relevant sample sizes with each figure. At the center is the Labor Economy, roughly 60 million U.S. adults or 36.5% of employed Americans, who are generally paid by the hour, shift or gig. They earn no more than $25 an hour and typically less than $50,000 a year. They work across warehousing, transportation, hospitality, retail, construction and healthcare support. Together, they generate about 15% of U.S. consumer spending.

The modern divide between hourly and salaried work took legal shape during the New Deal. The Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 put a federal floor under hourly pay and established overtime protections around the 40-hour week. It allowed exemptions for certain executive, administrative, professional and outside sales employees. The Department of Labor says job duties and the method of pay determine that status, not the title alone. A qualifying salary provides a preset weekly amount, while pay for many nonexempt workers remains tied to time. Hourly pay is still mainstream. The Bureau of Labor Statistics counted 80.3 million hourly workers in 2024, equal to 55.6% of wage and salary workers. That history helps explain why a missed day, empty shift or longer drive produces different household results.

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    AI Outruns Worker Training

    April’s report found that automation has moved beyond offices and software teams. Thirty-seven percent of Labor Economy workers said their employer had introduced automation or artificial intelligence during the previous 12 months. Support lagged adoption. Among directly affected Labor Economy workers, just 42% received training, meaning nearly six in 10 did not. The confidence gap was wider than the adoption gap. Thirty-eight percent of directly affected Labor Economy workers felt less secure about future work, compared with 26% of higher earners. Only 39% believed they could find comparable-paying work in the same field if technology eliminated their role, versus 53% of non-Labor Economy workers. For employers, deploying a tool without building worker skills can turn a productivity program into a retention and confidence problem.

    Schedule Changes Hit Budgets

    May showed how a work schedule can function like a second pay rate. Twenty-seven percent of Labor Economy workers had schedules that varied from week to week. Among those workers, nearly half received fewer than three days of notice or said changes came too often to predict. The household effect was immediate: 45% said schedule changes affected their ability to plan finances at least a moderate amount. During the previous 90 days, 61% experienced at least one financial consequence from a schedule change. Twenty-six percent earned less than expected in a pay period, 25% missed or paid a bill late, 20% used savings and 20% borrowed or tapped unplanned credit. The report estimated that a 10-hour swing for a worker earning $17 an hour moved $170 into or out of a paycheck. Roughly 2.4 million Labor Economy workers faced swings of that size each week. For businesses, predictability is becoming part of compensation. It can influence whether workers stay, take side jobs or have enough financial stability to arrive ready for the next shift.

    Fuel Costs Limit Work

    June followed the paycheck to the parking lot. Transportation consumed 3.6% of monthly pretax pay for Labor Economy workers, close to the 3.3% share for higher earners. The similar percentages hid a large difference in financial cushions. Nearly half of Labor Economy workers had no more than one month of savings, compared with 27% of non-Labor Economy workers. Among workers affected by higher fuel costs, 64% of Labor Economy workers changed how or whether they worked, versus 55% of higher earners. Sixteen percent worked fewer days to save fuel and 15% turned down a shift because the drive was not worth the pay. Gasoline becomes a labor-supply issue as well as a household expense. Employers lose coverage while workers lose income, and repeated disruptions can weaken future access to shifts.

    Debit Leads the Wallet

    July found that Labor Economy consumers follow a different purchasing and payments playbook. Their typical household spending was $3,636 a month, 28% below the $5,030 reported by non-Labor Economy households. The difference widened for nonessential purchases, where Labor Economy households spent $452 a month compared with $787, a 43% gap. Payment choice reflected the tighter cash flow. Debit was the most-used method for 43% of Labor Economy consumers, while credit led for only 16%. Among higher earners, credit’s share was 30%. Cash also played a larger role for Labor Economy consumers, and 20% had not used a credit card during the previous year, compared with 8% of higher earners. Buy now, pay later use was almost identical across the groups, at 22% and 23%, while credit card installment use was much lower among Labor Economy consumers. The pattern points merchants and issuers toward immediate savings, clear balances and debit-centered value rather than rewards that require more spending today.

    Illness Cuts into Pay

    August delivered one of the series’ sharpest comparisons. Labor Economy employees were less likely to have employer-paid sick leave, at 50% versus 62% for non-Labor Economy employees. Yet 30% of each group went to work sick in the previous 90 days. Their reasons are split. Among those who worked sick, 30% of Labor Economy workers said avoiding lost pay was the main reason, nearly twice the 17% share among higher earners. Across the previous year, 27% of Labor Economy workers lost income because of illness or injury, compared with 16% of non-Labor Economy workers. The loss also had fewer places to land. Just 37% owned an asset they could sell or borrow against to cover a $1,200 emergency, versus 57% of higher earners. A sick day can therefore move quickly from a health event to a smaller paycheck, then to a cut in household spending.

    The Path Forward

    Read together, the five reports reveal a common pressure point. The hourly wage remains central, but its value shrinks when schedules change without notice, fuel costs make a shift uneconomic, illness removes a day’s pay or new technology arrives without training. Thin savings then speed the effect from payroll to checkout. Employers and financial providers already have tools to slow that chain: earlier schedule notice, paid-leave coverage, job training, transportation support, faster access to earned wages, debit-friendly rewards and small emergency-savings pockets. These steps can improve attendance and retention while supporting consumer demand. Labor Day honors the contribution of work. The Wage to Wallet Index adds a useful business measure: how reliably the value of that work reaches the worker’s wallet.

    About

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists include leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

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