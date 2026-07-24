The SMB Growth Engine: How Digital Sales and Customer Tracking Drive Revenue

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Growth by U.S. small and medium-sized businesses outpaced the broader economy in 2025, but it varied sharply by how companies reached customers and tracked demand. The data show that digital channels increasingly shape how SMBs launch, sell and invest, while businesses with a clearer view of customer acquisition are more likely to report higher revenue.

Growth Lead

9.5%

U.S. SMB revenue grew an average of 9.5% in 2025, more than twice the 4.7% increase in nominal GDP. Half of surveyed SMBs individually exceeded the GDP benchmark.

Digital Majority

57%

Digital channels generated 57% of SMB sales on average, compared with 41% from physical channels. Websites, social media, apps, marketplaces and other digital options now form the larger sales layer.

Growth Advantage

56%

Fifty-six percent of digital-led SMBs increased revenue in 2025, compared with 42% of businesses that generated most of their sales through a physical store. Hybrid businesses fell between the two at 51%.

Digital Start

70%

Seven in 10 SMBs launched with at least one digital sales channel. Nearly half, 47%, opened with both physical and digital channels already in place.

Tracking Dividend

58%

Fifty-eight percent of SMBs with formal customer tracking grew revenue when their planned investment differed from their current top acquisition source. By comparison, just 22% of businesses with no tracking mechanism grew. The results suggest that having usable customer data may be more valuable than choosing the perfect channel.

Methodology

The findings are based on a survey of 526 U.S. SMB owners and senior executives conducted from May 1-May 24, 2026. The study examined how businesses sell, attract customers, track acquisition sources and plan future channel investments.