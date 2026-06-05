June 2026
PYMNTS Data Book

Why Job Security No Longer Shields Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumers

Even as job confidence holds up., financial flexibility is weakening for struggling consumers.

Header image for the May 2026 PYMNTS Consumer Expectations Index Data Book. Financial resilience is weakening among paycheck-to-paycheck consumers despite strong job security and consumer confidence.

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    The May 2026 PYMNTS Consumer Expectations Index shows a consumer economy where job confidence is holding up, but financial resilience and financial flexibility are weakening for those who live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to pay their bills. The gap between consumers not living paycheck to paycheck and those who are struggling isn’t just about income. It’s also about whether households have savings, emergency capacity and financial options to act on their optimism.

    Consumer Financial Resilience

    Sentiment Split

    Roughly two in three American consumers lived paycheck to paycheck in early 2026. Within this group, roughly 40%–45% report comfortably paying their monthly bills, while 20%–25% consistently struggle.

    The roughly one in three consumers not living paycheck to paycheck scored 61.9 on the overall PCEI in May, up from 61.0 in April, indicating a broad boost in financial confidence. Those living paycheck to paycheck without issues paying their monthly bills also grew more optimistic, nudging up to 56.2 from 53.8 the month before. (A lower score on the 100-point index and its subindexes, where 50 is neutral, indicates declining confidence.)

    Meanwhile, those living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills slipped to 40.6 from April’s 41.7. The 21-point gap in May between consumers not struggling and those scrambling to make ends meet shows how households living in the same economy experience very different levels of financial strain.

    The Financial Resilience Divide

    The household financial resilience subindex produced the widest gap in the broad index. Consumers not living paycheck to paycheck scored 71.3, compared with 37.8 for those living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills. The gap has widened since December 2025, showing that stressed households have less room to pay bills and debt and absorb financial shocks.

    Emergency Cliff

    Consumers living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills scored just 24.5 on the emergency readiness subindex, compared with 85.4 for those not living paycheck to paycheck. The same stressed group scored 48.4 on the future finances subindex, indicating a clear split between hope for improvement and the ability to handle a $1,200 emergency today.

    Macro Pressure

    All three consumer groups scored below 50 on the macroeconomic and buying climate subindex, but stressed consumers fell the fastest. The score for consumers living paycheck to paycheck and struggling dropped to 36.3 in May from 37.5 in April, down eight points from December 2025. The data suggests that constrained households feel the same economic pressure as everyone else but have fewer buffers to manage it.

    Job Security and Financial Resilience

    Labor sentiment is the strongest part of the main index, but it hides a key weakness. Consumers living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills scored 79.2 on job security, yet only 36.3 on job mobility. They feel safe in their current jobs but doubt they could replace their income if displaced.

    Methodology

    This Data Book is based on “Sentiment Split: Consumers Feel Hopeful Until the Bills Arrive,” the May 2026 edition of the PYMNTS Intelligence exclusive series The PYMNTS Consumer Expectations Index. The report is based on a May 2026 survey of 2,465 U.S. consumers. The index measures 11 dimensions across three areas: household financial resilience, macroeconomic and buying climate, and labor market security. Results are segmented by paycheck-to-paycheck status to show how financial resilience, financial strain and spending capacity vary across households.

    About

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

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