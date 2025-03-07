March 2025 Invoice-to-Pay Automation Tracker® Series
From Back Office to Strategic Powerhouse: AP’s Transformation in 2025
As we enter 2025, accounts payable departments are poised for transformation. Economic pressures are reshaping the role of AP teams, elevating them from back-office functions to strategic engines driving organizational success. The adoption of innovative technologies is both the cause and the anticipated outcome of this shift.
While AP automation has become more widespread, manual and error-prone payment tasks continue to create hurdles for AP departments in 2025.
Automation not only streamlines AP workflows but also allows finance teams to embrace their growing strategic role as drivers of overall performance by enhancing efficiency and productivity.
As AP teams move from data entry to strategic advisory roles, AI is unlocking greater efficiency and real-time insights. The integration of AI into ERP systems allows AP teams to use predictive analytics to forecast cash flow, optimize working capital and anticipate payment trends.
Ongoing economic challenges have thrust accounts payable (AP) departments into the spotlight. As businesses navigate uncertain financial landscapes, the efficiency of AP processes and the strategic management of cash flow have become critical factors in maintaining competitiveness. AP teams are now expected to contribute directly to the financial health of their organizations by optimizing working capital, identifying cost-saving opportunities and providing real-time financial insights.
Driving this transformation has been the explosive growth of new technologies such as advanced automation and artificial intelligence (AI). As companies contend with multiple pressures, supporting cash flow with faster processing and leveraging data for decision-making are essential. Within this new paradigm, innovation is set to become AP teams’ indispensable tool for navigating the challenges ahead.
Manual AP processes cause delays throughout the source-to-pay cycle.
According to a new report from Modern Treasury, 68% of financial decision-makers say legacy payments infrastructure and procedures waste an enormous amount of time for their AP teams. Nearly 9 in 10 say they face problems with their current payment operations. Not coincidentally, 98% are still struggling with manual payment processes.
PYMNTS Intelligence data confirms that manual payment procedures are a prime source of AP delays. Forty-two percent of CFOs surveyed reported using manual processes for most or all of their payment execution, making it the most human-centered part of the entire source-to-pay cycle. This step was also the most significant source of AP delays, at 23%. In the face of continued economic uncertainty, the inefficiencies resulting from manual procedures and labor-intensive workflows have become unsustainable.
The automation of routine tasks is no longer optional.
Automation is having a profound impact on AP, with predictions suggesting that 80% of routine AP tasks will be automated within a few short years. This shift promises to reduce processing costs by an average of 29%. It will improve invoice processing turnaround times, enabling faster payment cycles and better cash flow management. Automated systems will also virtually eliminate errors in data entry and processing, reducing the need for time-consuming corrections. As routine tasks become automated, AP staff will be freed up to focus on more strategic activities, including data analysis, supplier relationship management and financial planning. By the end of 2025, AP team members could look — and think — a lot more like CFOs.
AP Automation Takes Center Stage in 2025
Automation not only streamlines AP workflows but also allows finance teams to embrace their growing strategic role as drivers of overall performance by enhancing efficiency and productivity.
End-to-end process automation optimizes productivity — and strategy-making.
67%
of companies investing in payment operations over the last 12 to 18 months have focused on payments automation.
AP departments are moving toward comprehensive automation solutions that cover the entire procure-to-pay cycle. This holistic approach includes such processes as automated invoice capture, data extraction, invoice matching and approval routing. The seamless integration of automation with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems ensures real-time data synchronization across finance, procurement and other departments. This end-to-end automation not only streamlines operations but also provides unprecedented insights, enabling AP departments to evolve into strategic business partners.
According to a recent survey, 67% of companies investing in payment operations over the last 12 to 18 months have focused on payments automation, making it the top payment investment. These investments are expected to drive significant improvements for firms, including faster and more accurate reconciliation (47%), increased revenue (45%), greater visibility into money movement (45%), quicker bank integration (39%) and enhanced customer experience (37%).
Real-time payments optimize cash flow.
The adoption of real-time payment systems alongside these automations is also gaining traction. More than half (56%) of respondents already utilize the RTP® network and the FedNow® Service real-time rails, while another 37% plan to adopt them within the next year. These immediate transactions provide firms with a more accurate picture of cash flow, eliminating the need for accounting teams to track in-process transactions on their balance sheets.
The AI Revolution in AP
As AP teams move from data entry to strategic advisory roles, AI is unlocking greater efficiency and real-time insights. The integration of AI into ERP systems allows AP teams to use predictive analytics to forecast cash flow, optimize working capital and anticipate payment trends.
AI is becoming a driving force behind AP automation.
The AP landscape is being reshaped by the rapid adoption of AI-driven automation technologies. According to research, a staggering 74% of AP departments were expected to be leveraging AI as they entered 2025. This widespread adoption is set to revolutionize AP processes in several ways. AI and machine learning are enabling unprecedented levels of automation — so-called hyper-automation — in invoice processing and payment management. They are also powering advanced analytics through deeper insights into spending patterns, supplier performance and payment trends, enabling more informed decision-making.
PYMNTS Intelligence research found that more than one-third of middle-market firms now utilize AI for at least half of their AP processes. Because of this, these businesses are 47% less likely to report high levels of operational uncertainty. This is a critical advantage, as they often operate with tighter margins and have greater sensitivity to cash flow disruptions than larger competitors.
Firms implementing AI into AP report significant financial gains.
According to one survey, AP automation was the most promising AI application for firms, achieving a 36% return on investment (ROI) over three years. This significant return is fueling enthusiasm for further AI investments, with 78% of organizations planning to increase their AI budgets in the near future. These firms leverage automation to reduce manual tasks, enhance compliance and improve error and fraud detection. The survey also reveals that 75% of CFOs believe AI empowers their teams to focus on more strategic activities, such as regulatory compliance and eInvoicing.
However, despite recognizing AI’s potential to revolutionize financial operations, nearly one-third (31%) of organizations say they lack a clear strategic vision for AI implementation. This absence of direction, coupled with broader economic and geopolitical uncertainties, has made it challenging for 41% of finance leaders to prioritize AI investments effectively.
Third-party payment providers place AI automation goals within reach.
For organizations lacking such a strategy, third-party providers can make automation dreams a reality. AP solutions provider Stampli, for example, recently introduced a procure-to-pay solution that brings all procurement processes, including vendor pay, together in one workflow. The AI-powered platform automatically generates purchase orders in the user’s ERP system, enabling real-time budget tracking and validation while maintaining a complete audit trail across all activities. These features simplify accounting workloads and reduce the risk of AP errors. According to a press release, the procure-to-pay solution will be made available to Stampli’s AP automation customers in the first quarter of this year.
2025: A Year of Transformative Change for AP
Automating AP processes converts traditionally cumbersome manual workflows into streamlined, efficient systems. By eliminating manual tasks such as data entry, invoice matching and approval routing, automation reduces processing times and errors while improving accuracy. This allows companies to process invoices faster, avoid late fees and capitalize on early payment discounts — ultimately strengthening cash flow management.
Additionally, automation supports regulatory compliance by maintaining error-free records and facilitating audits. These efficiency gains free up finance teams to focus on strategic initiatives like financial planning and vendor relationship management, positioning businesses for long-term growth and operational excellence.
The year 2025 marks a pivotal moment for AP departments. By embracing technological innovations, AP teams can transform from cost centers into value-driving entities within their organizations. The roadmap to success lies in the intelligent adoption of AI and automation technologies, coupled with a fresh focus on efficiency. As AP departments navigate these changes, they will play an increasingly crucial role in shaping the financial future of their companies.
