Reaching the Digital Generation: Credit Union Strategies for Growth
December 2024
Credit union membership is aging, while younger consumers are far more likely to use banks or FinTechs than CUs. Attracting younger members will require CUs to strengthen — and raise awareness of — their unique benefits for digital-native generations.
01
CUs are seeing their average membership grow older as younger consumers gravitate toward banks and FinTechs instead.
02
Younger consumers prioritize digital-first and self-service banking, so credit unions will need to match these services with their competitors’. However, digital natives are also uniquely willing to switch FIs for personalization — an area where CUs excel.
03
CUs are kicking their innovation agendas into overdrive with new digital banking technologies to attract younger members.
Get Unlimited Access
Complete the form below for free, unlimited access to all our Data Studies, Trackers, and MonitorEdge reports.
Thank you for registering. Please confirm your email to view all our Trackers.
Despite their strong reputation for service, credit unions (CUs) may face frustration in overcoming certain other public perceptions. As we saw in the previous edition, one of these is the notion that CUs are less innovative than their bank or FinTech peers — an image that is rapidly growing obsolete as CUs make digital strides. Relatedly, younger consumers may not be getting a consistent message about how well CUs can serve their needs. According to research, the average CU member is in their mid-50s, and less than 20% of Americans under the age of 40 use a credit union. This aging membership base underscores the need for CUs to engage with younger demographics for long-term sustainability.
Attracting these younger members presents challenges and opportunities. Larger banks and FinTechs are already making inroads with this segment, so CUs will have to be agile competitors. This will mean pulling out all the stops when it comes to the modern, digital banking experiences that younger consumers expect. However, CUs already possess unique strengths for serving this demographic, including a personalized, member-centric approach. Captivating and engaging younger consumers will require CUs to increase public awareness of the singular benefits of CU membership for digital natives.
CUs are seeing their average membership grow older as younger consumers gravitate toward banks and FinTechs instead.
Baby boomers make up the largest share of credit union members.
Baby boomers form the backbone of the CU member base — and this segment is only growing. A survey found that this generation comprises 39% of CU members, up from 28% in 2015, bringing the average member age to 53. Meanwhile, millennials’ share of CU membership has fallen from 24% in 2015 to 21% in 2023, while Generation Z has held steady at 10%. In addition, Generation X’s share fell by 9 percentage points at a time when these consumers are entering their prime earning years. If this trend continues, CUs could risk losing millennials’ and Gen Z’s prime earning years as well.
Many younger consumers are unfamiliar with CUs’ benefits.
Unfamiliarity with credit unions may be a key reason why young people are not joining them in the same proportions as their elders. PYMNTS Intelligence research found that millennials are 70% more likely than baby boomers to say they have not joined due to lack of familiarity with CUs as a banking option. At 18%, millennials are the most likely generation to say this is a barrier.
Lack of credit access could be another reason younger consumers may be shying away from credit unions. Gen Zers, for example, are four times more likely than baby boomers to cite restrictive credit or prohibitive rates as their reason for non-CU membership. Younger age groups, chiefly Gen Z, also show a stronger preference for self-service banking options and digital payments than older generations.
All these factors could be contributing to younger consumers’ relatively low CU membership. Only 11% of Gen Z consumers and 15% of millennials count among CUs’ member bases. Meanwhile, 79% and 69% of these generations, respectively, use larger banks. Credit unions will need to address these concerns head-on. However, CUs also offer unique benefits to appeal to this consumer segment.
Younger Consumers Have Different Banking Priorities
Younger consumers prioritize digital-first and self-service banking, so credit unions will need to match these services with their competitors’. However, digital natives are also uniquely willing to switch financial institutions (FIs) for personalization — an area where CUs excel.
Younger consumers prioritize digital-first and mobile banking.
8 in 10
millennial and Gen Z consumers say digital banking is core to their banking preferences.
Among younger consumers, modern digital banking technology is the most frequently cited factor for choosing an FI. Eighty percent of Gen Z and 81% of millennials report that digital banking is core to their banking preferences. Similarly, self-service options are vital to these generations. For example, 41% of Gen Z and 38% of millennials say it is essential to be able to open an account without having to visit a branch. PYMNTS Intelligence research confirms that CU members belonging to Gen Z are twice as likely as their baby boomer counterparts to want their CUs to innovate self-service banking solutions.
Mobile banking is another key priority for young consumers. For example, 66% of zillennials — the microgeneration bridging millennials and Gen Z — prefer mobile banking to all other channels. Compared to the average consumer, zillennials are 47% more likely to use mobile banking as their main method for accessing financial services. Their digital-first approach is evident, as 22% have not visited a physical bank branch at all in the past year.
This digital-first mindset makes security paramount.
With the preference for digital banking comes an expectation of robust security. A survey found that 60% of Generation Z and 54% of millennials consider security a top factor when choosing an FI. More than 80% of these generations say their FIs should invest more in cybersecurity. A similar share expect their FIs to use two-factor authentication.
This emphasis on security is driven by the desire for digital-first experiences. For example, the ability to open a new account without visiting a branch location requires advanced security measures to ensure that the account opener is the actual customer and not a fraudster.
Nevertheless, younger consumers want more than just technology.
Consistent with the above findings, 31% of Gen Z consumers say they would break up with their current banks if they failed to offer cutting-edge digital technologies. However, an even larger share of this generation — 47% — is open to switching from their current banks to credit unions. The reason appears to be a feature in which CUs specialize: personalization. Digital innovation on its own is proving inadequate to secure younger consumers’ loyalty, with 49% of Gen Z willing to change FIs for customized financial guidance. This represents an opportunity for credit unions to capture more of this generation by using the member-centric experience for which they are well known.
Innovating to Attract Digital Natives
CUs are kicking their innovation agendas into overdrive with new digital banking technologies to attract younger members.
Most CUs plan to boost their tech budgets this year.
With younger generations’ preferences driving the bulk of digital payment trends, more than three-quarters of CUs are planning to up their technology spending in 2024. Not surprisingly, consumer digital account opening systems top the list of technologies they plan to implement or upgrade, as well as mobile banking and peer-to-peer (P2P) payments. This increased investment is intended to help them compete against larger banks and FinTechs for younger, digital-native consumers. In addition, these investments will allow CUs to enhance technologies spanning mobile, online and in-branch services. These omnichannel developments will aim to provide a seamless, integrated experience that accommodates the diverse needs of a broad membership base.
Partnerships can be a key strategy for building younger membership.
Developing new financial technologies can be expensive and time-consuming, especially for smaller CUs with limited teams and resources. Partnering with other CUs and third-party technology firms can provide the expertise needed to develop and implement these features.
One collaborative resource is the Velera Innovation Alliance (VIA), which launched in September. Comprising 13 credit union executives, VIA aims to drive CUs’ competitiveness and improve their long-term sustainability within the digital financial ecosystem. Alliance executives take part in proof-of-concept planning and testing, as well as offer insights into criteria for partnering with FinTechs. Together, these initiatives provide critical support for CUs looking to develop technologies for attracting younger members.
Next Steps: Growing a Younger Membership Base
Credit unions increasingly recognize the need to deploy modern and digital banking services to attract millennial and Gen Z members. By offering robust mobile and online banking platforms, CUs can meet digital natives’ expectations and compete with larger banks and FinTechs that have already embraced digital transformation. At the same time, credit unions must strive to familiarize younger generations with long-established CU strengths, such as the ability to personalize and focus on each member’s banking experience.
For credit unions seeking to attract younger consumers for long-term growth, PYMNTS Intelligence recommends the following:
Innovating self-service banking features and digital solutions, including mobile check deposit; P2P payments; buy now, pay later (BNPL) options; personal financial management tools; and 24/7 account access
Integrating a seamless, omnichannel experience to appeal to members of every age group
Offering more accessible lending products as possible to cater to Gen Z’s credit needs
Increasing awareness of CU services among younger consumers with targeted marketing addressing Gen Z’s wish for customized service and financial advice
CUs that invest in these strategies can position themselves as forward-thinking institutions capable of meeting the evolving needs of their members. Additionally, enhanced digital services enable CUs to gather valuable data about their members’ financial behaviors. These insights allow for more personalized offerings and improved member engagement.
About
Velera, formerly PSCU/Co-op Solutions, is the nation’s premier payments credit union service organization (CUSO) and an integrated financial technology solutions provider. With over four decades of industry experience and a commitment to service excellence and innovation, the company serves more than 4,000 financial institutions throughout North America, operating with velocity to help its clients keep pace with the rapid momentum of change and fuel growth in the new era of financial services. Velera leverages its expertise and resources on behalf of credit unions and their members, offering an end-to-end product portfolio that includes payment processing, fraud and risk management, data and analytics, digital banking, instant payments, strategic consulting, collections, ATM and POS networks, shared branching and 24/7/365 member support via its contact centers. For more information, visit velera.com.
PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists include leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this Tracker:
Managing Director: Aitor Ortiz
Senior Writer: Andrew Rathkopf
Senior Content Editor: Alexandra Redmond
Content Editor: Joe Ehrbar
We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions
or
comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email
us at
feedback@pymnts.com.
Disclaimer
The Credit Union Tracker® Series may be updated periodically. While reasonable efforts are made to keep the content accurate and up to date, PYMNTS MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE CORRECTNESS, ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, ADEQUACY, OR RELIABILITY OF OR THE USE OF OR RESULTS THAT MAY BE GENERATED FROM THE USE OF THE INFORMATION OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL SATISFY YOUR REQUIREMENTS OR EXPECTATIONS. THE CONTENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” AND ON AN “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. YOU EXPRESSLY AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE CONTENT IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK. PYMNTS SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY INTERRUPTIONS IN THE CONTENT THAT IS PROVIDED AND DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THE CONTENT, INCLUDING THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NONINFRINGEMENT AND TITLE. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OF CERTAIN WARRANTIES, AND, IN SUCH CASES, THE STATED EXCLUSIONS DO NOT APPLY. PYMNTS RESERVES THE RIGHT AND SHOULD NOT BE LIABLE SHOULD IT EXERCISE ITS RIGHT TO MODIFY, INTERRUPT, OR DISCONTINUE THE AVAILABILITY OF THE CONTENT OR ANY COMPONENT OF IT WITH OR WITHOUT NOTICE.
PYMNTS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, AND, IN PARTICULAR, SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, OR DAMAGES FOR LOST PROFITS, LOSS OF REVENUE, OR LOSS OF USE, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THE CONTENT, WHETHER SUCH DAMAGES ARISE IN CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, TORT, UNDER STATUTE, IN EQUITY, AT LAW, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF PYMNTS HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW FOR THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, AND IN SUCH CASES SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS DO NOT APPLY. THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS ARE PROVIDED BY PYMNTS AND ITS PARENTS, AFFILIATED AND RELATED COMPANIES, CONTRACTORS, AND SPONSORS, AND EACH OF ITS RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, MEMBERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, CONTENT COMPONENT PROVIDERS, LICENSORS, AND ADVISERS.
Components of the content original to and the compilation produced by PYMNTS is the property of PYMNTS and cannot be reproduced without its prior written permission.
The Credit Union Tracker® Series is a registered trademark of What’s Next Media & Analytics, LLC (“PYMNTS”).