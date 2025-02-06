Scam Surge: How Credit Unions Are Tackling Rising Security Threats

CUs face surging fraud, including check scams and data breaches, costing millions. High-profile incidents highlight the impact, with 79% of CUs reporting substantial losses and many experiencing sharp rises in scam incidents.
CUs are prioritizing innovative anti-fraud technologies, with 43% citing fraud mitigation as a top investment area. New solutions enhance security, addressing rising fraud and aligning with members’ growing demand for safety-focused innovations.
CUs are increasingly leveraging partnerships to enhance security and fight fraud. With 42% prioritizing fraud reduction when collaborating with FinTechs, these partnerships are key to meeting member expectations and advancing innovation.
Get Unlimited Access
Complete the form below for free, unlimited access to all our Data Studies, Trackers, and MonitorEdge reports.
Thank you for registering. Please confirm your email to view all our Trackers.
About
Velera, formerly PSCU/Co-op Solutions, is the nation’s premier payments credit union service organization (CUSO) and an integrated financial technology solutions provider. With over four decades of industry experience and a commitment to service excellence and innovation, the company serves more than 4,000 financial institutions throughout North America, operating with velocity to help its clients keep pace with the rapid momentum of change and fuel growth in the new era of financial services. Velera leverages its expertise and resources on behalf of credit unions and their members, offering an end-to-end product portfolio that includes payment processing, fraud and risk management, data and analytics, digital banking, instant payments, strategic consulting, collections, ATM and POS networks, shared branching and 24/7/365 member support via its contact centers. For more information, visit velera.com.
PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists include leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this Tracker:
Chief Content Officer: John Gaffney
Writer: Carson Olshansky
Senior Content Editor: Alexandra Redmond
Content Editor: Joe Ehrbar
Research Analyst: Mariano Soler
We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions or comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email us at feedback@pymnts.com.
Disclaimer
PYMNTS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, AND, IN PARTICULAR, SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, OR DAMAGES FOR LOST PROFITS, LOSS OF REVENUE, OR LOSS OF USE, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THE CONTENT, WHETHER SUCH DAMAGES ARISE IN CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, TORT, UNDER STATUTE, IN EQUITY, AT LAW, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF PYMNTS HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW FOR THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, AND IN SUCH CASES SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS DO NOT APPLY. THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS ARE PROVIDED BY PYMNTS AND ITS PARENTS, AFFILIATED AND RELATED COMPANIES, CONTRACTORS, AND SPONSORS, AND EACH OF ITS RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, MEMBERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, CONTENT COMPONENT PROVIDERS, LICENSORS, AND ADVISERS.
Components of the content original to and the compilation produced by PYMNTS is the property of PYMNTS and cannot be reproduced without its prior written permission.
The Credit Union Tracker® Series is a registered trademark of What’s Next Media & Analytics, LLC (“PYMNTS”).