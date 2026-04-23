April 2026
Credit Union Tracker® Series

The AI Chat Gap: Why Credit Unions Must Act on Conversational AI

As conversational AI reshapes how consumers engage with financial services, credit unions face a widening gap between expectation and capability. Closing that gap is rapidly becoming essential to retaining members and delivering modern, trust-led digital experiences.

01

As demand grows for real-time, intelligent support, conversational AI is emerging as the first point of interaction in financial services—and an increasingly decisive factor in banking choice.

02

Despite surging demand, most credit unions—even top innovators—have yet to deploy AI chat at scale, creating a widening gap between member expectations and institutional capabilities.

03

By combining AI capabilities with their core strengths in trust and financial guidance, credit unions can turn conversational AI into a differentiated, high-value member experience.

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    Artificial intelligence (AI) has quickly moved from emerging capability to baseline expectation in financial services. Increasingly, the first interaction consumers have with their financial institutions (FIs) is not through a branch or even a mobile app but through conversational AI interfaces. Yet as demand for AI-powered engagement accelerates, many credit unions (CUs) remain in early stages of deployment. This Tracker examines how AI chat has now become a critical driver of member acquisition and retention—and why failing to meet that demand risks pushing members toward competitors.

    AI Chat Is Becoming the Front Door to Financial Services

    As demand grows for real-time, intelligent support, conversational AI is emerging as the first point of interaction in financial services—and an increasingly decisive factor in banking choice.

    AI is emerging as a primary engagement channel for financial services.

    AI adoption is rapidly shifting from optional to essential across financial services, with a majority of consumers already using AI for financial planning. Consumers are not only experimenting with AI for financial advice but also actively following its recommendations, particularly in budgeting, savings and investing. These trends are especially pronounced among younger consumers, who increasingly expect digital-first, AI-enabled financial experiences.

    122%

    Share by which members who have left their CUs are more likely than average to want AI chat support

    According to new research from PYMNTS Intelligence and Velera, millennials are significantly more likely to prioritize AI-driven support, while Generation Z shows even stronger demand for AI-powered financial guidance. Small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) using personal cards for business also show elevated interest in AI for payments and purchasing decisions, signaling cross-segment demand.

    AI chat is now table stakes—and members aren’t waiting.

    Moreover, as AI becomes embedded in everyday financial decision-making, expectations for instant, intelligent interactions are becoming nonnegotiable. PYMNTS Intelligence data shows that members who have already switched FIs are 122% more likely than average to want AI chat support, indicating its emergence as a primary determinant of FI choice. In essence, AI chat is becoming the “front door” to financial services, shaping how members onboard, seek support and manage finances in real time.

    The AI Chat Gap Is a Churn Risk Across Performance Tiers

    Despite surging demand, most credit unions—even top innovators—have yet to deploy AI chat at scale, creating a widening gap between member expectations and institutional capabilities.

    20%

    of top-performing credit unions currently offer conversational AI for payments. AI chat support adoption drops to 15% for bottom-tier CUs.

    Demand is surging faster than deployment.

    AI chat support ranks among the top innovation priorities for both current CU members and those who have recently left. Yet only 20% of top-performing credit unions currently offer conversational AI for payments, and just 22% for financial management. Among bottom-tier institutions, adoption of AI chat support drops to 15%, with only modest gains expected over the next three years.

    The gap is most acute where it matters most.

    AI chat support is the top-requested feature among churned members, making it a direct driver of attrition risk. Digital onboarding and AI-driven engagement are closely linked, meaning gaps in conversational support can compound friction at critical moments in the member journey.

    AI has moved from differentiator to requirement.

    The upshot is clear: AI is no longer a competitive advantage but a baseline expectation, particularly among younger consumers and digitally active SMBs. Gen Z consumers are 73% more likely than average to want conversational AI for financial advice and management, and 69% more likely to want AI-operated chat support.

    This signals the rise of a new trend: Credit unions that fail to meet the above expectations risk losing members not because they lack digital banking per se but because they lack intelligent, responsive engagement for that service. This finding positions AI chat as a frontline competitive battleground, not a back-office enhancement.

    The CU Opportunity for Trust-Led AI Chat

    By combining AI capabilities with their core strengths in trust and financial guidance, credit unions can turn conversational AI into a differentiated, high-value member experience.

    Trust is the differentiator in an AI-driven market.

    As consumers increasingly rely on AI for financial decisions, concerns about accuracy and reliability are growing. A recent Intuit Credit Karma study reported that while a staggering 82% of Gen Z and millennial users have turned to AI for financial advice, more than half of users for that purpose admitted to making a poor decision or costly error based on its guidance.

    Credit unions

    are uniquely positioned to offer trusted, institution-backed AI guidance, combining automation with human oversight.

    By contrast, credit unions are uniquely positioned to offer trusted, institution-backed AI guidance, combining automation with human oversight. This creates an opportunity to differentiate from Big Tech and FinTech providers offering less-regulated AI experiences. CUs can prioritize AI chat in areas with immediate member value, including member support and issue resolution, budgeting and financial guidance, as well as payments and transaction inquiries. Focusing on high-trust, high-frequency interactions allows institutions to deliver value while minimizing risk. Credit unions should begin with targeted AI pilots, using rapid feedback loops to refine models and validate outcomes.

    CUs must move to close the gap before it widens.

    The AI capability gap represents a structural risk that cannot be addressed through incremental improvements to existing systems. PYMNTS Intelligence research estimates that top-performing CUs prioritizing near-term AI deployment are likely to extend their competitive advantage, while laggards risk further erosion.

    As AI becomes embedded in the core member experience, the window for catching up is narrowing rapidly. Institutions that move quickly from pilot to scaled deployment will be best positioned to capture member engagement gains.

    Closing the AI Chat Gap: A Roadmap for Credit Unions

    Conversational AI has moved to the front line of member engagement. Credit unions that act now to deploy trusted, member-centric AI solutions can strengthen relationships, reduce churn and compete more effectively in a digital-first landscape.

    To move forward, credit unions should:

    • Prioritize AI chat as a core capability. Treat conversational AI as essential to member experience, not an experimental feature.
    • Focus on trust-led deployment. Combine AI automation with human oversight to deliver reliable, transparent financial guidance.
    • Target high-impact use cases first. Begin with member support, financial wellness and payments interactions.
    • Accelerate from pilot to scale. Move quickly to operationalize AI capabilities and measure adoption among key segments.

    By aligning AI strategy with member expectations, credit unions can transform conversational AI from a capability gap into a competitive advantage.

    John Babb, Ph.D.

    Conversational AI is quickly becoming table stakes for members, but most credit unions haven’t deployed it at scale yet. That gap creates real risk—but it also creates opportunity. Credit unions have a distinct advantage in the trust they’ve built and the quality of the data behind member interactions. When AI is grounded in consent-driven, accurate data and governed with transparency and human accountability, it doesn’t just automate conversations. It strengthens confidence and delivers guidance members can actually trust.”

    John Babb, Ph.D.
    Manager, Data Science, Velera

    About

    Velera is the nation’s premier payments credit union service organization (CUSO) and an integrated financial technology solutions provider. With over four decades of industry experience and a commitment to service excellence and innovation, the company serves more than 4,000 financial institutions throughout North America, operating with velocity to help its clients keep pace with the rapid momentum of change and fuel growth in the new era of financial services. Velera leverages its expertise and resources on behalf of credit unions and their members, offering an end-to-end product portfolio that includes payment processing, fraud and risk management, data and analytics, digital banking, instant payments, strategic consulting, collections, ATM and POS networks, shared branching and 24/7/365 member support via its contact centers. For more information, visit velera.com.

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

    The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this Tracker:
    John Gaffney, Chief Content Officer
    Alexandra Redmond, Senior Content Editor and Writer
    Joe Ehrbar, Content Editor
    Augusto Solari, Senior Research Analyst

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