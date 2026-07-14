The Incremental Imperative: Why Debit Innovation Is the New Standard for Cardholder Loyalty
Debit cards remain a mainstay of everyday spending, but their value proposition is under new pressure. As Gen Z consumers embrace debit for budgeting, discretionary spending and digital-first payments, issuers face a sharper challenge: keeping the experience fast, secure, transparent and disruption-free.
01
Debit’s challenge is not relevance; it is differentiation. As younger consumers make debit central to how they spend and budget, issuers must compete on the quality of the experience surrounding the card.
02
While disruptions like fraud or false declines are a nuisance for credit card holders, they are existential threats to the primary utility of a debit card: immediate access to personal funds.
03
Debit differentiation does not require a single sweeping transformation. Issuers can strengthen loyalty by solving the small but consequential disruptions that occur before, during and after the transaction.
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Debit has long been one of the most familiar payment products in the consumer wallet. That familiarity, however, has also made it easy to underestimate. For decades, debit cards have served as reliable tools for everyday purchases, offering consumers direct access to their own funds and a straightforward alternative to credit. Yet the very strengths that made debit both ubiquitous and unremarkable—the convenience, control and simplicity of debt-free spending—are becoming newly relevant.1
The stakes are rising as younger consumers reshape debit’s core value. Generation Z consumers view debit as a critical budgeting instrument for both essential and discretionary spending. However, these digital natives also expect every transaction to be fast, seamless and nearly invisible, making debit a natural candidate for innovation.
For issuers, that shift creates both urgency and opportunity. Debit may not offer the flashier rewards or perks that help differentiate credit cards, but the experience surrounding it can be improved at every point in the payment life cycle, compounding its value for key demographics. Rather than requiring wholesale reinvention, many of today’s debit opportunities lie in removing friction one touchpoint at a time. This Tracker explores why incremental innovation is emerging as a powerful strategy for strengthening loyalty, reducing disruption and keeping debit top of wallet for a new generation of consumers.2
The Differentiation Dilemma: Why Static Debit Programs Are Falling Behind
Debit’s challenge is not relevance; it is differentiation. As younger consumers make debit central to how they spend and budget, issuers must compete on the quality of the experience surrounding the card.
Gen Z is redefining what debit must deliver.
Debit’s next growth opportunity is tied closely to the expectations of younger consumers. Gen Z consumers are entering adulthood with a different relationship to money than previous generations, using debit as both a spending method and a budgeting tool. Their preference is not simply about avoiding credit and its associated debt. It reflects a broader demand for immediacy, visibility and control over money movement.1
That preference is visible at checkout. PYMNTS Intelligence research found that Gen Z consumers are debit-first at the grocery checkout, with 42% using debit, compared to 19% using credit and 6% using Apple Pay. But that preference goes far beyond daily essentials. Bankrate research found that Gen Z consumers were the most likely generation to use debit cards during the most recent holiday shopping season, with 70% expecting to use debit cards for at least some purchases. These patterns suggest that debit is not merely a fallback option for younger consumers; it is a central part of how they manage spending.
Yet Gen Z’s embrace of debit comes with little tolerance for friction. Digital-native consumers expect checkout to happen quickly and easily, and they are more likely to abandon experiences that require too many steps, create uncertainty or delay access to funds. In particular, 72% of Gen Z consumers say they shop more frequently when fast, frictionless payment options are integrated into the checkout flow. For issuers, that means debit programs can no longer rely on familiarity alone. The card must work exactly when, where and how cardholders expect it to.1
Experience has become debit’s primary differentiator.
Debit is inherently harder to differentiate than credit. Unlike credit cards, which can use interchange revenue to help fund rewards, premium perks and financing features, many debit programs operate under regulatory limits on interchange fees, reducing issuers’ flexibility to compete through rewards alone. Usually tied to primary checking accounts, debit cards offer fewer obvious ways to deliver distinctive value. The result is that the payment experience itself becomes the competitive battleground.1, 2
That experience includes more than the moment a card is tapped, swiped or entered online. It includes whether the transaction is approved correctly, whether checkout is easy, whether the card is available in a digital wallet, whether the merchant descriptor is understandable and whether the cardholder can trust what appears in a mobile banking app after the purchase. Each of these moments may seem small, but together they determine whether a debit product feels modern or outdated.1
This is why incremental innovation matters. Issuers do not need to reinvent debit overnight. They do need to identify the micro pain points that weaken the cardholder experience and solve them one by one. In a market where competition is intense and digital expectations keep rising, standing still can make even a familiar debit program feel behind the times.2
The Cost of Disruption: How Legacy Friction Undermines the Debit Value Proposition
While disruptions like fraud or false declines are a nuisance for credit card holders, they are existential threats to the primary utility of a debit card: immediate access to personal funds.
False declines and fraud strike at debit’s core promise.
79%
Share of consumers who report having flagged at least one unrecognized transaction to their bank1
Disrupted payment experiences affect every card product, but the impact is especially pronounced for debit. When a credit card transaction is declined, the cardholder may be inconvenienced. When a debit transaction is declined, the cardholder is blocked from using available personal funds. The rejection of legitimate transactions, frequently due to outdated security measures like static card verification value (CVV) codes or poor merchant data, fundamentally sabotages the debit cardholder experience.1, 2
The fraud environment adds urgency. The Federal Reserve Financial Services’ 2026 Risk Officer Report found that debit card fraud was the most reported fraud type among financial institutions, with 75% seeing attempts and 56% experiencing losses. Respondents also reported that debit card fraud accounted for 40% of their institutions’ total losses from payments fraud. Meanwhile, J.D. Power found that fraud is particularly prevalent among Gen Z, with 43% experiencing checking, savings or debit fraud in the past 12 months.
Those factors make both authorization decisioning and fraud prevention especially vital to the debit experience. The challenge is balancing protection with approval accuracy. Fraudulent debit transactions create direct financial and trust risks, while wrongly rejected legitimate transactions irritate cardholders and can push them to another card. FIS notes that when issuers fail to strike the right balance, they risk losing interchange revenue, increasing dispute volumes and placing cardholder relationships under strain.1
Friction before and after the transaction erodes loyalty.
The debit experience can also break down before a transaction begins or long after it settles. A checkout that requires manual card entry can be enough to stop a purchase before it happens. TechRepublic reported that 18% of shoppers abandon checkout because the process feels too long or complicated, while 39% leave when extra costs appear late in the process. Although these are merchant-facing issues, they still affect issuers when a card fails to remain the easiest option at checkout.
Post-purchase confusion creates another source of friction. FIS cites research finding that 79% of consumers have reported at least one unrecognized transaction to their bank. Poor merchant descriptors, missing transaction details or unclear location data can turn legitimate purchases into dispute triggers. For issuers, that means higher operational costs and a weaker cardholder experience. For cardholders, it means less confidence in the debit product they use to manage everyday finances.1
These problems are cumulative. A declined subscription payment, a confusing merchant name, a complex checkout or a fraud alert may seem isolated in the moment. Together, they create a pattern of micro disruptions that can push a card out of top-of-wallet position. In debit, where convenience and reliability are central to the product’s value, that cumulative erosion can be especially damaging.2
The Path Forward: Elevating the Cardholder Experience Through Step-by-Step Innovation
Debit differentiation does not require a single sweeping transformation. Issuers can strengthen loyalty by solving the small but consequential disruptions that occur before, during and after the transaction.
Better data can reduce false declines and improve approvals.
The path to stronger debit experiences begins with better transaction intelligence. FIS identifies unnecessary declines as a prime target for incremental innovation, particularly when legitimate card-on-file transactions are rejected for recoverable reasons such as expired credentials. In a subscription-based economy, these moments can disrupt recurring payments, frustrate cardholders and reduce transaction volume. The stakes are significant: FIS reports that roughly 25% of customers immediately switch to another card following a decline.1
25%
Share of customers who choose another card after a decline1
One solution is closer coordination between merchant and issuer ecosystems. By resolving recoverable decline reasons in real time, issuers can approve trusted transactions that might otherwise be lost without taking on unnecessary chargeback risk. FIS notes that this approach can reduce churn, keep the issuer’s card top of wallet and improve portfolio performance, especially for recurring and card-on-file payments.1
Additional merchant data can also improve fraud decisioning. Issuers often lack access to the same level of contextual information available at the merchant checkout, such as device identifiers or internet protocol (IP) addresses. Application programming interface (API)-enabled data sharing can close that information gap, supporting more accurate authorization decisions and fewer false declines across eCommerce transactions.1
Security innovation must protect without adding friction.
Debit issuers also need stronger security tools that do not make legitimate transactions harder. Card-not-present fraud remains a major threat, and static three-digit CVV codes are increasingly vulnerable because compromised credentials can be reused online. FIS identifies dynamic CVV tools as one way to improve protection while preserving the cardholder experience.1
Dynamic CVV tools validate each online transaction with a fresh, time-bound code. This can help issuers approve legitimate purchases with greater confidence while stopping fraudulent attempts tied to stolen card details. The value lies not only in fraud reduction but also in keeping security from becoming a new source of friction. For debit cardholders, trust and ease must advance together.1
The same logic applies to checkout simplification. Digital wallet-based solutions can replace manual primary account number entry with a simple card selection, reducing friction for both consumers and merchants. By positioning an issuer’s card as a ready-to-go option at checkout, issuers can increase usage, improve completion rates and strengthen relevance in digital commerce environments.2
Transaction clarity turns post-purchase service into loyalty.
Innovation after the transaction matters as much as innovation during it. Transaction clarity can help cardholders recognize purchases, manage finances and avoid unnecessary disputes. FIS points to data cleansing tools that surface normalized merchant information, standardized merchant IDs and precise location data across digital statements and mobile channels.1
These improvements may appear incremental, but their effect can be significant. Clearer transaction data reduces confusion, lowers dispute volume and improves confidence in the issuer’s digital experience. For debit cardholders using transactions as part of everyday budgeting, that transparency can become a meaningful source of value.1
Together, these innovations create a more resilient debit experience. Better authorization decisioning, dynamic security tools, simplified checkout and richer transaction detail each solve a specific point of friction. Combined, they show how incremental innovation can transform debit from a static utility into a continuously improving cardholder relationship.2
Innovate in Increments to Keep Debit Top of Wallet
As competition intensifies and younger consumers become less tolerant of friction, debit innovation is becoming increasingly urgent for issuers. The opportunity is not to replace debit’s core value proposition but to protect and extend it. Cardholders still want direct access to their own funds. What has changed is the level of digital ease, clarity and reliability they expect around that access.
PYMNTS Intelligence recommends that issuers consider the following steps to innovate their debit programs:
Identify micro pain points across the debit journey. Map disruptions before, during and after the transaction, including checkout complexity, false declines, fraud alerts, card-on-file failures and unclear transaction data.
Use data to improve authorization decisions. Bring merchant and issuer intelligence closer together to reduce unnecessary declines and improve approval accuracy without increasing risk.
Modernize security without adding friction. Adopt tools such as dynamic CVV and enhanced fraud decisioning that protect cardholders while preserving fast, intuitive payment experiences.
Make debit easier to use in digital commerce. Support digital wallet-based checkout and other simplification tools that keep the issuer’s card ready for use when cardholders transact online or in app-based environments.
Improve transaction clarity after the purchase. Use enriched merchant data and clearer descriptors to reduce disputes, support budgeting and strengthen cardholder trust.
Debit programs do not need a radical reinvention to remain competitive. They need disciplined, continuous improvement. By solving the small disruptions that weaken confidence and loyalty, issuers can turn incremental innovation into a durable advantage—and ensure debit remains a trusted, top-of-wallet product for the next generation of cardholders.
1. FIS. Whitepaper: Drive incremental innovation in debit. 2. FIS. Is your debit card program ripe for innovation?
About
FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses and developers. We unlock financial technology that underpins the world’s financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by helping our clients confidently run, grow and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing the power that comes when reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com. Follow FIS on LinkedIn, Facebook and X (@FISglobal).
PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists include leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this Tracker:
John Gaffney, Chief Content Officer
Alexandra Redmond, Senior Content Editor and Writer
Joe Ehrbar, Content Editor
Augusto Solari, Senior Research Analyst
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