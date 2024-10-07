Winning the Fraud Fight: How AP Automation Can Deflect Rising Security Threats

AP departments are facing rising cyberfraud risks, with more than eight in 10 U.S. companies targeted by sophisticated digital payment fraud tactics. Integrating real-time monitoring and intelligent fraud prevention systems can address these new security challenges, underscoring the need for stronger fraud prevention measures.
While increasing digitization has expanded the presence of cyberthreats, manual processes and payments can be even more vulnerable to attacks. Adopting digital, automated solutions that incorporate fraud detection at every step addresses this vulnerability and helps reduce exposure to B2B payment fraud.
The current risk scenario calls for greater reliance on secure, end-to-end payment platforms with built-in fraud prevention measures. Real-time monitoring and account validation can mitigate fraud risks and ensure that organizations are better prepared to fend off attacks.
About
Finexio is a trailblazer in the B2B payments industry, pioneering an innovative Accounts Payable Payments Infrastructure as a Service model. Embedded within the world’s leading Procure-to-Pay software suites, Finexio’s platform delivers a fully managed, AI-powered solution that optimizes, monetizes, and secures the entire payment lifecycle. Our comprehensive infrastructure seamlessly orchestrates payment delivery, streamlines supplier management, prevents fraud, enables payment monetization, and provides robust analytics and reporting. This unique approach transforms AP from a traditional cost center into a strategic revenue generator. Learn more at Finexio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists include leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this Tracker:
Managing Director: Aitor Ortiz
Writer: Carson Olshansky
Senior Content Editor: Alexandra Redmond
Research Analyst: Mariano Soler
We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions or comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email us at feedback@pymnts.com.
