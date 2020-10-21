Amazon is rolling out free, one-hour grocery pickup at Whole Foods across the U.S. for Prime members, Amazon said in a statement on Wednesday (Oct. 21).

Minimum order for free pickup is $35 and can be placed through the Amazon app on the Whole Foods Market tab. Customers have reported that when using the app, wait time at the store is just one minute, Amazon said. The eCommerce giant was offering the pickup service previously, but only at some of the 487 Whole Foods stores across the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a massive move to online grocery shopping, home delivery and curbside pickup. It is expected that many will continue this way of shopping beyond the pandemic.

According to Global Data Research, almost 68 percent of consumers have said they will use curbside pickup even when the pandemic’s threat has passed. More than 40 percent of monthly Whole Foods orders are picked up by people using the service for the first time, Amazon said.

“While COVID-19 accelerated the adoption of online grocery services and prompted new customers to try services like grocery pickup, it’s clear that this offering will become a more permanent solution for many customers,” according to the statement.

Prime members in more than 2,000 locations can also receive unlimited free, two-hour delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market on orders of $35 or more. Aside from groceries, Amazon Fresh also delivers other essentials, electronics, and more, within two hours.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Amazon, Whole Foods and ALDI all have plans for brick-and-mortar store openings. Amazon is planning to open four physical stores for Amazon Fresh in the Chicago market.

Initially by invitation only, the Chicago-area Amazon Fresh stores will reportedly be in Bloomingdale, Naperville, Schaumburg and Oak Lawn. California locations are also planned in North Hollywood, Northridge, Whittier and Long Beach.