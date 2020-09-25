Blockchain

Ant Group Launches B2B X-Border Blockchain Trading Platform

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

As Ant Group, the online payment provider, prepares to go public, the China-based company has launched Trusple, a blockchain platform for cross-border trade by small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to accelerate order processing.

The Hangzhou-based division of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is seeking a record return of at least $35 billion as it becomes a public company in the Hong Kong and Shanghai markets after its valuation of about $250 billion. If successful, it would eclipse state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco, which set the previous record of $29.4 billion.

Ant, which operates Alipay, the mobile payments app, introduced Trusple in Shanghai Friday (Sept. 25).

“Just like when Alipay was introduced in 2004 as the online escrow payment solution to build trust between buyers and sellers, with the launch of Antchain-powered Trusple, we look forward to making cross-border trading safer, more reliable, and more efficient for buyers and sellers, as well as for the financial institutions that serve them,” Jiang Guofei, president of Ant’s advanced technology business group, told the South China Morning Post.

The news outlet reported Trusple has partnered with Citibank, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank. Since 2015, Ant has been invested in blockchain research and development. This represents the latest effort to explore the technology.

Under the new initiative, the operator of mobile payments app Alipay allows merchants and buyers to upload trading orders to the platform and process payments using Antchain, Reuters reported.

Since last year, the technology, which has been described as a digital ledger and is the backbone of many cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, has taken off in China after President Xi Jinping said the country should accelerate its development.

Ant has submitted the most number of blockchain patent applications globally over the past two years, according to patent database IncoPat.

One week ago, Shanghai regulators approved Ant Group’s request to proceed with its IPO share sale. The company has requested a hearing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to reach the next step.

 

——————————

NEW PYMNTS STUDY: LEVERAGING THE DIGITAL BANKING SHIFT – SEPTEMBER 2020  

The September 2020 Leveraging The Digital Banking Shift Study, PYMNTS examines consumers’ growing use of online and mobile tools to open and manage accounts as well as the factors that are paramount in building and maintaining trust in the current economic environment. The report is based on a survey of nearly 2,200 account-holding U.S. consumers.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Bitcoin Daily: OCC: US National Banks Can Hold Digital Assets; S. Korea Eyes 20 Pct Tax On Crypto Trading
2.4K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: MicroStrategy CEO Says Bitcoin Is ‘Less Risky’ Than Cash; Police Probe Indian Crypto Exchange In $272K Theft

Today In Payments Around The World: PayPal, Mastercard Expand Debit Card Offering In Europe; ECB President Advocates For Digital Euro
2.2K
News

Today In Payments Around The World: PayPal, Mastercard Expand Debit Card Offering In Europe; ECB President Advocates For Digital Euro

Robinhood Markets' Newest Funding Round Grows To $660M
2.2K
Investments

Robinhood Raises $460M One Month After Raising $200M

Bright Spots For Retailers And SMBs
2.1K
Today In Data

Bright Spots For Retailers And SMBs

2.0K
Security & Fraud

Shopify: 2 Employees Took Consumer Data From Merchant Sites

GameStop
2.0K
Retail

GameStop's Top Investor Sees Epic Battle With Amazon

1.8K
Digital Payments

Making Digital Card Features Stick – And Sticky

BNPL Firm Sezzle Allies With Ally Lending
1.8K
Buy Now Pay Later

BNPL Firm Sezzle Allies With Ally Lending To Expand Loan Options

Disneyland
1.7K
Retail

Disneyland Pushes For A Green Light To Reopen With Advanced Safety Measures

Philadelphia Mall Owner Takes Care Of Its Own
1.7K
Retail

Philadelphia Mall Owner Takes Care Of Its Own

Fiserv: Online Gaming Payments
1.7K
Payments Innovation

Online Gaming’s Winning Payouts Plan

1.7K
Faster Payments

FIS, The Clearing House Partner To Connect Small, Mid-Sized Banks, CUs To RTP

1.7K
1
Fraud Prevention

Report: Overcoming ID Fraud’s Technology Blind Spots

1.7K
Economy

Data: 87 Pct Of NYC Restaurants Couldn't Pay Full Rent In August

1.7K
B2B Payments

Closing The Paper Check To Instant Cash Flow Gap For America’s SMBs