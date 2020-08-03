Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Price Rises Above $12K For 30 Minutes; Colorado Lottery Partners With Chainlink For Contest

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Bitcoin had a turbulent weekend, rising to $12,112 in value just after midnight on Sunday (Aug. 2), and then falling to $10,638 just 30 minutes later, Bloomberg reported.

The high was bitcoin’s best rate since August of last year, according to Bloomberg’s estimation.

As of 8:48 a.m. Sunday, bitcoin was down 6.7 percent to $11,054.

The pandemic has seen bitcoin’s value in a vulnerable place, as it fell as low as $4,904 when the pandemic hit initially in March, but things have been improving since then. The volatility of cryptocurrency like bitcoin has long been a target of derision or skepticism — but that seems to be changing as high-profile financial institutions like J.P. Morgan take notice of the staying power of the form.

Rob Sluymer, technical strategist at Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC, said it was likely that the value could go even higher.

“Clearing resistance at $10,000-$10,500, which coincided with the downtrend line from the late 2017 highs and first-quarter 2020 highs, established a higher high for bitcoin, confirming a new tactical uptrend,” he said, according to the release. “In the short term bitcoin’s daily momentum indicators are overbought (as they are for gold), but beyond some very near-term choppy trading, bitcoin is likely to continue to trend to its next resistance level at $13,800.”

The Colorado Lottery is partnering with Chainlink and ETHDenver for a new contest “to create new Lottery games that will excite and entertain a new, broad and diverse group of Coloradans to engage them in supporting the great outdoors and schools,” a press release says.

The top prize for the contest will be $10,000, and ETHDenver and Chainlink will be awarding a special prize to creators of games for the Web 3.0 category. Web 3.0 refers to the new form of the internet in which applications run over decentralized networks, allowing for P2P services, user data ownership and trustless guarantees.

The goal of the contest is to reach $1 billion to fund “outdoor recreation, land conservation and schools in Colorado, along with its commitment to responsible gaming,” the release says. Tom Seaver, Colorado Lottery director, said Colorado is “home to a cornucopia of talent and dynamic developers that creates rich soil for innovation.”

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

New Approaches To Payroll And Retail Delivery
1.3K
Today In Data

New Approaches To Payroll And Retail Delivery

1.3K
B2B Payments

Data, Business Intelligence And Security Lead B2B Funding

Cloud Technology For FIs, Debit Cards, Potential Credit Card Default Crisis Top This Week’s News
1.3K
The Weekender

Cloud Technology For FIs, Debit Cards, Potential Credit Card Default Crisis Top This Week’s News

Ann Taylor store
1.3K
Retail

Report: ABG May Buy Bankrupt Ann Taylor Parent Firm Ascena

1.3K
IPO

Affirm Eyes Possible IPO That Could Value POS Lender At $10B

1.3K
Credit Unions

Deep Dive: Credit Unions Respond To The Threat Of Digital-First Challenger Banks

fashion retailing
1.2K
Retail

AI Takes The Measure Of Fashion Retailing

1.2K
B2B Payments

Why B2B Firms Must Take The Wheel In Payment Processing Strategy

1.2K
Safety and Security

US Lawmakers Seek Investigation Of Zoom And TikTok’s China Ties

digital banking
1.2K
Digital Banking

Varo Awarded FinTech National Charter

Amazon Goes Off The Charts; Walmart Makes Layoffs
1.2K
Walmart Amazon whole paycheck

Whole Paycheck Tracker: Amazon Goes Off The Charts; Walmart Announces Layoffs

Twitter headquarters
1.1K
Security & Fraud

Twitter Updates Users On Security Breach

1.1K
News

Today In Payments: Affirm Preps For IPO; China Considers Alipay, WeChat Pay Antitrust Probe

digital payment
1.1K
News

This Week In Payments: The Digital Shift, The Rise In DTC And Big Tech Vs Capitol Hill

Twitter hack
1.1K
Security & Fraud

Trio Arrested In Twitter Hack, Including 17-Year-Old Alleged Mastermind 