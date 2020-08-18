The Pantera Venture Fund III has notched $164.7 million in private investments from slightly fewer than 200 investors, CoinDesk reported, citing a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Form D filing.

The outlet noted that a Form D exempts offerings geared toward accredited investors from needing to register with the agency. Pantera chose to not make its revenue range known, opting for the “decline to disclose” option in the Form D.

The amount is almost $60 million more than the time of its prior filing, which occurred last year. At first, Pantera had aimed to bring in $175 million for Venture III. Pantera said in March 2019 that it had exceeded the $160 million threshold.

In separate news, the Blockchain Education Alliance has had multiple high-profile members join the organization, including a beverage company, a bank, a luxury car firm and a digital currency exchange, Cointelegraph reported. The alliance was rolled out by MouseBelt, the blockchain accelerator.

MouseBelt Blockchain Accelerator Head of Education Ashlie Meredith said per the outlet that Rolls Royce, ING, InBev and Multi.io are among the new members. The alliance had entities such as Harmony One, Tron and the Stellar Development Foundation on its roster at the time of its rollout in October.

In February, KuCoin, Binance X and Quantstamp, among others, became a part of the alliance.

The alliance participated in a conference that lasted for three days and was broadcasted continuously in May at a time a number of students were staying in their homes and could not go to classes. The Reimagine virtual conference, for its part, welcomed students from over 20 institutions of higher education.

The alliance, for its part, seeks to bolster education “to ensure students receive the skills, connections, and knowledge necessary to contribute to the blockchain ecosystem,” Cointelegraph reported.