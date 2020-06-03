Economy

Amex CFO Sounds Alarm Over Joblessness

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Amex CFO Sounds Alarm Over Joblessness

A top American Express executive sees trouble on the horizon for the economy as the effects of the COVID-19 recession continue to devastate.

Chief Financial Officer Jeff Campbell reportedly said: “The question is: Where does the economy go over the next six to 12 months?”

He said there could be additional economic woes as large companies’ pledges to avoid job cuts in 2020 run out. American Express itself made that pledge.

“Have we had the main shock of unemployment and stress on the small businesses, or are you going to see further shocks?” he asked in a virtual investor conference on Wednesday (June 3).

Meanwhile, American Express is seriously retrenching, and has pulled back on adding new credit card customers. Campbell said that is because the company can’t get a clear picture of consumers’ financial health or employment trends.

The company has also increased its loan-loss reserves.

Nonetheless, Campbell said, Amex’s attrition rates have held steady throughout the crisis. That has helped to boost the company’s card fee revenue, which is expected to go up by a percentage in the “mid-teens” this quarter, he noted.

Unemployment rates have skyrocketed under the COVID-19 crisis.

The good news: The federal government has been hard at work and has paid out unemployment benefits at an unprecedented level over the last three months. As reported by PYMNTS, the Feds disbursed a three-month record of $146 billion in unemployment benefits. That’s more than all of 2009, when jobless rates skyrocketed in the wake of the Great Recession’s fiscal meltdown.

However, Bloomberg calculations estimate that the total in jobless payouts are now short by $67 billion, which means many of the unemployed simply aren’t getting what they’re owed.

As reported by PYMNTS, the news about the economy is somewhat of a mixed bag. Yes, the nation’s manufacturing sector fell to an 11-year low in May. On the other hand, other indicators suggest the worst may be over, according to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). The ISM also said the sector showed signs of stabilizing in May, which was considered a transition month between closed and reopened factories.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

investments
9.9K
Investments

52 Boston Startups Net $1.5 Billion+ In May

4.7K
VISA

Visa’s Kevin Phalen: Moving B2B Payments From Acceleration To Execution

4.2K
Next-Gen Debit

MoneyLion: Navigating Customers’ New Financial Realities

4.1K
Payments Innovation

The Future Of Payments Beyond The Pandemic

Wells Fargo
3.6K
Bank Regulation

Wells Fargo Announces New Risk Management Hires And Strategy

Careem Recovery Far Away, But Super App Expands
3.5K
Ridesharing

Careem CEO: Full Recovery Far Away, But ‘Super App’ Expands

3.4K
Coronavirus

Is The Old-Fashioned Carhop About To Make A Comeback?

3.3K
Digital Payments

WSFS Bank: Plain Vanilla Digital Banking Won’t Cut It Any More

3.3K
Payments Innovation

The Rise Of Card-On-File Commerce

Savings Surge With Negative Effects For SMBs
3.2K
SMBs

US Savings Rate Soars As Consumer Spending Sinks – A Bad Sign For SMBs

Western Union Enables In-App Donations
3.2K
Acquiring

Western Union Eyes Buying MoneyGram

Bitcoin Daily: Travala.com Sees Spike In Room Reservations; Leiden Law School Professors Examine Risks Of Depositing Crypto Into Custodians
3.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Chase Bank Agrees To Repay Crypto Fees; Digital Currency Platform Travala.com Sees Spike In Room Reservations

contactless payments
2.8K
VISA

Visa: May Payments Volume Shows Slide Slowing

2.7K
Digital-First Banking

Why Financial Literacy Is A Lesson So Hard For Americans To Learn

Sennder Raises $70M For Digital Freight Tech
2.3K
Amazon Investments

Freight-Forwarder Beacon Now Counts Amazon’s Bezos As Investor