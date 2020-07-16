PYMNTS Ranks The Shopping Apps

The inaugural PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Shopping Apps debuts as the world leaves behind the bitter COVID-19 spring and finds itself in summertime. There are plans to make and things to buy, and in summer 2020, people are buying online like it’s going out of business.

That’s just an expression, of course. Shopping apps are blowing up as the biggest name in retailing and brand marketing turn mobile commerce into customer experience gold.

The Top 5

Topping the Provider Ranking at numbers 1 and 2, respectively, are Walmart and Amazon. The epic battle between the two retail leviathans is closely followed by PYMNTS’ Whole Paycheck series. Walmart threw down the gauntlet in July announcing the Walmart+ subscription service to compete with Amazon Prime.

Coming in at No. 3 is Wish, the U.S.-based app that recently achieved an $11.2 billion valuation on fresh investment. The No. 4 spot on the inaugural PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Shopping Apps is China’s AliExpress, which started using Klarna’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) POS credit functionality in May. Rounding out the Top 5 this time out is mighty eBay, which is undergoing new international expansion.

The Top 10

Target scored the No. 6 spot and has been making smart moves post-pandemic. It’s followed by Japanese eCommerce app Mercari at No. 7, international B2C fast-fashion eCommerce platform SHEIN occupying No. 8, indomitable Nike swooshing in at No. 9, and finishing off the Top 10 at No. 10 for this Provider Ranking is mobile-first marketplace OfferUp.