News

Top News In Payments: Stripe To Power Digital, In-Store Payments For Lightspeed; Fed Weighs Cost And Benefits Of Digital Currency

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
PYMNTS Top News in Payments

In today’s top payments news, Stripe and Lightspeed team up to advance in-store and online payments for retailers and restaurants, the Federal Reserve weighs the costs and benefits of a digital currency and the Reserve Bank of Australia considers stopping banks from automatically routing “tap and go” payments through Visa and Mastercard.

Stripe Powers Digital, In-Store Payments For Lightspeed Retail, Restaurant Customers

Lightspeed and Stripe are teaming up to advance in-store and online payments for retailers and restaurants. Lightspeed customers will be able to process in-store payments and personalize readers with their own branding using Stripe Connect.

Fed Weighs Costs And Benefits Of Issuing Digital Currency

Speaking at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business on Wednesday, Feb. 5, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard discussed the Fed’s process of evaluating the possibilities, issues and benefits of adopting cryptocurrencies and digital payments.

Australia’s Central Bank Calls For Switch From Visa, Mastercard To Cheaper EFTPOS

The Reserve Bank of Australia is considering stopping banks from automatically routing “tap and go” card payments through Visa and Mastercard, a process which costs twice as much as using EFTPOS, a processing system run by local financial institutions.

Airwallex, Visa Team For Borderless B2B Card

FinTech unicorn Airwallex and Visa are partnering to introduce a borderless card for businesses, which is debuting in Australia. With the Airwallex Borderless Card, customers will be able to pay suppliers in seconds with secure, cross-border payments.

After Subscription Stumbles, How Patreon Won Back Customer Trust

After stumbling in its first attempt to revamp its offerings, Patreon found a subscription model that works for its customers and led to an increase of 4 million subscribers. In the latest Subscription Commerce Tracker, Wyatt Jenkins, SVP of product at Patreon, discusses how enabling access to plan options and transparent tier pricing helped the platform win trust with new and old customers.

Taking China’s eCommerce Lessons On The Road

More and more digital commerce players in Asia are expanding to a global scale. PingPong Co-Founder Ning Ye spoke with Karen Webster about making the global commerce markets more accessible and transactions more seamless.

Capitol Hill Hearing Examines ‘Rent-A-Bank’ Schemes To Sidestep Interest Rate Caps

At a House Financial Services Committee hearing, representatives from consumer groups said “rent-a-bank” schemes harm consumers through predatory lending with high interest rates.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Report: 

Individual gig workers can spend days — or even weeks — each year tracking down late payments for work sourced through online marketplaces. That’s why providing faster payouts is not just a perk, but a necessity for gig platforms to thrive. In the January 2020 Gig Economy Tracker, Yunyi Fu, head of product for travel platform kimkim, tells PYMNTS how the company wins the loyalty of its freelance travel experts in 70 countries via faster payments.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Kabbage Steps Up Payments Offering With SMB Loans Kabbage Steps Up Payments Offering With SMB Loans
4.6K
B2B Payments

Kabbage Steps Up Payments Offering With SMB Loans

3.7K
B2B Payments

The JOBS Act Eyes A New Generation Of SMB Investors

3.7K
Checkout Conversion

NEW REPORT: Merchants Up Their Digital Checkout Game In The Age Of Amazon

Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs
3.1K
Loans

Why The Goldman-Amazon Bet On SMB Loans Is No Sure Thing

credit union credit union
3.0K
B2B Payments

Payrailz Brings Banking As A Service To Credit Unions

Homebuying As A Digital, ‘Guided’ Experience Homebuying As A Digital, ‘Guided’ Experience
3.0K
Real Estate

Home Buying Goes Digital And Comes With Cash Back

buy Now Pay Later Pine Labs buy Now Pay Later Pine Labs
3.0K
Buy Now Pay Later

Mastercard, Pine Labs And The Global Buy Now, Pay Later Explosion

Remitly, remittance, payments, immigrants, passport, visa, debit, visa direct, news Remitly, remittance, payments, immigrants, passport, visa, debit, visa direct, news
2.9K
Banking

Remitly Taps Immigrant Market With New Passbook Banking Service

2.8K
B2B Payments

Commercial Cards: It’s All About The Data

China’s eCommerce To Take Hit From Coronavirus? China’s eCommerce To Take Hit From Coronavirus?
2.7K
International

Coronavirus Threatens To Disrupt eCommerce Supply Chain

eBay Could Be Taken Over By NYSE Owner Intercontinental Exchange eBay Could Be Taken Over By NYSE Owner Intercontinental Exchange
2.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

eBay Is Acquisition Target For NYSE Owner

Visa card Visa card
2.7K
VISA

Report: Visa Eyes Biggest Interchange Fee Revamp In A Decade

federal reserve, loan officers, banks, survey, tighter standards, defaults, performance, federal reserve, loan officers, banks, survey, tighter standards, defaults, performance,
2.5K
Bank Regulation

US Banks Tighten Business Loan Underwriting

Sequoia Leads $35M Round In SaaS Firm Finix Sequoia Leads $35M Round In SaaS Firm Finix
2.5K
Investments

Sequoia Leads $35M Round In SaaS Firm Finix

Visa To Unload Earthport’s FX Subsidiary Visa To Unload Earthport’s FX Subsidiary
2.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Visa To Unload Earthport’s FX Subsidiary