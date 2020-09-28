Zoovu, which works in Conversational Search, has partnered with Software-as-a-Service eCommerce firm BigCommerce on new no-code product finders to aid customers in finding things, a press release says.

Conversational Search means a user has the ability to speak a sentence into a device and the device can then respond back with a full sentence.

The partnership will offer a new way to “educate, inform, engage and convert” in a time of increasing reliance on digital channels.

The digital channels, the release says, make businesses search for ways to offer things like chatbots, product finders and new search engine methods without slowing things down or using up too many IT resources.

Zoovu and BigCommerce’s solution will work on “framework and tools to ensure every customer can find the products they are looking for,” according to the release.

Robert Mullen, CEO at Zoovu, said the partnerships with companies like BigCommerce were important to the company strategy.

“Our mission is to ensure that businesses of all sizes are able to deliver experiences that guide their customers to the products they need from start to cart,” he said, according to the release. “We are pleased to announce that our new partnership gives BigCommerce merchants the ability to build product finders in a no-code environment, quicker than ever, so they can spend more time seeing ROI and less time getting set up.”

Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce, said Zoovu “shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers.”

B2B payments, long mired in traditional paper checks, have been evolving in recent years to adapt to the new digital spaces, which offer better security and places where trading partners can feel comfortable doing business. Anjali Shah, director of client management for online merchants at American Express, told PYMNTS that that kind of security, along with better efficiency and customer service, has been motivating companies to make the jump.