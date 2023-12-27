As H&M Pivots to New Spenders, What Will Mango Do?

As H&M works to attract a new set of shoppers, while Shein and Zara pick up more market territory in the fast fashion landscape, Mango, the Spanish retailer, is fortifying its presence in the U.S.

Mango has announced plans to unveil its inaugural stores in Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania next year. The retailer has set its sights on opening around 30 new stores to reach a total of 40 stores across the United States by the end of 2024, aiming to make the country one of its top five markets.

Among the four stores Mango plans to open in Washington, D.C. will be one for men and women covering nearly 400 square meters at 950 F Street in the heart of the downtown shopping district. Additional stores are planned for shopping centers like Tysons Corner Center, Westfield Montgomery and Pentagon City, exclusively featuring the retailer’s women’s line.

“After the excellent reception of Mango in New York and Miami and the recent arrival in Texas, Georgia and California, we are very excited to bring the brand experience physically for the first time in Washington D.C. and in Pennsylvania as part of our ambitious development plan for the coming months in the United States, one of our key markets in the coming years,” Mango Director of Expansion and Franchises Daniel López said in a Dec. 14 press release.

In Pennsylvania, Mango is getting ready to open a 350-square-meter store at the King of Prussia shopping center, the state’s biggest mall. This store will focus exclusively on Mango’s women’s line. All the upcoming stores, including this one, will showcase Mango’s New Med concept, which aims to capture the essence of the Mediterranean.

The retailer’s strategy involves having a mix of mall locations and standalone stores. Its focus is on expanding both physical stores and boosting online sales.

Mango’s stateside journey started with a flagship store at 711 Fifth Avenue in New York. After that, Mango expanded in New York City and strengthened its presence in Florida with stores in Miami and Orlando. Throughout the year, it has been extending its reach along the West Coast and in the South, opening stores in Texas, Georgia and California.

Although Mango has been in the U.S. since 2006, its recent push comes at a time when many retailers in the country are rethinking the value they bring to consumers.

Read more: H&M Loses Market Share in Fast Fashion, Pivots to Target New Spenders

Does Mango Have a Shot in the US?

Consumers are displaying a heightened reluctance to spend without receiving substantial value in return. This shift in consumer behavior is evident in the competitive arena of fast fashion, where price-conscious shoppers are steering away from traditional giants like H&M. The emergence of formidable players such as Shein and Zara has intensified this struggle for market share.

Amid this scenario, Mango is strategically positioning itself for expansion in the U.S. Unlike its fast fashion counterparts, Mango currently maintains a relatively minimal presence in the American market. This could play to its advantage, presenting an opportunity to atract consumers with a sense of newness.

Despite being another player in the fast fashion arena, Mango’s appeal may lie in its unique approach to style, drawing inspiration from its Mediterranean roots. This infusion of new cultural influences can set the retailer apart.

However, it’s essential to acknowledge the inherent contradiction between fast fashion and sustainability. While Mango, like its counterparts, may face scrutiny for its environmental impact, the novelty factor and the brand’s distinct identity may work in its favor.