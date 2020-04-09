Security & Fraud

Travelex Reportedly Paid $2.3M Ransom To Hackers

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Travelex Reportedly Paid $2.3M Ransom To Hackers

Travelex, the foreign exchange company that was crippled by hackers on New Year’s Eve, reportedly paid a $2.3 million ransom to get their systems back online, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Sodinokibi, the alleged perpetrators of the cyberattack, claimed responsibility for the breach. The cybercriminals demanded $6 million in ransom with a promise that they would not release the sensitive information of Travelex customers, including birthdates and credit card numbers.

A Travelex spokesman told the WSJ that the firm got advice from security experts on how to proceed, and have kept its investors and regulators up to date on the recovery. He said British law enforcement is still investigating the crime, but declined to comment further.

The attack caused Travelex to dismantle websites in 30 countries to contain viruses and protect data.

The hacking group, also known as REvil, told the BBC that they gained access to the company’s computer network last year and downloaded 5GB of sensitive customer data. They claimed to have birthdates, credit card information and national insurance numbers and demanded the $6 million payment.

“In the case of payment, we will delete and will not use that [data]base and restore them to the entire network,” the hackers said. “The deadline for doubling the payment is two days. Then another seven days and the sale of the entire base.”

Travelex, whose machines are located in airports worldwide, said they began to reboot some of its operations in January and February.

The Journal said they participated in an online chat with a group of hackers who claim to have hacked Travelex in January and said they had received the payment. At that time, the group said it no longer held the data, but failed to provide specifics on what it had stolen.

“It is impossible to know who was on the other end, though the chat room displayed information about the group linking them to the Sodinokibi malware,” the Journal wrote.

Alan Woodward, a cybersecurity professor at the University of Surrey, told the Journal that if someone pays a ransom, they get put on the list of payers. “You are one of those that’s most likely to pay up,” he said. “That makes you a target for everybody else.”

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER 

Social distancing has changed eCommerce from a ‘want to have’ to a ‘must have’ for businesses, yet retailers could struggle to create convenient payment and refund experiences for their apps and websites, says Abdul Raof Latiff, head of DBS Bank’s digital institutional banking group. In the April 2020 B2B API Tracker, Latiff explains how banks can provide a timely assist via application programming interfaces (APIs) that integrate payments into those eCommerce platforms.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments
21.4K
Accounts Payable

How Firms Can Speed Past The $150B Toll Of Legacy AP And AR Processes

Trulioo digital identity Trulioo digital identity
9.6K
Digital Identity

When Digital First Became Digital Only — And What It Means For Digital Identity

The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers
4.7K
B2B Payments

UK Urges Higher Government P-Card Limits To Support Suppliers

COVID-19 COVID-19
4.6K
Coronavirus

Update: Zoox Lays Off Backup Drivers To Its Autonomous Vehicles; Pelonton Halts Live Classes, To Close Studios; Pier 1 Asks Judge To Skip Rent; Austria Looks To Reopen Some Shops

amazon-delivery-shipping-coronavirus amazon-delivery-shipping-coronavirus
4.6K
Amazon Delivery

Amazon Pulls Plug On Its Shipping Service

Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs
4.5K
B2B Payments

Bottomline CEO: How FinTech Gets Creative To Extend Coronavirus Relief

Krishna Takes Over As IBM Chief Krishna Takes Over As IBM Chief
3.8K
Personnel

Arvind Krishna Takes Over As IBM CEO

federal reserve, the treasury, SMB, PPP, Loans, relief, coronavirus federal reserve, the treasury, SMB, PPP, Loans, relief, coronavirus
3.7K
Loans

Fed Plans New Facility For SMB PPP Loans

Obstacles, Opportunities Growing Into US Market Obstacles, Opportunities Growing Into US Market
3.6K
Buy Now Pay Later

Afterpay CEO On The Obstacles And Opportunities Growing Into The U.S. Market

US, UK: Hackers Playing On Coronavirus Fears US, UK: Hackers Playing On Coronavirus Fears
3.5K
Fraud Attack

State-Backed Hackers Playing On COVID-19 Fears, US And UK Warn

cryptocurrency tokens cryptocurrency tokens
3.5K
Cryptocurrency

Investors Hit Crypto Firms With Class-Action Lawsuits

Consumers Lose Appetite For Delivery Aggregators Consumers Lose Appetite For Delivery Aggregators
3.3K
Aggregators

Data: Consumers Lose Their Appetite For Delivery Aggregators

South Korea Is Going To Pilot Open Banking South Korea Is Going To Pilot Open Banking
3.2K
Banking

Leveraging Open Banking To Build The New Trust Ecosystem

PSCU CEO On Credit Unions, Innovation And Never Taking Loyalty For Granted PSCU CEO On Credit Unions, Innovation And Never Taking Loyalty For Granted
2.8K
Credit Unions

PSCU CEO On Credit Unions, Innovation And Never Taking Loyalty For Granted

Rebounding From The Bumpy PPP Roll Out Rebounding From The Bumpy PPP Roll Out
2.8K
Loans

Rebounding From SBA’s Bumpy PPP Roll Out