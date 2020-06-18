Security & Fraud

Wirecard Delays Annual Report After Auditors Can’t Confirm $2.1B In Cash Exists

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Wirecard Delays Annual Report After Auditors Can’t Confirm $2.1B In Cash Exists

Wirecard has postponed publication of its 2019 annual report after disclosing that its auditor can’t confirm the existence $2.1 billion in trust accounts — or about a quarter of the value on the company’s books.

The German electric-payments processor said in a statement Thursday (June 18) that auditor Ernst & Young told the firm that “no sufficient audit evidence could be obtained” to confirm that the money really exists.

“There are indications that spurious balance confirmations had been provided from the side of the trustee respectively of the trustee’s account holding banks to the auditor in order to deceive the auditor and create a wrong perception of the existence of such cash balances or the holding of the accounts for the benefit of Wirecard group companies,” the company said.

The Wall Street Journal reported that KPMG, which Wirecard hired last fall to conduct a special audit amid allegations of accounting problems, indicated a lack of cooperation from the company and third-party partners.

Wirecard said in its statement that it will announce another date for its 2019 report’s release in the future. However, the company noted that $2.24 billion of loans made to the company could be canceled if certified yearly and consolidated financial statements aren’t available by Friday.

The German company handles payments for merchants and delivers related offerings as well as loans. In March, Wirecard claimed that KPMG’s report didn’t uncover “any substantial findings” of problems.

However, the Journal on Thursday quoted an unnamed source as saying that German Financial regulator BaFin is investigating whether such remarks misled investors.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING AND SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Visa
4.2K
Digital Payments

Visa, Facebook Link Up For P2P Payments, eCommerce On WhatsApp

MIcrosoft tackles personal finance world with Microsoft Money
3.1K
Consumer Finance

Microsoft Expands Personal Finance Offerings With New ‘Money In Excel’ Product

McDonald's
3.0K
Earnings

McDonald’s Reports Sales Slipped In May

3.0K
Coronavirus

Airlines Are Using Frequent-Flyer Programs As Collateral For Loans To Stay Alive

Necessity Is The Mother Of Innovative Invention
2.9K
Payments Innovation

The Keys To Modernizing B2B Payments: Standards And Starting Small

What Sam’s Club Learned During Lockdown
2.8K
Retail

Sam’s Club COO: What We Learned During The Pandemic’s Lockdowns

2.7K
B2B Payments

Blockchain Makes Inroads Against Cross-Border Payments Friction

Carrefour, Google Partner On Voice-Activated Grocery Delivery
2.6K
Retail

Google, Carrefour Team On Voice-Activated Grocery Delivery

2.6K
B2B Payments

Goldman Sachs, GTreasury Partner To Streamline Global Payments

Square
2.5K
Loans

Square Capital Processed 76K PPP Loans Totaling $820M

2.4K
Digital Banking

Will Credit Sesame’s Digital Banking Push STACK Up?

2.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Travelex Ditches Sale After Banks Reject Offers

2.3K
Personnel

Green Dot Bank Names Ex-H&R Block CEO As Its Chief

Chairish: High-End Home Décor Makes Comeback
2.2K
Merchant Innovation

How Chairish Helped Its Marketplace Sellers Stay Open — And Recover

Shopify app
2.2K
Retail

Walmart, Shopify And The Shot Across Amazon’s (Marketplace) Bow