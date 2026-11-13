Cover the Cost, Carry the Debt: How Consumers Handle Financial Shocks
A car repair or medical bill can take minutes to pay and months to recover from. More than half of consumers faced an unexpected expense of $400 or more in the past year, and one in four of those consumers remained financially worse off after their largest shock. Their experiences reveal what separates a manageable setback from a lasting struggle, and what happens when paying today’s bill makes tomorrow’s harder.
A transmission fails. A water heater floods the basement. A dog needs emergency surgery. A car breaks down. A leak springs up in the roof. A sudden incident leads to unexpected medical bills. For millions of Americans, an ordinary day can quickly turn into a financial emergency. More than half of U.S. consumers (53%) faced a financial shock in the last year. In this report, a financial shock is an unexpected personal or household expense of $400 or more in the past 12 months, not an economy-wide event such as inflation. While some can absorb this hit and move on, others find themselves falling behind on bills, draining savings or taking on costly debt.
The difference often has less to do with the size of the shock than with the financial cushion available to handle it. The largest unexpected expense consumers faced had an estimated median cost of about $1,850, yet 35% of consumers had less than $1,000 in readily available savings. Four questions help explain why these shocks have such unequal consequences: What causes them? Who can afford to absorb them? How long do their effects last? Which coping strategies help consumers recover versus which leave them even more financially vulnerable?
In “Cover the Cost, Carry the Debt: How Consumers Handle Financial Shocks,” a PYMNTS Intelligence exclusive report, we explore the four questions above by digging deeper into the data. The data is based mainly on a December 2025 survey of 2,465 U.S. consumers, with additional data from PYMNTS Intelligence surveys fielded through September 2026.
About
PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this Study:
Yvonni Markaki, Ph.D., Head of Intelligence
Chinbo Chong, Ph.D., Senior Analyst
Carson Olshansky, Senior Writer
Franco Coraggio, Junior Analyst
We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions or comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email us at feedback@pymnts.com.
Disclaimer
The Financial Shock Report may be updated periodically. While reasonable efforts are made to keep the content accurate and up to date, PYMNTS MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE CORRECTNESS, ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, ADEQUACY, OR RELIABILITY OF OR THE USE OF OR RESULTS THAT MAY BE GENERATED FROM THE USE OF THE INFORMATION OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL SATISFY YOUR REQUIREMENTS OR EXPECTATIONS. THE CONTENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” AND ON AN “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. YOU EXPRESSLY AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE CONTENT IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK. PYMNTS SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY INTERRUPTIONS IN THE CONTENT THAT IS PROVIDED AND DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THE CONTENT, INCLUDING THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NONINFRINGEMENT AND TITLE. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OF CERTAIN WARRANTIES, AND, IN SUCH CASES, THE STATED EXCLUSIONS DO NOT APPLY. PYMNTS RESERVES THE RIGHT AND SHOULD NOT BE LIABLE SHOULD IT EXERCISE ITS RIGHT TO MODIFY, INTERRUPT, OR DISCONTINUE THE AVAILABILITY OF THE CONTENT OR ANY COMPONENT OF IT WITH OR WITHOUT NOTICE.
PYMNTS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, AND, IN PARTICULAR, SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, OR DAMAGES FOR LOST PROFITS, LOSS OF REVENUE, OR LOSS OF USE, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THE CONTENT, WHETHER SUCH DAMAGES ARISE IN CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, TORT, UNDER STATUTE, IN EQUITY, AT LAW, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF PYMNTS HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW FOR THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, AND IN SUCH CASES, SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS DO NOT APPLY. THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS ARE PROVIDED BY PYMNTS AND ITS PARENTS, AFFILIATED AND RELATED COMPANIES, CONTRACTORS, AND SPONSORS, AND EACH OF ITS RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, MEMBERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, CONTENT COMPONENT PROVIDERS, LICENSORS, AND ADVISERS.
Components of the content original to and the compilation produced by PYMNTS are the property of PYMNTS and cannot be reproduced without its prior written permission.