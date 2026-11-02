Four Payments Executives Define Where Automation Still Needs Human Approval
AI is changing the work assigned to payments employees as routine decisions move through automated systems. Four executives describe how that shift is reshaping merchant acceptance, supplier disbursements, payment agents and account operations.
Payments executives expect routine approvals to move into automated systems while employees retain decisions that require an explanation, an exception or acceptance of an unusual exposure. Across PYMNTS interviews, the remaining human role depends on the authority a company is prepared to delegate and the consequences it is prepared to own.
The October edition of the What’s Next in Payments series, “Payments Execs Say AI Forces New Payments Decisions,” examined that transition with executives from Paymentology, Tungsten Automation, Maverick Payments and i2c and they discussed agentic purchases, supplier payments, merchant onboarding and cardholder account decisions.
The interviews reveal common observations. Software receives authority through limits established by people. Transactions outside those limits return to employees. Removing a manual approval leaves the organization responsible for explaining and supporting the result.
Four trends emerge from those discussions:
- Evidence Determines How Much Authority Software Receives
- Transaction Context Determines Which Decisions Reach People
- Automation Requires Controls Across the Decision Process
- Accountability Survives the Removal of Individual Approvals
The first concerns the basis for delegation: companies need evidence that a system can handle the decisions assigned to it. The second concerns referrals: payment size, unfamiliar activity and conflicting information help determine when a person intervenes. The third concerns operations: several controls contribute to an automated decision, with employees overseeing how they function. The fourth concerns responsibility: institutions remain answerable for outcomes after delegating execution.
These trends describe a change in the work surrounding approval. Employees assess performance before expanding permissions, examine cases outside ordinary processing and determine whether the company can support an automated outcome.
The executives differ in their examples and expectations for timing. Their observations nevertheless converge on a requirement for banks and businesses: management must decide where automated authority begins, how its limits are enforced and who reviews the decisions that exceed those limits.
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About
An award-winning global financial technology innovator powering credit, debit, prepaid, core banking, and money movement solutions, i2c unifies banking and payments in an all-in-one platform, transforming product personalization with a customer-centric architecture and accelerating speed-to-market with composable building-block solutions. Financial institutions and fintechs globally trust i2c to help them quickly and efficiently configure and scale differentiated financial offerings in an evolving, competitive market. Powered by innovation and driven by trust for more than 25 years, i2c blends modern ingenuity with expert reliability to supercharge exceptional banking and payments experiences for millions of users and billions of transactions worldwide. For more information, visit i2c and follow us on LinkedIn at @i2cinc.
Paymentology is the leading next-generation issuer processor, empowering FinTechs, digital banks and retail banks to effortlessly launch and manage innovative payment solutions on a global scale. The company drives greater customer choice and value through easy-to-use, integrated platforms and services that help clients to disrupt the status quo, accelerate time to market and achieve growth.
With a superior multi-cloud platform offering a vast global footprint and enhanced real-time data, Paymentology distinguishes itself as a leader in the payments industry. Its team of payments experts, with deep local market knowledge, operates across 50 countries and 14 time zones, providing 24/7 support. Paymentology is deeply committed to expanding financial inclusion globally, changing lives and positively impacting the communities in which it operates.
For more information, visit https://www.paymentology.com.
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