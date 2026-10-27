Tungsten Automation Says Scale Will Keep Humans in the Payment Loop

Highlights
Routine supplier payments can move through automated workflows, while unusual geographies, large amounts and other exceptions can still warrant human review.
Tungsten Automation’s Emily Nash-Walker expects agents to assume work now handled by rigid rules engines, provided their actions remain auditable and traceable.
Accountability ultimately stays at the transaction level, even as AI takes on more of the work around an approval.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With Tungsten Automation’s Emily Nash-Walker
Emily Nash-Walker is senior director of product strategy at Tungsten Automation, where she focuses on enterprise invoice automation and accounts payable workflows.