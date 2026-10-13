Gen X Calls the Cards: What Gets This Generation to Try Something New
Generation X has plenty of ways to pay, yet debit and credit cards funded 81% of its most recent store purchases. Faster payouts reveal an opening for providers: 42% of Gen X payment recipients chose instant receipt for their most recent payout in November 2025. This report explores what keeps cards in front and what gives newer payment options a place in Gen X’s routine.
Generation X consumers learned to pay with plastic and never stopped using it. They were the first generation to build adult spending habits around credit and debit cards, the first to shop online in large numbers and among the earliest adopters of PayPal. They expect payments to work everywhere, and they have seen enough payment “revolutions” come and go to be wary of changing what already works.
That habit shapes the payments picture. For Gen X, credit and debit cards do most of the work; PayPal fills the online gap; and newer tools such as mobile wallets, buy now, pay later (BNPL), and instant disbursements sit at the edges. Digital options are well within this generation’s reach. They just have not displaced the habits Gen X formed decades ago.
The Gen X Playbook is a PYMNTS Intelligence series profiling U.S. consumers born roughly between 1965 and 1980 using proprietary PYMNTS Intelligence surveys, including some collected regularly since 2020. The report is designed for payments and financial services professionals. It covers Gen X financial well-being, employment, income and savings, shopping behavior, payments, technology and AI adoption, and small business ownership.
This installment, “Gen X Calls the Cards: What Gets This Generation to Try Something New,” focuses on payments. The findings show a generation with a broad but conservative toolkit. Gen X will turn to a mobile wallet, an installment plan or an instant payout when it sees a clear benefit, but cards remain its default, and credit leads overall use.
Get Unlimited Access
Complete the form below for free, unlimited access to all our Data Studies, Trackers, and PYMNTS Intelligence reports.
Thank you for registering. Please confirm your email to view all our reports.
About
PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions or comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email us at feedback@pymnts.com.
Disclaimer
The Gen X Playbook may be updated periodically. While reasonable efforts are made to keep the content accurate and up to date, PYMNTS MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE CORRECTNESS, ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, ADEQUACY, OR RELIABILITY OF OR THE USE OF OR RESULTS THAT MAY BE GENERATED FROM THE USE OF THE INFORMATION OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL SATISFY YOUR REQUIREMENTS OR EXPECTATIONS. THE CONTENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” AND ON AN “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. YOU EXPRESSLY AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE CONTENT IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK. PYMNTS SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY INTERRUPTIONS IN THE CONTENT THAT IS PROVIDED AND DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THE CONTENT, INCLUDING THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NONINFRINGEMENT AND TITLE. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OF CERTAIN WARRANTIES, AND, IN SUCH CASES, THE STATED EXCLUSIONS DO NOT APPLY. PYMNTS RESERVES THE RIGHT AND SHOULD NOT BE LIABLE SHOULD IT EXERCISE ITS RIGHT TO MODIFY, INTERRUPT, OR DISCONTINUE THE AVAILABILITY OF THE CONTENT OR ANY COMPONENT OF IT WITH OR WITHOUT NOTICE.
PYMNTS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, AND, IN PARTICULAR, SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, OR DAMAGES FOR LOST PROFITS, LOSS OF REVENUE, OR LOSS OF USE, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THE CONTENT, WHETHER SUCH DAMAGES ARISE IN CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, TORT, UNDER STATUTE, IN EQUITY, AT LAW, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF PYMNTS HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW FOR THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, AND IN SUCH CASES, SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS DO NOT APPLY. THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS ARE PROVIDED BY PYMNTS AND ITS PARENTS, AFFILIATED AND RELATED COMPANIES, CONTRACTORS, AND SPONSORS, AND EACH OF ITS RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, MEMBERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, CONTENT COMPONENT PROVIDERS, LICENSORS, AND ADVISERS.
Components of the content original to and the compilation produced by PYMNTS are the property of PYMNTS and cannot be reproduced without its prior written permission.