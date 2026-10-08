Generation X occupies an unusual position in the United States economy. This cohort of roughly 65 million people, now aged roughly 46 to 61, grew up before the internet, built careers as it arrived and now manages some of the most complicated household balance sheets in the country, paying for college-age children and aging parents while trying to fund retirement inside a 15-year window.
For banks, credit unions, card issuers, lenders and payment providers, Gen X offers a preview of what happens when a high-earning, credit-rich generation runs into sustained cash flow stress. They are not new to digital tools, but they use them selectively, and they carry more revolving credit than any working-age cohort.
“Gen X at the Peak: Why High Earners Are Feeling the Squeeze“ is a PYMNTS Intelligence report publishing in installments. It profiles U.S. consumers born roughly between 1965 and 1980 using proprietary PYMNTS Intelligence surveys, including some collected regularly since 2020. The report covers financial wellbeing, work and employment, income and savings, shopping behavior, payments, technology and AI adoption as well as small business ownership.
This installment covers the financial wellness section. Its headline finding is that the generation with the highest average household spending in the country, nearly $96,000 a year according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics data, has seen its cash flow pressure rise rather than fade. Where millennials have hovered around seven in 10 living paycheck to paycheck since 2020, Gen X has climbed toward that level from a lower starting point.
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PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
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