The Cash Flow Generation: How Millennials Are Changing the Future of Commerce

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Up to six years of PYMNTS data on the financial wellbeing and consumer habits of American millennials shows that most of them are living close to the financial edge. What’s more, the pocketbook pressure felt by the United States’ largest generation is mostly unchanged since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged more than six years ago.

Once derided as $22 avocado toast eaters, this cohort of more than 74 million people, now age roughly 30–45, is about as likely to earn their primary income through hourly, gig, contract or commission-based work as through a fixed salary, which is typically higher. They’re in the prime of their working careers and household formation, managing mortgages and parenting amid rising living costs and elevated property prices. Yet more than one in two aren’t fully financially independent from their parents, a recent Northwestern Mutual study found. That’s partly why seven in 10 report living paycheck to paycheck, regardless of how high their income is.

Tight pocketbooks aside, millennials ranked second in spending in 2023 ($82,000 a year), trailing only Gen X (nearly $96,000), according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics data. And they accounted for 29.6% of all consumer spending in 2022 and will reach 33.3% by 2035, Visa estimates.

Millennial financial strain meets digital influence

Meanwhile, the most digitally native cohort still remembers a world before smartphones took off in 2007 with the iPhone, when today’s youngest millennials were only 9 years old. Now they’re at the forefront of the transition to digital commerce and the emerging shift to AI-assisted commerce. And their paying and spending habits now will intersect with less-strained times not too far in the future.

Millennials and other generational heirs stand to inherit $105 trillion over the next two decades as part of the largest transfer of wealth in history. That means their purchasing and saving habits now, forged in a climate of financial strain, may shape their consumption patterns in a more-flush future—especially as AI and other technologies refashion how people spend, save, receive funds and invest.

This report profiles the U.S. millennial consumer, born roughly between 1981 and 1996, using PYMNTS Intelligence proprietary surveys, some collected continuously since 2020. Aimed at payments and financial services professionals, it covers:

Five things that haven’t changed with millennials in recent years:

About seven in 10 millennials live paycheck to paycheck. The annual share has hovered between 70% and 73% from 2020 through 2025, with January 2026 dipping to 69%.

A debit card remains their most common in-store funding source, accounting for roughly four in 10 millennial transactions.

Google is still the dominant starting point for product discovery, used by roughly 57% of millennial shoppers.

Most millennials have less than $5,000 in readily available savings.

When given the option, millennials overwhelmingly choose to pay a fee to receive their funds instantly.

Nine things that have emerged or gained importance for millennials:

Income type divides the cohort more sharply than age. Millennials in the Labor Economy (defined as hourly, gig, contract or commission-based workers) earn no more than $25 an hour or $50,000 a year; salaried millennials earn three to four times that amount.

ChatGPT is now the second-most common product discovery tool, behind Google. Roughly two-thirds of millennial gen AI users used it for shopping research in the past year.

Half of millennials are very or extremely interested in delegating purchases to an AI agent. About one-third are already full delegators on this front.

Sixty-three percent of millennials used gen AI to shop on Black Friday 2025, well ahead of Gen X (45%) and boomers and seniors (23%).

Most millennials with iPhones don’t use Apple Pay in stores. Habit, not access, is the driving force.

Millennials’ use of BNPL sits at 19% to 23% and has shifted in recent years to covering both essentials, like groceries, and discretionary spending.

Millennials’ spending on restaurant food ordered online for takeout or delivery climbed from 21%–23% in May 2025 to 27% in November 2025.

About 19% of millennials recently self-reported a subprime credit score; the subprime share rises to 31% among Labor Economy millennials earning no more than $25 an hour or less than $50,000 a year.

More than four in 10 millennials saw a card payment declined in the last five years; nearly one in four has fallen victim to unauthorized charges, the highest level of any working-age generation.

Financial Wellbeing

Millennials’ financial lifestyles

PYMNTS defines paycheck-to-paycheck lifestyles according to three self-reported tiers: those living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills; those living paycheck to paycheck without issues paying bills; and those not living paycheck to paycheck and experiencing no financial stress. The combined share of millennials living paycheck to paycheck held between 70% and 73% from 2020 through 2025, dipping to 69% in January 2026. This is a measure of how tight their cash is each month when bills become due, not an indicator of poverty. A married millennial whose household earns $150,000 a year, has a mortgage, pays for daycare for two children and has student loans may still self-report as living paycheck to paycheck.

Work and Employment

As Americans have ditched or been locked out of salaried 9-to-5 jobs in droves due to major shifts in the work environment and the rise of the gig economy, millions of millennials are taking a very different work path from the one their parents followed.

Roughly 42% of employed millennials earn a fixed salary, and 40% take home hourly wages. The remainder work on contracts, gig platforms or commissions. When PYMNTS classifies all non-salaried structures as Labor Economy work, which includes warehouse associates, delivery drivers, restaurant and hotel industry staff, caregivers, construction workers and cleaners, roughly half of all employed millennials qualify. Employment sits at 87%, likely because many stay-at-home parents have left the workforce.

The Income and Credit Gap

The income gap between Labor Economy millennials and salaried ones is more than three to one. The former average around $25,500 in personal annual income, versus $87,500 for salaried workers. That gap flows directly into credit. Labor Economy millennials are more than twice as likely to self-report a subprime score as non-Labor Economy ones (31% versus 14%), carry balances representing 30% of income (versus 8% for salaried) and revolve their monthly credit card balances (39% versus 18%). A credit product strategy that treats millennials as a single financial profile will misprice for at least one of those two groups.

Income and Savings

More than one-third of millennials have less than $1,000 in readily available savings, including 13% with none at all. The share with more than $15,000 peaked at 28% in early 2024—when stimulus-era government checks were still in the system and consumer spending pulled back—and has since retreated.

Millennial Consumer Sentiment

PYMNTS’ Consumer Sentiment Index tracks three financial lifestyle groups across confidence, resilience and labor-market security. It runs on a scale of 0 to 100, with a score of 50 indicating a neutral view and higher scores indicating more confidence. Millennial sentiment has ranged from the high 50s to low 60s over the past seven months, peaking at 61 in February 2026—higher than all other generational cohorts.

How millennials set aside money

Just over one in two (52%) millennials save money for emergencies by manually transferring funds to an account—the highest manual reliance of any generational cohort. But when it comes to retirement, the picture inverts. Payroll deduction leads (used by 60% to 65% of millennials), followed by auto-transfers (used by 30% to 48%). Roughly 41% park their emergency savings in alternative platforms (PayPal, Cash App, Venmo) rather than savings accounts, meaning published savings-rate statistics systematically understate millennial precautionary balances.

Millennial credit and financial health

About 42% of millennials hold one or two general-purpose credit cards, 28% hold three or four, 8% hold five or more and 17% have none—the highest no-card share of any working-age generation.

Financial incidents

Millennials report higher incident rates than other generations on most items. The most common are declined transactions (46%), bank overdrafts (38%) and payment fraud (24%). Household exposure is substantially higher. Roughly 54% of millennials live in a household where someone has been scammed in the past five years.

Among millennials living with a spouse or partner, 80% are extremely or very familiar with their partner’s finances. For those living with parents, the figure is 71%. Fraud prevention services designed around the individual account miss how money is actually managed in this cohort.

Shopping Behavior

Millennial shopping channel mix

Compared to other purchase categories, non-grocery retail has the highest digital share among millennials (29%), followed by restaurant food (27%, up from 21%–23% in May 2025). Groceries remain overwhelmingly in-store (77% in-store, 18% mobile, 5% desktop).

Millennial use of AI-assisted shopping

Among millennials who used gen AI for shopping research in the past year, ChatGPT was used by 66% to 68% and named most helpful by 40% to 41%. Gemini was used by 60% to 62%, and named most helpful by 36% to 39%. For 42% of millennial gen AI shoppers, AI has fully or mostly replaced their previous research method.

Product discovery

Google leads at 57%. ChatGPT (41%) and Amazon (37%) follow, with YouTube (29%), Instagram and Gemini (26% each), and Facebook (23%) rounding out the top tier. Bing (5%) trails YouTube by 24 points.

Millennial shopping on Black Friday 2025

About 86% of millennials shopped the 2025 holiday season, with 78% using Black Friday deals before Nov. 28. Among Black Friday shoppers, 63% used AI at some point—more than Gen X (45%) and seniors (23%), and nearly matching Gen Z (67%). Credit card use rose from 55% in 2024 to 60% in 2025. Among card users, 46% of in-store and 39% of online shoppers split at least one purchase into installments. Clothing led online spend (49%), followed by shoes (34%) and toys, hobby equipment or musical instruments (31%). Amazon drew 71% of millennial online shoppers, Walmart drew 52% and Target drew 40%.

Payments

Roughly 61% of millennials hold their primary checking account at a traditional bank, 24% at a digital-only bank or FinTech and 13% at a credit union. Debit (70%) and credit (66%) dominate 12-month payment usage. PayPal (50%), cash (44%) and Cash App (35%) follow. In-store, they used debit accounts for 43% to 47% of transactions, credit for 25% to 27% and BNPL for just 2%.

Millennial use of mobile wallets and BNPL

Roughly 11% to 15% of millennials used Apple Pay for their most recent in-store purchase; 27% to 29% had an Apple device but didn’t use it. Habit and merchant prompting, not hardware, are the binding constraint.

Millennials’ BNPL usage ran 19% to 23% monthly from February 2026 to April 2026. The dominant pattern now is using BNPL for both essentials and discretionary spending simultaneously—positioning it as a cash-flow tool rather than a big-ticket layaway option.

Millennial use of embedded offers

Three in four millennials used at least one offer on their most recent shopping trip; 6% saw one and ignored it and 19% didn’t see one. In grocery—the highest-frequency category—60% of millennials are logged in as loyalty members at the time of purchase, the foundation that makes embedded offers possible. Retailer loyalty points (34%), retailer product discounts (33%) and free or discounted shipping (30 to 33%) are the offers most frequently noticed. The merchant’s own website or app is the leading channel for offer awareness (48%). Once a millennial notices an offer, redemption rates are high: 79% for retailer product discounts, 75% for loyalty points, 67% for payment method rewards.

Sending and Receiving Money

When given the choice to receive funds instantly, millennials take it. In November 2025, 56% of millennial disbursement recipients had a choice and opted for instant receipt; only 15% had a choice and declined. Another 14% used instant because they didn’t have non-instant options. The unmet demand for speed is striking. When instant isn’t available, millennials are forced to accept slower options they would otherwise decline.

Millennials’ purchase delegation preference

Roughly 34% of millennials are Full Delegators, meaning they prefer for offers to be applied automatically. Just over three in 10 (31%) are Selective Automators, meaning they are willing to let the system apply payment methods and adjust quantities, but draw the line at brand substitution or spending limit overrides. More than one in four (26%) are Cautious Delegators who prefer to be informed about offers but do not want them automatically applied. One in 10 are Control Keepers who distrust any system acting on their behalf. Only one generation, Gen Z, has a lower Control Keeper share. Two-thirds of millennials already accept some level of automation in offer selection, making this cohort’s leap to agentic commerce smaller than that for any other generational group apart from Gen Z.

Technology and AI Adoption

Among the roughly 40%–48% of millennial digital shoppers who already use gen AI for product discovery, 40%–42% say it has fully or mostly replaced their previous research method. Merchants need their products to be discoverable within AI tools, not just search engines.

Millennial AI strategy maturity and consumer segments

Power users —frequent AI use across a broad range of activities, including higher-complexity, higher-risk tasks.

—frequent AI use across a broad range of activities, including higher-complexity, higher-risk tasks. Mainstream users —regular use, mostly lower-complexity tasks.

Light users occasional, low-complexity use.

—regular use, mostly lower-complexity tasks. Light users occasional, low-complexity use. Light users —no AI use in the period.

—no AI use in the period. Nonusers—occasional, low-complexity use.

By April 2026, 36% of millennials are non-users, 10% are light users, 39% are mainstream users and 15% are power users, meaning roughly two-thirds of millennials use AI for multiple personal tasks in the last year. The top-tier pro share among millennials (15%) runs higher than that of bridge millennials (11%), Gen X (8%) and baby boomers and seniors (2%). Within the cohort, 44% are Steady Hands (meaning they maintain their habits despite financial stress), 30% are Active Adapters (they change their behavior to use new tools) and 26% are Cutback Consumers (they reduce their spending under pressure). The Active Adapter share is twice that of baby boomers and seniors.

Millennial Small Business Owners

Millennials who own or run small businesses transact globally. More than seven in 10 (71%) of millennial-owned small businesses are Cross-Border Strategists (meaning they actively transact internationally)—the highest share of any generation except Gen Z. Domestic Reliants, dependent on U.S.-based supplies and inputs, make up 23%, and Reshoring Operators who have brought their operations back to the U.S. from abroad comprise 6%. For cross-border payments providers, the addressable market for foreign exchange services, multicurrency wallets and global payment acceptance will increase as business ownership shifts to millennials.

What It All Adds Up To

The millennial consumer of 2026 is the same financially constrained, channel-fluid, speed-preferring consumer who emerged in PYMNTS data up to six years ago. Their cash flow pressure is unchanged; roughly seven in 10 still live paycheck to paycheck. What has changed is the toolkit. BNPL has matured into a cash flow instrument used alongside essentials, mobile wallet adoption has reached the universal habit frontier, 75% of millennials delegate at least some purchase decisions and gen AI has become a primary commerce entry point for nearly half of millennial digital shoppers, with 24% now at the High tier of AI strategy maturity.

The implications for strategy on meeting these millions of consumers look like this: Solve the cash flow problem millennials repeatedly report, and meet them inside the digital tools they are now using to make spending and other financial decisions. After all, the customer who responds best to instant disbursements, agentic shopping and BNPL flexibility is the same one who has hovered around a 70% paycheck-to-paycheck for six straight years. Struggling millennial consumers are a significant market.

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PYMNTS Intelligence is the leading provider of information on the consumer trends driving innovation in consumer finance, digital payments and financial inclusion. To stay up to date, subscribe to our newsletters and read our in-depth reports.

Methodology

All figures are weighted to be nationally representative within their respective surveys. “Millennials” refers to U.S. consumers born approximately between 1981 and 1996. Bridge millennials (born approximately 1978 to 1988) are excluded unless explicitly noted.