Giving AI Credit: How Far Consumers Will Let Agents Go
Consumers are open to letting AI agents help with credit, but fewer would let one submit an application, even with their approval. This report shows which credit tasks consumers would let an agent handle, how long they would wait for a credit decision and which providers they would trust to offer an agent.
Artificial intelligence (AI) could become a financial co-pilot for consumers, but fewer than half (49%) would let it submit a credit application for them.
The majority of consumers are willing to let an AI agent help with credit, yet fewer would let it act on their behalf. More than six in 10 (63%) would let an AI agent compare credit offers, while only 49% would let one complete and submit an application, even if they give the final go-ahead. Younger consumers are more willing, with Generation Z individuals more than twice as willing as baby boomers and seniors to let an AI agent submit their applications (63% vs. 30%).
Consumers also want the agent to explain itself. Nearly eight in 10 (79%) say it is very important or essential that an AI agent explain, in plain language, why it chose a particular offer or action.
These are just some of the findings in “Giving AI Credit: How Far Consumers Will Let Agents Go,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report produced in collaboration with Thredd. This edition is based on a survey of 2,304 U.S. consumers conducted from Aug. 24 to Sept. 2, 2026.
About
Thredd is the trusted, AI-first, cloud-enabled issuer processing platform powering the next generation of global payments. Through a single API and unified platform, Thredd delivers debit, credit, digital wallet and ledger capabilities to 130+ FinTechs, digital banks and embedded finance providers across 50+ countries, processing billions of transactions annually. With a global operating footprint, local expertise and AI integrated into every layer of its platform, Thredd has been purpose-built for speed, scale and modern issuance models, setting the standard for market entry, client experience, security, regulatory rigor and operational resilience. Learn more at www.thredd.ai.
PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this Study:
Chinbo Chong, Ph.D.: Senior Research Analyst
Carson Olshansky: Senior Writer
Lucas Fines: Research Analyst
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