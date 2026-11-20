Americans are starting to see sunnier days ahead, but they’re not loosening their purse strings yet. Job prospects and long-term economic expectations improved in November, even as stubborn prices kept consumers cautious about their finances and hesitant to make major purchases.

Americans are feeling more optimistic about what’s ahead. They’re more confident they could land a new job or handle an unexpected $1,200 bill. But clouds loom overhead: Consumers still worry about layoffs, report rising essential costs and are holding back on major purchases.

The PYMNTS Consumer Expectations Index (PCEI) measures consumers’ confidence and financial capacity on a 0-to-100 scale, where scores higher than 50 are positive, and scores lower than 50 are negative. This month, overall expectations rose 1.0 point to 55.2. The increase is small, and the score remains within the roughly three-point range it has hovered in since tracking began in October 2025. Still, each of the three subindexes that make up the index (Labor Market Security, Personal Financial Resilience and Macroeconomic and Buying Climate) showed modest gains compared with last month.

Of the 11 measures that make up the index, consumers’ outlook for the economy over the next three years saw the biggest improvement, rising 2.7 points to 51.1. Personal Job Security had the second-largest gain, up 2.3 points to 78.9. Job Mobility rose 2.0 points to 50.7, a 14-month high. By contrast, Buying Conditions slipped 0.6 points to 45.4.

These are some of the findings explored in the latest installment of “The PYMNTS Consumer Expectations Index,” a PYMNTS Intelligence exclusive series. This edition is based on a survey of 2,010 U.S. consumers conducted in November 2026.

Labor Market Security

Workers are more confident they could find a new job, but less secure in their jobs than in September.

A couple of months ago, workers felt more secure about keeping their jobs, but they also felt more stuck. Now, Job Mobility, which measures workers’ confidence that they could find a new job, is higher, increasing 3.7 points since September to 50.7. This is the first time it has crossed the neutral 50-point threshold in the 14 months PYMNTS Intelligence has been tracking it.

Consumers earlier in their careers feel better about their prospects than those later in their careers. Generation Z and millennials each scored 53.2, in the positive range. Generation X’s Job Mobility score matched its 14-month high but remained in the negative range at 47.5.

Today, about as many workers and job seekers say finding a new job would be easy as those who say it would be hard. The share of workers and job seekers who say it would be easy to find a new job at the pay they need rose to 38.1% from 30.8% one year ago. Over the same period, the share who say it would be hard fell to 36.0% from 45.2%.

While workers are more confident they can find a new job, they feel less secure in their current position than they did in September. Personal Job Security, or confidence in keeping one’s current job, rose 2.3 points from October to 78.9, but it is still 1.5 points below September and far from its May peak of 85.6.

Confidence in finding a new job is highest among the financially secure.

Consumers most confident they could find a good job are also the least likely to face real financial distress. Since September, Job Mobility rose to 58.0 among consumers not living paycheck to paycheck and to 50.5 among those living paycheck to paycheck without issues paying bills. However, the score among those living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills reached only 41.6, roughly 9 points less than the score for all workers and job seekers.

Layoff concerns persist despite improving job mobility.

Workers are also concerned about layoffs at their workplaces. The Perceived Layoff Risk score, which tracks workers’ expectations of layoffs at their employer, is 69.1. This score hasn’t changed much since October (up 0.4 points) but is 3.0 points below September and near the low end of its 14-month range (lower scores mean more expected layoffs).

Most workers still aren’t imminently anxious about their jobs. Nearly three in four (74.7%) say losing their job is slightly or not at all likely. Still, that leaves more than one in four saying it’s at least somewhat likely.

One-third of workers (32.6%) expect their employer to cut more than 10% of its workforce over the next 12 months. This share is down from 36.3% in October but higher than the 28.9% who said so in September.

This is an important figure for lenders and card issuers to watch. Workers’ layoff concerns remain elevated even as their confidence in finding work improves, so income disruption is worth watching in underwriting and collections.

Economic Outlook and Buying Conditions

Consumers are more optimistic about the economy’s future, but don’t see now as a good time for major purchases.

Long-Term Business Conditions, which concerns the outlook for the economy over the next three years, rose 2.7 points from October to 51.1, its first reading higher than 50 since July. Pessimism is falling: the share of consumers who expect the national economy to be worse in that period fell to 34.9%, down from 41.2% one year ago.

Short-Term Business Conditions, consumers’ outlook for the next 12 months, also improved slightly, rising 1.7 points to 47.8, even though it remained in the negative range.

The survey ran Nov. 1–10, so it includes responses from before and after Election Day on Nov. 3. Among consumers who expect a better economy, the most common reason cited was government policy (40.4%, up from 36.7% in October). Government policy was also the second most common reason among consumers who expect a worse economy (62.5%, down from 66.8%).

Still, despite rising hope, consumers don’t feel like now is the time to splurge. Buying Conditions measures whether consumers think now is a good time for major purchases. It slipped 0.6 points to 45.4 and has stayed in the negative range in every month PYMNTS Intelligence has tracked it.

The gap between future expectations and present conditions widens.

A PYMNTS Intelligence analysis averaged consumers’ forward-looking measures, which cover their outlook for their own finances and the economy, amounting to a positive score of 52.4. Their view of present conditions, which combines how their finances compare with one year ago and whether now is a good time to buy, averages 47.5, in the negative range.

The gap between expectations for the future and views of the present widened in November. It stands at 4.9 points, up from 2.8 points in October and 3.9 points a year earlier. Consumers believe things will improve, but they’re not feeling it yet.pe

High prices remain a leading source of economic pessimism.

To understand that disconnect, it’s worth looking at the numbers consumers are seeing on price tags. Among consumers who expect a worse economy, 71% cite the prices of everyday goods and services, on par with October. More than one-third of this group (37%) name prices as the single main reason for their pessimism, more than any other factor.

Other concerns are easing. The share citing global events as a cause for pessimism fell to 49% from 57%, and the share citing interest rates fell to 35% from 42%. Because fewer consumers expect a worse economy than in October, part of this shift may reflect the changing composition of this group.

Price pressures extend beyond consumers who expect the economy to worsen. Among all consumers, 36% say their essential costs rose a lot from a year ago, matching the highest share in 14 months. Among consumers who delayed or canceled a major purchase or settled for a cheaper option, 50% say the price was too high, the most common reason.

There’s a disconnect: Many consumers say they are tightening their belts, but spending is rising in dollar terms. Approximately four in 10 say they are spending less on nonessentials than a year ago, but retail sales in October were 6.8% higher than a year earlier, per Census Bureau data released Nov. 17. Consumer prices rose 3.7% over the 12 months through September, so some of that increase may come from people paying more for the same purchases, not buying more.

Fuel prices add to pressure on household budgets.

During the survey, the national average gas price was about $4.10 a gallon on Nov. 5, according to AAA. It fell below $4 by Nov. 10 and stood at $3.81 on Nov. 16, still 24% higher than a year earlier. Additionally, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index showed a 3.7% year-over-year increase in September, with energy prices up 20.4%.

In our 14 months of data, Macroeconomic and Buying Climate scores have tended to be lower in months when gas prices were higher. That makes fuel prices worth watching alongside consumers’ views of the economy.

Household Financial Resilience

Consumers are more confident they can handle an unexpected expense.

Overall, consumers feel somewhat more financially secure than they did one year ago. Personal Financial Resilience rose slightly to 58.8, 2.0 points higher than a year ago. Emergency Readiness, which measures consumers’ confidence that they could cover a $1,200 surprise expense within a week without significant financial stress, rose to 61.5 from 56.6 a year ago.

That confidence comes as the country as a whole is saving less. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the personal saving rate (personal saving as a percentage of disposable income) was 3.8% in September, down from 5.1% a year earlier.

The gains came among consumers living paycheck to paycheck. Emergency Readiness rose to 62.7 from 57.8 among those living paycheck to paycheck without issues paying bills and to 33.6 from 29.2 among those living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills. It held roughly steady for consumers not living paycheck to paycheck, at 83.1 versus 82.6 one year ago. The gap between the top and bottom groups narrowed by 3.9 points to 49.4.

Other measures of financial resilience have also improved.

Roughly 48% of consumers say they have three months of savings or less, down from 52.0% in September. Fewer cardholders say they never or rarely pay their credit card balances in full, with the share falling to 21.3% from 25.5% in October.

Additionally, fewer consumers are turning to buy now, pay later (BNPL) options to cover unexpected expenses. The share of consumers who used or would use BNPL to cover a $1,200 unexpected expense fell to 9.2% from 11.2% in October (10.1% in August). Among those living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills, however, it remained elevated at 14.6% (15.6% in October).

Key Takeaways

For lenders and card issuers

Keep an eye on income disruption. Workers are more confident they could find a new job, but layoff worries persist. One-third expect their employer to cut more than 10% of its workforce, making income disruption worth tracking in underwriting and collections.

For merchants

Lead with price and value. Consumers feel better about the economy’s long-term direction but not about current buying conditions, and many are holding off on major purchases because of prices. A brighter outlook for the future isn’t yet making the present feel like a good time to buy.

For issuers and BNPL providers

Watch consumers living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills. Overall, fewer cardholders say they never or rarely pay their card balances in full (21.3%, down from 25.5% in October), but roughly one in seven consumers living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills used or would use BNPL to cover an unexpected expense.

What to watch for next month

Will Job Mobility remain higher than 50 while layoff worry remains elevated?

Will Buying Conditions catch up with consumers’ more positive outlook on the future?

Will the improvement in card repayment hold in December?

Read More

PYMNTS Intelligence is the leading provider of information on the consumer trends driving innovation in consumer finance, digital payments and financial inclusion. To stay up to date, subscribe to our newsletters and read our in-depth reports.

Methodology

The latest edition of “The PYMNTS Consumer Expectations Index,” a PYMNTS Intelligence exclusive series, is based on a survey of 2,010 U.S. consumers conducted Nov. 1–10, 2026. Changes and gaps are calculated from unrounded scores. This report examines how consumers view their personal finances, the broader economy and the job market. The sample consists of U.S. adults, with results weighted to national benchmarks. November results are compared with October 2026 (2,087 respondents), September 2026 (2,098 respondents) and November 2025 (2,368 respondents).