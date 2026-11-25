Tokenized deposits can give commercial bank money new capabilities, but realizing their full potential requires interoperability across banks and integration with the payment rails institutions and their customers already use. This Tracker examines the shared infrastructure The Clearing House is designing to enable interbank transactions involving tokenized deposits.

For the banking industry, tokenized deposit transactions are more than just a payments upgrade. They offer a way to bring bank-funded money into digital markets while preserving deposit relationships for financial institutions. Through the On-Chain Money Initiative, The Clearing House is building shared infrastructure that will enable banks to transact with tokenized deposits across institutions at scale with the same security, reliability and trust that The Clearing House delivers through its established payment networks.

Yet new capabilities create a new challenge. Corporate funds routinely move among multiple banks, and tokenized deposits can deliver greater value when they are interoperable across institutions. This Tracker examines how interoperability and shared infrastructure can enable transactions involving tokenized deposits across banks.

Commercial bank money has evolved alongside the systems businesses use to move it. Tokenized deposits represent its next stage, bringing programmability and automation of payment flows into the regulated banking framework without changing the fundamental nature of the underlying bank deposit.

Shared infrastructure can facilitate tokenized deposit transactions across financial institutions by synchronizing on-chain activity with corresponding fiat funds movement over established payment networks.

Tokenized deposits gain greater utility when they can move beyond the institution that issued them. For businesses that maintain multiple banking relationships, interoperability is essential to keeping transactions within the tokenized environment.

Tokenized deposit transactions can bring programmability, automation and round-the-clock movement to regulated USD commercial bank money. Extending those capabilities across institutions and existing payment rails is the next challenge.

Commercial Bank Money Goes On-Chain

Tokenized deposit transactions can bring programmability, automation and round-the-clock movement to regulated USD commercial bank money. Extending those capabilities across institutions and existing payment rails is the next challenge.

Businesses want more from commercial bank money.

Businesses increasingly need money movement that matches the pace and complexity of always-on commerce. For corporate users, there is a clear opportunity to combine round-the-clock USD settlement with greater automation and the ability to make transactions respond to predetermined conditions.

That combination could be particularly valuable in corporate treasury, liquidity management and business-to-business (B2B) payments, where moving money quickly is only part of the challenge. Businesses must also manage when funds are released, ensure agreed conditions are met and reconcile transactions with their underlying obligations. Programmability could allow payments to execute automatically when specified conditions are satisfied, reducing the manual steps involved in those processes. The Clearing House identifies these functions as early opportunities for tokenized deposit transactions and is developing its On-Chain Money Initiative to support them.

Potential applications extend beyond domestic money movement. The Clearing House further identifies USD cross-border supplier payments, global corporate treasury and capital-markets transactions as areas where tokenized deposits could create value, with programmability and smart contracts potentially expanding the range of applications. Cornerstone Advisors reports that 57% of banks have discussed tokenized deposits at the board or executive-team level. The finding points to growing consideration of tokenization as a strategic banking issue. 57% of banks have discussed tokenized deposits at the board or executive-team level.

The Clearing House began by examining how blockchain technology could enhance the customer experience and augment the capabilities of existing payment rails. David Watson, President and CEO of The Clearing House, said the project first examined what existing 24/7 instant payments could already accomplish, then concentrated on needs they could not address, including programmability and other on-chain functions.

The business case for tokenization therefore rests on capabilities that extend beyond speed alone. Where companies need money to become programmable, automated and usable within on-chain workflows, tokenized deposits offer one way to add those capabilities to commercial bank money. Realizing that opportunity begins with understanding what a tokenized deposit actually does.

Tokenization gives bank deposits new capabilities without creating new money.

A tokenized deposit changes how commercial bank money can be represented and used, not the fundamental nature of the underlying bank deposit. It can bring bank deposits into blockchain-enabled environments while keeping the funds within the existing commercial banking framework.

KPMG frames a tokenized deposit as a blockchain-based record of money a bank already owes a customer, unlike other forms of digital money like stablecoins. The funds stay on the bank’s balance sheet and remain subject to the same rules that govern a traditional bank deposit today, including capital requirements, customer-identification checks and deposit insurance. What changes is the format the claim is recorded in, not the obligation itself or the protections around it. Tokenization of the deposit thus adds digital functionality while retaining the safety, regulatory oversight and reliability businesses expect from regulated financial institutions (FIs).

As businesses explore ways to move money on-chain, stablecoins have emerged as one option for transferring dollar-denominated value outside traditional payment networks.

Tokenized deposits offer another way to support on-chain transactions, raising the question of whether the two will compete for the same uses. Watson maintains that the choice need not be a winner-take-all contest. Tokenized deposits keep funds within the commercial banking system, while stablecoins are separately issued digital assets. Stablecoins may suit uses such as international peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers and crypto access, while tokenized deposits can offer better economics for large corporate transactions in which liquidity efficiency is especially important.

“Stablecoins, tokenized deposits, traditional fiat, they all have a place, and they all have a solution of some sort to different things,” Watson told PYMNTS Intelligence. “It’s when they all come together in different ways, shapes and forms that you actually get the best benefits of all.”

Banks are already using tokenized deposits within their own institutions. But those individual-bank efforts raise a practical question: What happens when businesses need tokenized commercial bank money to move beyond the bank that issued it?

Tokenized Deposits Can’t Scale in Bank Silos

Tokenized deposits gain greater utility when they can move beyond the institution that issued them. For businesses that maintain multiple banking relationships, interoperability is essential to keeping transactions within the tokenized environment.

Corporate money rarely stays inside one bank.

Tokenized deposits can add valuable capabilities within an individual bank, but corporate money does not necessarily remain within a single institution. For businesses that maintain multiple banking relationships, the practical test is whether those capabilities can be preserved when funds need to move from one bank to another.

71% of banking leaders at $100B+ institutions prioritize interoperable systems for tokenized deposits and stablecoins. That problem becomes more significant for large corporate customers. Watson notes that corporate treasurers are driving early demand for tokenized deposits. For multinational businesses, whose treasury operations may span dozens of banking relationships, the appeal of programmability and round-the-clock availability comes with a corresponding need for interoperability. According to KPMG, 71% of banking leaders at institutions with $100 billion or more in assets prioritize interoperable systems for tokenized deposits and stablecoins. For those customers, moving money among FIs is a practical requirement rather than an edge case.

Bank-specific tokenized deposits create a potential disruption of those operations. Watson says the challenge is moving funds among those institutions without repeatedly having to leave the tokenized environment. A deposit may be digital and programmable at the issuing bank, but the corporate customer still needs to move the underlying commercial bank money elsewhere.

He illustrates that with a hypothetical $100 million transfer from a Citi tokenized deposit to a JPMorgan tokenized deposit. The value of the On-Chain Money Initiative is being able to keep that transaction on-chain in a consistent way with uniform standards across participants, while the fiat payment moves at the same time.

If each transfer requires leaving one tokenized environment and entering another, the digital capability and standards remain tied to individual-bank silos rather than following the money. This leads to the next question: What does infrastructure need to accomplish for on-chain capabilities to travel with commercial bank money across institutions?

Interoperability turns isolated capabilities into network-wide utility.

Connecting tokenized deposit transactions across banks requires more than enabling separate institutions to issue digital representations of their own deposits. For tokenized deposits to retain their utility for commercial bank money, the tokenized representation, underlying funds and associated transaction information must remain linked rather than breaking apart at each bank boundary.

In response to the need for connectivity among tokenized environments, the proposed model by The Clearing House would synchronize on-chain tokenized deposit transactions with corresponding fiat funds movement over established payment networks. Associated transaction data and status information would remain consistent across the payment workflow, while the on-chain activity would retain any applicable programmable characteristics.

The proposed model illustrates how interoperability could preserve the benefits of tokenization as commercial bank money moves across institutions. But making that model work at scale requires more than a mechanism for transferring funds between two banks. It requires shared infrastructure and standards that participating institutions can use to facilitate tokenized deposit transactions.

Tokenization adds capability. Interoperability allows that capability to travel across institutions. The next challenge is making that interoperability available across a broader banking network.

The On-Chain Money Initiative Builds on Existing Payment Networks

Shared infrastructure can facilitate tokenized deposit transactions across financial institutions by synchronizing on-chain activity with corresponding fiat funds movement over established payment networks.

Shared infrastructure can enable tokenized deposit transactions across banks.

Enabling tokenized deposit transactions across institutions requires shared infrastructure capable of coordinating transactions among participating banks. The Clearing House’s On-Chain Money Initiative is being developed to do just that.

The planned infrastructure is intended to give FIs of all sizes access to a common clearing and settling solution for tokenized deposit transactions. The Clearing House already clears and settles more than $2 trillion each day through its established payment networks, bringing substantial experience in operating the infrastructure needed to move commercial bank money at scale. The initiative will combine those established regulatory, operational and settlement frameworks with the programmability of blockchain-enabled financial activity. $2T+ Amount cleared and settled on an average business day by The Clearing House payment networks

The Clearing House has selected Quant as its programmable-money infrastructure provider. Quant’s technology is expected to connect participating banks’ systems, coordinate transactions across them and manage the technical execution those transfers require. The network is expected to go live for participating FIs in the first half of 2027.

The initiative’s significance lies not only in connecting participating banks but also in building on the payment infrastructure already in place.

On-chain money can build on existing payment infrastructure.

Tokenized deposit transactions represent another example of how payments modernization continues to provide new capabilities for FIs and their customers while leveraging the existing infrastructure at scale. Through its On-Chain Money Initiative, The Clearing House aims to connect tokenized deposit activity with established payment rails that FIs and their customers use every day, including the RTP® and CHIPS® networks.

The strategy follows The Clearing House’s long history of adapting bank-to-bank payment infrastructure to new forms of money movement. Beginning with check clearing in 1853, The Clearing House launched CHIPS in 1970 and a private-sector automated clearing house (ACH) network in 1975, introducing the RTP network in 2017. Watson describes the tokenized deposit initiative as an evolution of that infrastructure rather than a separate system built apart from it.

For banks and their commercial customers, the goal is not to choose between blockchain-enabled capabilities and established payment networks but rather to integrate them. Shared infrastructure could make tokenized deposits interoperable across institutions while allowing on-chain activity to work alongside the fiat payment rails businesses already rely on.

Preparing for the Next Phase of Commercial Bank Money

Tokenized deposits can extend commercial bank money into programmable, on-chain environments, but realizing their broader potential will require banks to think beyond institution-specific deployments. Interoperable networks can help those capabilities travel across institutions while connecting new forms of money movement with established payment infrastructure.

PYMNTS Intelligence offers the following actionable roadmap for FIs considering how tokenized deposits could add value for their commercial customers:

Identify practical use cases. Banks should evaluate which business needs, from corporate treasury to cross-border payments, are the clearest fit for their own customer bases.

Banks should evaluate which business needs, from corporate treasury to cross-border payments, are the clearest fit for their own customer bases. Plan for interoperability. FIs should consider how tokenized deposits will function when corporate customers move funds among multiple banking relationships. A tokenization strategy that works only within one institution may limit the value of the technology for businesses operating across banks.

FIs should consider how tokenized deposits will function when corporate customers move funds among multiple banking relationships. A tokenization strategy that works only within one institution may limit the value of the technology for businesses operating across banks. Connect with existing infrastructure. Banks should look for approaches that let on-chain capabilities work alongside established clearing and settlement networks, such as The Clearing House’s model.

Banks should look for approaches that let on-chain capabilities work alongside established clearing and settlement networks, such as The Clearing House’s model. Prepare for shared networks. Banks should assess the technology, operational processes and partnerships needed to participate in emerging interbank tokenized deposit infrastructure as those networks develop.

The next phase of commercial bank money will depend not only on putting deposits on-chain but also on making those deposits useful wherever businesses need to move them.