July 2026
PYMNTS Data Books

Closing the Payment Gap: New Data on Speed, Risk and Retention

Payment friction carries a measurable business cost. Firms with recurring friction lose 1.92% of annual revenue on average, while firms with little friction lose just 0.31%. The report shows how uncertainty widens that gap and why finance leaders are turning to automation.

Header for the July 2026 PYMNTS Intelligence Certainty Project Data Book. PYMNTS Intelligence reports how payment friction raises revenue losses, weakens retention and pushes firms toward automation.

Get Unlimited Access
Complete the form below for free, unlimited access to all our Data Studies, Trackers, and PYMNTS Intelligence reports.

Thank you for registering. Please confirm your email to view all our Trackers.

    yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.

    By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

    Payment friction takes a toll across many business operations. Firms facing greater business uncertainty report weaker payment performance, more customer delays and higher revenue losses. These five findings show where the gaps are widest and which improvements could help close them.

    Middle-Market Payment Friction

    Payment Performance Drops

    26%

    Only 26% of high-uncertainty firms say their ability to process payments quickly while maintaining fraud and security controls is strong or very strong. For low-uncertainty firms, 59% say the same.

    Payment Friction Becomes Common

    55%

    More than half of firms say that fraud or security controls have at least occasionally delayed customer or partner payments. Recurring friction is more than six times as common for high-uncertainty firms as for low-uncertainty firms, at 25% versus 4%.

    Retention Risk Jumps

    11x

    Forty-four percent of firms experiencing recurring friction say payment reliability and accuracy have a critical impact on customer retention, compared with 4% of friction-light firms.

    Revenue Loss Multiplies

    6.2x

    Firms with recurring friction lose an average of 1.92% of annual revenue to payment delays, errors and fraud, plus the work required to fix those issues. Friction-light firms lose 0.31% of revenue because of these delays.

    Solving Payment Friction With Automation

    89%

    Nearly nine in 10 firms that experience recurring friction say that automated payment processing from start to finish, which would reduce manual reviews, would help them improve speed and security all at once. This share is high across all friction levels.

    Methodology

    This Data Book is based on “When Controls Slow Commerce: The Data Behind Middle-Market Payment Friction,” the June 2026 edition of the PYMNTS Intelligence 2026 Certainty Project. The report is based on a survey of 60 CFOs and senior finance executives at U.S. firms with annual revenues ranging from $100 million to $1 billion, conducted from April 9-21, 2026. The survey covered payment speed, fraud and security controls, customer friction, business impact and expectations for the next 12 months. Respondents represented goods, services and technology firms.

    About

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

    We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions or comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email us at feedback@pymnts.com.

    Disclaimer

    PYMNTS Data Books may be updated periodically. While reasonable efforts are made to keep the content accurate and up to date, PYMNTS MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE CORRECTNESS, ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, ADEQUACY, OR RELIABILITY OF OR THE USE OF OR RESULTS THAT MAY BE GENERATED FROM THE USE OF THE INFORMATION OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL SATISFY YOUR REQUIREMENTS OR EXPECTATIONS. THE CONTENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” AND ON AN “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. YOU EXPRESSLY AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE CONTENT IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK. PYMNTS SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY INTERRUPTIONS IN THE CONTENT THAT IS PROVIDED AND DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THE CONTENT, INCLUDING THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NONINFRINGEMENT AND TITLE. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OF CERTAIN WARRANTIES, AND, IN SUCH CASES, THE STATED EXCLUSIONS DO NOT APPLY. PYMNTS RESERVES THE RIGHT AND SHOULD NOT BE LIABLE SHOULD IT EXERCISE ITS RIGHT TO MODIFY, INTERRUPT, OR DISCONTINUE THE AVAILABILITY OF THE CONTENT OR ANY COMPONENT OF IT WITH OR WITHOUT NOTICE.
    PYMNTS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, AND, IN PARTICULAR, SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, OR DAMAGES FOR LOST PROFITS, LOSS OF REVENUE, OR LOSS OF USE, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THE CONTENT, WHETHER SUCH DAMAGES ARISE IN CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, TORT, UNDER STATUTE, IN EQUITY, AT LAW, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF PYMNTS HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
    SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW FOR THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, AND IN SUCH CASES, SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS DO NOT APPLY. THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS ARE PROVIDED BY PYMNTS AND ITS PARENTS, AFFILIATED AND RELATED COMPANIES, CONTRACTORS, AND SPONSORS, AND EACH OF ITS RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, MEMBERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, CONTENT COMPONENT PROVIDERS, LICENSORS, AND ADVISERS.
    Components of the content original to and the compilation produced by PYMNTS is the property of PYMNTS and cannot be reproduced without its prior written permission.