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The new PYMNTS Consumer Expectations Index (PCEI) shows that the average consumer story is only part of the picture. Sentiment in February improved in some areas, but the biggest divide remains household cash flow, with financially stable consumers feeling far better than those still struggling to cover bills.

Consumer Sentiment

Split Sentiment

Consumers who don’t live paycheck to paycheck posted a 52.4 reading in the macroeconomic and buying climate subindex in February. Paycheck-to-paycheck consumers struggling to pay bills posted a 41.6 reading. This gap shows that consumer expectations are still shaped first by household pocketbook strain.

Millennial Optimism

Millennials led all generations in February with a sentiment score of 60.7, while baby boomers and seniors were lowest at 53.5. Generational differences matter, but they are still smaller than the divide created by financial stress.

Debt Confidence

Consumers said they feel relatively strong about managing debt, with that measure at 71.4 in February. But their view of current financial conditions was much weaker at 51.5, showing that many households feel stable without feeling fully better off.

Cautious Climate

The macro and spending climate improved in February, but the overall subindex still stood at 48.9, below neutral. Buying conditions were even weaker at 47.9, suggesting that consumers are still hesitant about major purchases.

Secure Workers

Workers feel safe in their jobs, with personal job security at 83.5 in February. But job mobility notched only 48.0, showing that consumers are much less sure they could quickly replace lost income if conditions changed.

Methodology

“Five Charts That Tell the Consumer Sentiment Story” is based on findings from the March 2026 edition of the PYMNTS Consumer Expectations Index. The findings come from a survey of 2,304 U.S. adult consumers conducted from Feb.6–12, 2026. The sample was balanced to reflect the U.S. adult population by age, gender, education and income. Consumer sentiment is measured on a scale of 1 to 100, with 50 being a neutral reading.