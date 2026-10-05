The previous edition of the Certainty Project established that certainty moves capital. This month we ask a follow-up question: What signals do CFOs focus on before they decide to expand or pull back?
When it comes to greenlighting investment, customer demand takes center stage. More than half of CFOs (55%) name it as the single most important trigger, well ahead of recession risk or competitive considerations. The pattern shows up in firms’ current posture. About eight in 10 firms with improving demand describe themselves as expansionary, while none of those with worsening demand do.
The reasons to pull back are far less concentrated. Only about one-third of CFOs cite demand weakness as the most important factor, while cost and margin pressure, policy or recession risk, and financing constraints also loom large. That may help explain why opportunity does not necessarily translate into aggressive expansion.
These are just some of the findings in “Demand Opens the Checkbook: How CFOs Decide to Grow,” the latest installment of the PYMNTS Intelligence 2026 Certainty Project. The report is based on a survey of 60 CFOs at U.S. middle-market firms with annual revenues between $100 million and $1 billion, fielded in August 2026. It examines the market, demand and financing signals CFOs monitor when deciding whether to expand, hold or pull back on investment.
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About
Ignacio Marquez: Research Analyst
Daniel Gallucci: Senior Writer
Emilia Rizzalli: Research Analyst
Ignacio Marquez: Research Analyst
Daniel Gallucci: Senior Writer
Emilia Rizzalli: Research Analyst
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