What’s Next in Payments Report

Four Keys to How Financial Services Companies Are Battling Fraud and Winning

December 2024

The convergence of digital transformation, real-time transactions and evolving consumer expectations has given rise to what many are calling the “trust economy.” Seven payments executives told PYMNTS that, in this new paradigm, trust is not just a foundational principle; it’s a competitive advantage. But trust doesn’t come without challenges — especially as fraud becomes more sophisticated and pervasive.

    In an era where digital transformation is reshaping every aspect of commerce, the financial services industry finds itself at a critical inflection point. A deep dive into recent conversations with payments industry leaders for the “What’s Next In Payments Series: The Payments Circle of Trust Risk” reveals four defining themes that are reshaping how we think about trust, risk and innovation in payments:

    As the industry grapples with these challenges, one thing becomes clear: trust is no longer just about relationships — it’s about resilience. Companies that can build both will be best positioned relative to their peers to define the next era of financial services.

    The Trust Paradox: More Connection Means More Vulnerability

    The democratization of financial services has created an unprecedented level of connectivity between banks, merchants and consumers. Open banking, for instance, allows consumers to link their bank accounts with third-party apps, providing personalized financial insights and services. Meanwhile, businesses are increasingly leveraging payment networks that facilitate instant cross-border transactions, and merchants are adopting sophisticated tools to offer frictionless checkout experiences.

    This connectivity has democratized access to financial services, empowering previously underserved populations and creating a more inclusive economy. Yet, with great power comes great responsibility — and a greater attack surface. Fraud’s ability to permeate ecosystems once it has found a way in, it turns out, is the catch of digital transformation.

    As Akbar Hussain, co-founder and general counsel at TerraPay, told PYMNTS, “It’s like if someone has a terrible accident in a swimming pool, it doesn’t affect the neighbor’s swimming pool. But if the neighbor has a COVID infection, it affects everyone.”

    This systemic risk is forcing companies to rethink how they build and maintain trust in an ecosystem where a single breach can have cascading effects. Navigating this trust paradox will require not only technological innovation but also a cultural shift toward collaborative resilience.

    “When we think of this interconnected, interwoven circle of trust,” as transactions flow domestically or globally, “the consumer has to be put at the center,” Featurespace Chief Operating Officer Tim Vanderham said.

    The Paper Problem Won’t Die

    In the race to turn risk management from a cost center into a source of strategic advantage, one payment mechanism stands out as a crucial barrier to overcome: the indefatigable paper check.

    Despite the FinTech revolution, an astounding 75% of businesses still rely on paper checks — a vulnerability that’s costing the industry $24 billion annually in fraud losses, as experts told PYMNTS. This persistence of analog methods in a digital age isn’t just about resistance to change; it’s about the complex interplay of trust, convenience and risk management.

    “There’s a lack of knowledge around the electronic payment methods are out there — and just how easy it can be to adopt them,” said Ernest Rolfson, CEO of B2B payments platform Finexio. In the meantime, he added, “there’s been an evolution, and increased sophistication, on the part of the fraud tactics as they relate to paper checks. So many companies have been burned by that. And with the sheer amount of paper checks that are out there, this is the highest risk vector.”

    “We’re still working in a manual world when it comes to some forms of payments,” Mary Kay Bowman, executive vice president, payments and financial services for BILL, told PYMNTS. The reliance on a payment method that has been around for centuries greatly enhances the fraud risk confronting businesses, so much so that check fraud has become a $24 billion problem.

    The Double-Edged Sword of AI Innovation

    Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as both hero and villain in the trust narrative.

    For businesses and financial institutions, AI offers unprecedented capabilities in fraud detection, risk management and operational efficiency. But for bad actors, the same technology provides a toolkit for launching increasingly sophisticated attacks. This duality creates a high-stakes battleground where the future of trust is being contested.

    Boost Payment solutions payments fraud“Bad actors are leveraging technological advances such as generative AI to launch increasingly sophisticated attacks … preying on opportunities like product launches or exploiting regulatory changes. It’s a constant challenge,” Boost Payment Solutions Chief Compliance Officer Elly Aiala told PYMNTS.

    This arms race is pushing companies to develop more nuanced approaches to security that balance innovation with protection.

    coupa payments fraud“AI isn’t just about identifying risks; it’s about scaling solutions effectively,” Bill Wardwell, general manager at Coupa Pay and Treasury, told PYMNTS. “And while blockchain hasn’t fully transformed traditional workflows yet, its potential to automate and secure processes autonomously is promising.”

    The growing arms race between defenders and attackers means that complacency is not an option.

    The challenge, as always, lies in tipping the scales toward security and trust, ensuring that AI remains a force for good in the digital economy. By embracing a balanced approach — leveraging AI’s strengths while addressing its risks — businesses can work to navigate this paradox and build a more resilient future.

    The Speed-Security Balancing Act

    Among the most pressing challenge facing the industry is the emerging tension between instant gratification and robust security. There’s a “real-time mandate” in customer expectations, but also a critical need for friction in the right places.

    Customers now expect transactions and services to occur instantly, whether it’s sending money across borders, accessing financial tools or verifying their identity for new accounts. Technological advances and the growing influence of consumer-centric industries such as eCommerce and ridesharing, which prioritize convenience above all else, drives this real-time ethos.

    Worldpay fraud“People have become used to really instant payments,” Sunny Thakkar, head of global fraud, disputes and authentication products at Worldpay, told PYMNTS, adding that risk management traditionally required deliberate processes to ensure accuracy. “The challenge is maintaining a fast user experience while managing the inherent risks.”

    However, the same immediacy that delights users also introduces vulnerabilities. Fast processes often bypass traditional checkpoints, reducing the time available to detect and mitigate threats.

    Companies are responding with multi-layered approaches that embed security into the user experience rather than treating it as a separate function. This shift is giving rise to new platform models that handle everything from fraud prevention to compliance without sacrificing speed.

    After all, as the experts told PYMNTS, not all friction is bad — when applied strategically, it can act as a necessary safeguard without derailing the customer experience.

    About

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists include leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multi-lingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

    We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions or comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email us at feedback@pymnts.com.

    Disclaimer

    The What’s Next in Payments Series may be updated periodically. While reasonable efforts are made to keep the content accurate and up to date, PYMNTS MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE CORRECTNESS, ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, ADEQUACY, OR RELIABILITY OF OR THE USE OF OR RESULTS THAT MAY BE GENERATED FROM THE USE OF THE INFORMATION OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL SATISFY YOUR REQUIREMENTS OR EXPECTATIONS. THE CONTENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” AND ON AN “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. YOU EXPRESSLY AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE CONTENT IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK. PYMNTS SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY INTERRUPTIONS IN THE CONTENT THAT IS PROVIDED AND DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THE CONTENT, INCLUDING THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NONINFRINGEMENT AND TITLE. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OF CERTAIN WARRANTIES, AND, IN SUCH CASES, THE STATED EX CLUSIONS DO NOT APPLY. PYMNTS RESERVES THE RIGHT AND SHOULD NOT BE LIABLE SHOULD IT EXERCISE ITS RIGHT TO MODIFY, INTERRUPT, OR DISCONTINUE THE AVAILABILITY OF THE CONTENT OR ANY COMPONENT OF IT WITH OR WITHOUT NOTICE.
    PYMNTS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, AND, IN PARTICULAR, SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAM AGES, OR DAMAGES FOR LOST PROFITS, LOSS OF REVENUE, OR LOSS OF USE, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THE CONTENT, WHETHER SUCH DAMAGES ARISE IN CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, TORT, UNDER STATUTE, IN EQUITY, AT LAW, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF PYMNTS HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
    SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW FOR THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, AND IN SUCH CASES SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS DO NOT APPLY. THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS ARE PROVIDED BY PYMNTS AND ITS PARENTS, AFFILIATED AND RELATED COMPANIES, CONTRACTORS, AND SPONSORS, AND EACH OF ITS RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, MEMBERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, CONTENT COMPONENT PROVIDERS, LICENSORS, AND ADVISERS.
    Components of the content original to and the compilation produced by PYMNTS is the property of PYMNTS and cannot be reproduced without its prior written permission.