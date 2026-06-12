How Bank-Linked Verification Cuts AR Payment Risk

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Accounts receivable (AR) teams are under pressure to know whether a payment is good before money moves. The latest edition of the PYMNTS Intelligence 2026 Certainty Project finds that many AR teams still learn about fraud, returns or non-clearance after settlement, when recovery is harder and costs are already building. The report shows a clear divide. Companies that use bank-linked verification and earlier risk checks are better positioned to catch problems before they become losses.

AR Payment Certainty

Late Discovery

Fifty-seven percent of firms detect payment fraud or non-clearance only after settlement. Most companies still find out too late that a payment will not clear. That leaves AR teams managing returns, disputes and recovery after value has already moved.

AR Account Friction

Seventy percent of firms report account quality or clearing failures. Invalid, closed or inaccurate bank account information remains a common AR problem across firms, regardless of their level of operational uncertainty.

Bank Signals

Seventy-six percent of pre-settlement detectors use open banking account ownership verification. Firms that catch issues earlier are more likely to use bank-linked signals, not just manual reviews or customer confirmation, before accepting payments.

Prevention Gap

Eighty-six percent of pre-settlement detectors use step-up authentication for high-risk transactions. Companies that identify problems before settlement are more likely to add stronger controls before funds move, including instant bank verification and higher-recourse payment options.

Rising AR Costs

High-uncertainty firms report AR integrity costs equal to 42 basis points of revenue. That is roughly double the 21 basis points reported by low-uncertainty firms. The cost burden is highest where faster payments increase fraud exposure and where verification tools are not well integrated.

Methodology

This Data Book is based on “Early Detection: Why Top-Performing Firms Focus on Fraud Before It Starts,” the May 2026 edition of the PYMNTS Intelligence 2026 Certainty Project, a collaboration with Plaid. PYMNTS Intelligence collected 60 responses from heads of payments conducted from March 18-30, 2026. The survey polled executives at U.S.-based companies with annual revenues between $100 million and $1 billion.