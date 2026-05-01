May 2026
PYMNTS Data Book

How Credit Card Apps Turn Engagement Into Spend

Credit card apps have moved from the back office to the front line of card competition. PYMNTS Intelligence finds that nearly seven in 10 of cardholders say app quality influences which card becomes their most used; among Gen Z, that share jumps to 87%. The report shows how mobile experience shapes wallet position, spending behavior and cardholder retention.

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    Credit card apps aren’t just for checking balances and paying bills. They also help decide which card consumers use most, how often they spend on that card and whether they use it at all. PYMNTS Intelligence finds that the mobile experience has become a central part of credit card competition, especially among younger and credit-reliant consumers.

    Credit Card Apps and Consumer Choice

    Wallet Influence

    69% of cardholders say the quality of a credit card’s mobile app influences which card becomes their most used. Among Gen Z consumers, that share rises to 87%. App quality now plays a direct role in which card earns everyday spending.

    Credit Card App Adoption

    Seven in 10 cardholders use their primary card’s mobile app, including 42% who use it regularly. Most cardholders already use the app for their card, making activation and habit-building the next competitive challenge.

    Valuable App Features

    Just over half (54%) of credit card app users say payment reminders have helped them avoid interest charges or pay on time. Another 46% say autopay has helped them do the same. The most valuable app features are often the simplest: reminders, autopay and payment visibility.

    Increased Spending

    Nearly one in three (32%) app users say they increased their spending on a card after adopting its mobile app. The effect is strongest among Gen Z and millennials, at 44% and 41%, respectively. App engagement is tied to higher card usage, especially among younger consumers.

    The Credit Card App Experience

    One in four (24%) cardholders say a poor app or weak digital experience has caused them to reduce or stop using the associated card. Among Gen Z, that share reaches 45%. A weak app can cost issuers wallet share.

    Methodology

    This data book is based on findings from the April 2026 PYMNTS Intelligence and Elan collaboration, “Winning Top-of-Wallet: The Growing Role of Credit Card Apps in Consumer Card Choice.” The report surveyed 3,198 U.S. adults who hold at least one general-purpose credit card. The survey was conducted from Feb. 27–March 3, 2026. The sample was balanced to reflect the U.S. adult population by age, gender, education and income.

    About

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists include leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multi-lingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

    The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this report:

    John Gaffney: Chief Content Officer
    Lynnley Browning: Managing Editor

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