How Credit Card Apps Turn Engagement Into Spend

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Thank you for registering. Please confirm your email to view all our Trackers.

Get Unlimited Access Complete the form below for free, unlimited access to all our Data Studies, Trackers, and PYMNTS Intelligence reports.

Credit card apps aren’t just for checking balances and paying bills. They also help decide which card consumers use most, how often they spend on that card and whether they use it at all. PYMNTS Intelligence finds that the mobile experience has become a central part of credit card competition, especially among younger and credit-reliant consumers.

Credit Card Apps and Consumer Choice

Wallet Influence

69% of cardholders say the quality of a credit card’s mobile app influences which card becomes their most used. Among Gen Z consumers, that share rises to 87%. App quality now plays a direct role in which card earns everyday spending.

Credit Card App Adoption

Seven in 10 cardholders use their primary card’s mobile app, including 42% who use it regularly. Most cardholders already use the app for their card, making activation and habit-building the next competitive challenge.

Valuable App Features

Just over half (54%) of credit card app users say payment reminders have helped them avoid interest charges or pay on time. Another 46% say autopay has helped them do the same. The most valuable app features are often the simplest: reminders, autopay and payment visibility.

Increased Spending

Nearly one in three (32%) app users say they increased their spending on a card after adopting its mobile app. The effect is strongest among Gen Z and millennials, at 44% and 41%, respectively. App engagement is tied to higher card usage, especially among younger consumers.

The Credit Card App Experience

One in four (24%) cardholders say a poor app or weak digital experience has caused them to reduce or stop using the associated card. Among Gen Z, that share reaches 45%. A weak app can cost issuers wallet share.

Methodology

This data book is based on findings from the April 2026 PYMNTS Intelligence and Elan collaboration, “Winning Top-of-Wallet: The Growing Role of Credit Card Apps in Consumer Card Choice.” The report surveyed 3,198 U.S. adults who hold at least one general-purpose credit card. The survey was conducted from Feb. 27–March 3, 2026. The sample was balanced to reflect the U.S. adult population by age, gender, education and income.