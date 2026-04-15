69% of Cardholders Say App Quality Shapes Top-of-Wallet Choice
A credit card’s mobile app is far more than a service tool. Based on a survey of 3,198 U.S. adult consumers who hold at least one general-purpose credit card, conducted Feb. 27–March 3, 2026, “Winning Top of Wallet: How Credit Card Apps Shape Choice,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Elan Credit Card, shows that having a mobile app increasingly influences which card consumers use most—and what that means for spend and retention.