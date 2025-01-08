GenAI Special Report

Millennials Most Likely to See Workplace Perks From GenAI

January 2025

Data shows that workers are divided on whether GenAI is something to be feared or appreciated. More than half of workers believe that GenAI poses a systemic risk to the job market. The average worker does not yet believe their job is at risk and believes GenAI can boost productivity.

    GenAI is reshaping the job market, sparking both apprehension and optimism from workers. The question of job security looms large. Most workers agree that the technology poses a systemic risk of job displacement. That said, nearly two-thirds of workers do not think their jobs are at risk.

    This report reveals workers’ evolving attitudes toward GenAI as they examine its perceived risks and rewards. For instance, frequent use of the technology makes workers more likely to see its productivity benefits. This familiarity can also make workers more likely to worry about its potential to replace aspects of their job responsibilities — particularly in the technology space and among millennial workers.

    These are just some of the findings detailed in “GenAI: A Generational Look At AI Usage And Attitudes,” a PYMNTS Intelligence special report. This edition examines how consumers view GenAI, focusing on the implications for the job market. It draws on a survey of 2,881 U.S. consumers conducted from Nov. 11, 2024, to Nov. 26, 2024.

    GenAI: A Blessing and a Curse?

    Four in 5 frequent users of GenAI agree that it can improve productivity.

    Most workers agree that GenAI can boost productivity, particularly frequent users of the technology. Eighty-two percent of those who use GenAI at least weekly report that it can increase their productivity. This drops to 63% for those using it multiple times a month and 55% for those doing so less frequently.

    At the same time, workers who use GenAI frequently are more likely to believe it can replace elements of their jobs, ranging from 27% for those still unfamiliar with specific GenAI platforms to 74% of those who use it at least weekly. This suggests that workers who see the productivity benefits of the technology tend to be more aware that it can threaten their jobs.

    Technology stands out once again when looking at the breakdown by industry. Seventy-five percent of workers in that space believe that GenAI can boost productivity, far ahead of workers in other industries. Nearly the same share of technology workers agree that GenAI can replace portions of their jobs, also a much higher share than seen among other respondents.

    Meanwhile, younger workers are more likely than their older peers to agree that GenAI can boost productivity. Millennials lead, at 59%, while Gen Z comes in at 49%, with older generations several percentage points lower. Millennials also are likeliest to agree that the technology can replace elements of their work, at 58%.

    GenAI’s Big Picture Impact

    More than half of workers believe GenAI drives general job displacement.

    Most workers are worried about GenAI’s impact on the job market. Fifty-four percent of respondents who are currently employed, seeking work or studying agree that the technology poses a significant risk of widespread job displacement. Those familiar with GenAI platforms tend to be more concerned than those still unfamiliar, at 57% versus 41%, respectively. This indicates that as the technology becomes more ubiquitous, overall levels of concern may also rise.

    This line of thinking is widespread. Concern runs high across industries and demographic segments. That said, data analysis reveals some important variations. Workers in the technology space and those with non-customer-facing roles in retail or services are the most worried, at 58%. Qualified healthcare and education workers are somewhat less concerned, at 48% and 52%, respectively.

    Younger consumers are somewhat less worried than their older peers. Forty-nine percent of Gen Z workers indicate they believe GenAI poses a significant risk of job displacement, versus 57% for baby boomers and seniors and 56% for Gen X. We also note above-average levels of concern among higher-income workers and those with college degrees.

    What About My Job?

    More than one-third of workers believe that their own jobs are at risk.

    Workers are more likely to worry about GenAI causing general job displacement than eliminating their specific roles. However, a sizable 38% fear that the technology could eventually lead to the elimination of their specific job. This fear becomes more common with GenAI use and familiarity. Among those unfamiliar with specific GenAI platforms, 24% agree that the technology could lead to the elimination or downsizing of their job. Those who use the technology at least weekly are more than twice as likely to feel that worry, at 50%. As the technology continues to gain traction, more workers will likely worry about their job security.

    Concern about individual job loss is greatest in the technology field, at 47%, with most other industries in the 35% to 39% range. Meanwhile, younger workers are more likely to be worried. Forty-three percent of Gen Z workers and 42% of millennials agree that GenAI could eventually eliminate their jobs. This falls significantly for Gen X and baby boomers and seniors, at 32% and 29%, respectively.

    Methodology

    GenAI: A Generational Look at AI Usage and Attitudes” is based on a survey of 2,881 U.S. consumers conducted from Nov. 11, 2024, to Nov. 26, 2024. The report examines how consumers view GenAI, focusing on how the technology impacts the job market. Population weights are utilized to ensure analysis remains representative of the U.S. adult population.

    About

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists include leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multi-lingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

    The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this report:
    Scott Murray: SVP and Head of Analytics
    Mariah Warner: Senior Research Manager
    Daniel Gallucci: Senior Writer
    Matt Vuchichevich: Senior Content Editor, Head of Reports

    We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions or comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email us at feedback@pymnts.com.

