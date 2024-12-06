The 5 Biggest Impacts of AI Across B2B Payment Workflows

It’s no exaggeration to say that artificial intelligence (AI) is fundamentally reshaping the business landscape. But while consumer-focused applications continue to grab headlines, a quieter, first-principles revolution is underway in the B2B marketplace.

Amid news Wednesday (Dec. 4) that Briefcase has raised $3 million in a seed round to grow its AI bookkeeping and accounting automation platform, it’s becoming more apparent to enterprises that AI will make its mark in B2B payments.

After talking to dozens of senior payments industry executives for PYMNTS’ B2B Payments: Outlook 2030 event, we heard loud and clear that CFOs, treasurers and finance teams are leveraging AI to revolutionize the way their businesses manage cash flow, automate operations, combat fraud and enhance customer experiences.

Still, while the promise of AI in B2B use cases is immense, its success will hinge on careful implementation. AI models are only as reliable as the data they are trained on. Ensuring access to accurate, high-quality data is paramount, as is taking the appropriate steps to allow AI-powered solutions to integrate with existing systems and workflows so that businesses can realize its full potential.

Ultimately, as AI reshapes financial and payments processes, the role of finance leaders is evolving as well.

AI-Driven Innovation Redefines B2B Payments Landscape

Among the innovations shared by experts in “Outlook 2030: How Platforms and Networks Will Power the Future of Business Payments,” a PYMNTS eBook, five AI-driven advances stood out: cash flow forecasting, the automation of repetitive tasks, smarter fraud prevention, personalized experiences and unlocking data for richer insights.

Cash flow management is the lifeblood of any business, and AI is proving to be an indispensable ally in this area. Generative AI (GenAI) enables finance leaders to move beyond historical trends, providing predictive insights that sharpen decision-making. This technology allows businesses to anticipate cash needs, optimize payment terms and refine investment strategies with newfound precision.

According to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “60 CFOs Can’t Be Wrong … AI Can Help Accounts Payable,” technology has reshaped CFOs’ responsibilities, necessitating a broader skill set and a more strategic approach to financial management.

AI’s ability to automate repetitive tasks — such as invoice processing, payment reconciliation and fraud detection — is freeing up teams to focus on strategic growth initiatives. Companies are increasingly championing AI-powered accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) solutions to enhance financial resilience and cash flow predictability. By reducing manual intervention, businesses can allocate resources to areas that drive revenue and foster stronger supplier and customer relationships.

At the same time, fraud remains a persistent threat in B2B payments. But AI is arming businesses with tools to stay ahead of malicious actors. By analyzing transaction data in real time, AI systems can identify anomalies that signal fraudulent activity, safeguarding businesses from financial and reputational damage.

In a crowded marketplace, personalized payment experiences are becoming a key differentiator. AI allows businesses to tailor payment options and support to individual customer preferences, strengthening loyalty and engagement. GenAI tools help enable businesses to customize buyer experiences, creating smoother and more intuitive payment journeys.

Separately, every B2B transaction generates valuable data, and AI is unlocking its potential. Advanced algorithms analyze payment data to identify spending patterns, customer preferences and market trends, providing actionable insights that drive strategic decision-making. This allows businesses to benchmark performance and identify areas for optimization.

Overcoming the Challenges of AI Implementation

The days of viewing B2B payments as a dull back-office function may very well be over. AI is turning it into a dynamic field where technology-driven efficiencies, enhanced security and superior customer experiences are setting new benchmarks. By embracing AI-powered solutions, businesses can work to transform their payment processes, bolster financial resilience and secure a competitive edge in the marketplace.

But navigating the AI transformation will require organizational adaptability, especially in managing risks, ensuring regulatory compliance and optimizing liquidity amid economic uncertainty. CFOs must balance the demands of customer satisfaction, operational efficiency and financial precision to stay ahead.

The road to AI implementation may be complex, but for businesses willing to navigate its challenges, the rewards are can turn out to be undeniable.