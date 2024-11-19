AI Makes Impact in Supplier Enablement and Predictive Analytics

Embedding AP payment solutions eliminates the friction points that have plagued B2B payments, Finexio Chief Strategy Officer Chris Wyatt writes in a new PYMNTS eBook, “The New Value Equation: 11 Financial Services Leaders Share Their Vision for 2025.”

The B2B payments landscape is experiencing unprecedented transformation, and Finexio stands at the forefront of this revolution. As we look toward 2025, our strategy builds upon our current success of managing billions in AP spend while maintaining 100% partner retention and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in business payments.

Embedded Payments: The Foundation of Modern B2B Transactions

The future of B2B payments lies in seamless integration, and Finexio is leading this charge through our embedded payment solutions. Our growing network of channel partners and end-user businesses demonstrates the scalability and effectiveness of our approach. By embedding AP payment solutions directly within financial software and procure-to-pay platforms, we’re eliminating the traditional friction points that have long plagued B2B payments.

What sets Finexio apart is our ability to provide truly turnkey solutions. Partners can begin generating revenue immediately while offering their customers comprehensive AP automation. This isn’t just about processing payments — it’s about transforming the entire payment ecosystem.

The AI Revolution in Supplier Enablement

Perhaps the most exciting developments are happening in our artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics capabilities. With our AI-driven models achieving over 90% accuracy in predicting supplier payment preferences, we’re setting new industry standards.

Our virtual card adoption rates are consistently two to three times higher than industry averages, demonstrating the power of intelligent supplier enablement.

Looking ahead to 2025, we’re doubling down on these capabilities. Enhanced supplier segmentation algorithms and automated campaign management will further streamline the supplier onboarding process, making electronic payment adoption easier than ever.

Security: The Non-Negotiable Foundation

In an era when payment fraud continues to rise, security is paramount. Our comprehensive security framework, including SOC-2 certification and 24/7 transaction monitoring, provides the foundation for safe, secure transactions. Our fraud prevention suite — incorporating account validation services, know your customer (KYC) protocols, OFAC sanctions screening, and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance monitoring — sets the industry standard for payment security.

The Finexio Shield program will continue to evolve, incorporating enhanced AI-powered fraud detection and real-time payment risk scoring to stay ahead of emerging threats.

Market Opportunity and Growth

The numbers tell a compelling story about the growth potential in our market. Virtual card payments are projected to see a 21.3% CAGR from 2023-2028, with an impressive 487% volume growth expected during this period. With 50% of this growth coming from B2B payments and 35% from North America, Finexio is perfectly positioned to capture significant market share.

Our Path Forward

Success in 2025 and beyond requires a focused approach. By engaging with financial leaders and their teams, we’re helping transform financial operations through automation, security, and revenue generation. The future of B2B payments is not just about moving money — it’s about creating value through intelligence, security and seamless integration.

As we move toward 2025, Finexio will continue to innovate and lead the B2B payments revolution. By combining cutting-edge technology with industry expertise and a commitment to customer success, we’re not just participating in the future of B2B payments — we’re defining it.