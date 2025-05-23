Report: Apple to Introduce AI-Enhanced Smart Glasses in Late 2026

Apple reportedly plans to introduce artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced smart glasses that would compete with Meta’s Ray-Bans.

The company aims to produce a large quantity of prototypes by the end of the year and then release the smart glasses at the end of 2026, Bloomberg reported Thursday (May 22), citing unnamed sources.

Apple did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

According to the Bloomberg report, the smart glasses are expected to be fitted with cameras, microphones, speakers and the Siri voice assistant. They will be able to handle phone calls, play music, provide live translations and deliver turn-by-turn directions.

Further in the future, years from now, the company aims to release glasses equipped with augmented reality, per the report.

The smart glasses project is part of a broader effort by Apple to develop a “breakthrough AI product,” the report said.

The company has also worked on adding cameras to its Apple Watch smart watches and its AirPods earbuds so that those devices can gather more information, according to the report.

However, Apple shut down the work on smart watches this week, while continuing the project involving earbuds, per the report.

A new wave of next-generation smart glasses has emerged, driven by AI, PYMNTS reported in March. Meta, Amazon, Snap, Samsung, Baidu, Xiaomi, Google and about a dozen smaller companies are betting on smart glasses to be the next popular connected wearable.

Google said Tuesday (May 20) that it expects smart glasses equipped with its extended reality (XR) operating system, Android XR, and its AI model, Gemini, to become a convenient and always present AI assistant.

The firm said this while announcing that it has partnered with eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to create Android XR-equipped glasses that are stylish and comfortable enough to wear all day.

On Wednesday (May 21), OpenAI said it was acquiring an AI device startup co-founded by Jony Ive, the former chief design officer at Apple who led the design of the iPhone, iPod, iPad and Apple Watch.

Io will become the devices division at OpenAI and plans show “what they’ve been working on” in 2026.



