Trump Tariffs Leave Shein and Temu Retailers Paying 30% More

Chinese retailers selling on Shein and Temu are reportedly facing a 30% levy on exports.

These merchants say logistics agents have asked for that increased price following tariffs imposed on China by the Trump White House, Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Feb. 6).

Vendors were notified late Wednesday (Feb. 5) about the new prices, the report said, citing a memo seen by the news outlet. The added 30% of the retail value of the products being sold must be paid in the form of a deposit, which logistics agents will then return or ask to be topped up depending on the tax charges from U.S. customs.

Retailers also told Bloomberg that they’re concerned about major logistical delays because it’s unclear how much extra time it will take their goods to clear customs.

In addition to the new 10% tariff on goods from China, Trump has also revoked a “de minimis” rule for the country, which had permitted small packages under $800 to come into the US duty-free. Most products sold through Shein and Temu would fall into that category.

As PYMNTS wrote earlier this week, getting rid of the de minimis exemption was an issue both Trump and his predecessor could agree upon.

The Biden administration said last year that trade rules had been abused by China-founded eCommerce platforms and that the number of shipments claiming the exemption had jumped from 140 million a year to over 1 billion a year in the last decade.

Wang Lun, sales manager for a Chinese cross-border retailer that sells sweaters and jackets on Temu, Tiktok and Amazon.com, told Bloomberg the past 24 hours have been difficult, and that he feels he needs to pay whatever the logistics agents ask for, even if he loses money.

“We have to work our best to keep customers happy and convince them to stay,” he said. “I’ve spent the past five years working night and day to grow the store. It would all turn to nothing if my reputation is damaged now.”

Writing about the tariffs earlier this week, PYMNTS noted that the situation has left many businesses moving from a “just-in-time” to a “just-in-case” model, “emphasizing supplier diversification to hedge against geopolitical risks and economic uncertainty.”